Domantas Sabonis | Forward | #3 Team: Oklahoma City Thunder Age / DOB: (20) / 5/3/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 240 College: Gonzaga Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (11) / ORL

Domantas Sabonis will get another start against the Lakers on Friday night. There is a very good chance this is his last go 'round. Taj Gibson is coming off the bench today and Sabonis just did not show any improvement during his time while Enes Kanter (arm) was out. If you were riding Sabonis in your deep league, go find someone else. Source: Royce Young on Twitter

Domantas Sabonis played just 10 minutes and failed to score in Monday's 93-90 loss to the Pacers. After scoring in double figures in three straight and posting a 13 & 10 double-double on Jan. 31, February has been a nightmare for Sabonis. He's scored a total of six points in four games, hitting 2-of-21 shots and playing 11 or fewer minutes in two of his last four games. If you took a flier on him when things were going well, it's past time to throw him back and try for a different free agent.

Domantas Sabonis had a nightmare game against the Grizzlies on Friday, scoring two points with one rebound and five turnovers in 11 minutes. More like Doh'mantas Sabonis. He picked a really, really bad time to fall apart. Sabonis was getting some solid usage and minutes, but this dud and going 1-of-10 on Wednesday is a tough pill to swallow. He was really just a deep-league guy anyway, but wow this is bad.