Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alex Abrines
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
Josh Huestis
(F)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Semaj Christon
(G)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Domantas Sabonis | Forward | #3
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 5/3/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 240
College:
Gonzaga
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (11) / ORL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Domantas Sabonis will get another start against the Lakers on Friday night.
There is a very good chance this is his last go 'round. Taj Gibson is coming off the bench today and Sabonis just did not show any improvement during his time while Enes Kanter (arm) was out. If you were riding Sabonis in your deep league, go find someone else.
Feb 24 - 6:36 PM
Source:
Royce Young on Twitter
Domantas Sabonis played just 10 minutes and failed to score in Monday's 93-90 loss to the Pacers.
After scoring in double figures in three straight and posting a 13 & 10 double-double on Jan. 31, February has been a nightmare for Sabonis. He's scored a total of six points in four games, hitting 2-of-21 shots and playing 11 or fewer minutes in two of his last four games. If you took a flier on him when things were going well, it's past time to throw him back and try for a different free agent.
Feb 6 - 9:43 PM
Domantas Sabonis had a nightmare game against the Grizzlies on Friday, scoring two points with one rebound and five turnovers in 11 minutes.
More like Doh'mantas Sabonis. He picked a really, really bad time to fall apart. Sabonis was getting some solid usage and minutes, but this dud and going 1-of-10 on Wednesday is a tough pill to swallow. He was really just a deep-league guy anyway, but wow this is bad.
Feb 4 - 1:38 AM
Domantas Sabonis made just 1-of-10 shots to finish Wednesday's home loss with two points, five rebounds and one turnover in 22 minutes.
The rookie had been playing well in the absence of Enes Kanter (forearm), and in the past four games he averaged 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds on combined 18-of-34 shooting (52.9 percent). The shots were there tonight, and he could have played more if it weren't a blowout, so if you picked him up it makes sense to hold on.
Feb 2 - 12:29 AM
Domantas Sabonis getting another start
Feb 24 - 6:36 PM
Domantas Sabonis disappears once again
Feb 6 - 9:43 PM
Domantas Sabonis puts up a massive dud
Feb 4 - 1:38 AM
Domantas Sabonis shoots 1-of-10 vs. CHI
Feb 2 - 12:29 AM
More Domantas Sabonis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oklahoma City Thunder Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
57
1235
346
215
60
30
142
352
.403
23
33
.697
39
124
.315
23
65
6.1
3.8
1.1
0.5
1.1
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 15
NY
1
24
3
8
.375
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
3
3
6
0
0
1
0
3
6
Feb 13
@WAS
1
23
3
11
.273
0
5
.000
0
0
.000
3
4
7
1
1
0
0
5
6
Feb 11
GS
1
26
3
7
.429
0
1
.000
3
4
.750
1
3
4
3
1
1
1
0
9
Feb 9
CLE
1
21
4
9
.444
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
4
8
Feb 6
@IND
1
10
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
2
0
Feb 5
POR
1
34
0
6
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
1
6
7
0
0
0
2
1
2
Feb 3
MEM
1
11
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
5
0
0
2
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
2
Semaj Christon
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
Sidelined
Victor Oladipo (back spasms) is a game-time decision to face the Lakers on Friday.
This is a new injury for Oladipo for his first game after the break, so that's not really a good sign. If he can't play the Thunder may have to turn to Alex Abrines more often, especially with Anthony Morrow in Chicago. Abrines would be a risky play, of course.
Feb 24
2
Alex Abrines
SF
1
Andre Roberson
2
Doug McDermott
3
Jerami Grant
4
Kyle Singler
5
Josh Huestis
PF
1
Taj Gibson
2
Domantas Sabonis
3
Nick Collison
C
1
Steven Adams
2
Enes Kanter
Sidelined
Enes Kanter (arm) will be available and is expected to play Friday night vs. the Lakers.
This will be Kanter's first game action since fracturing his right arm back in late January punching a chair. OKC traded for Taj Gibson on Thursday, which will reduce the amount of playing time available for Kanter over the final two months of the season. We will have to see how coach Billy Donovan divides the minutes on Friday night in order to get a sense of what the rotation will look like going forward.
Feb 24
3
Dakari Johnson
