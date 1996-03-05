Player Page

Roster

Domantas Sabonis | Forward | #3

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/3/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 240
College: Gonzaga
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (11) / ORL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Domantas Sabonis will get another start against the Lakers on Friday night.
There is a very good chance this is his last go 'round. Taj Gibson is coming off the bench today and Sabonis just did not show any improvement during his time while Enes Kanter (arm) was out. If you were riding Sabonis in your deep league, go find someone else. Feb 24 - 6:36 PM
Source: Royce Young on Twitter
More Domantas Sabonis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5712353462156030142352.4032333.69739124.31523656.13.81.10.51.10.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 15NY12438.37501.00000.000336001036
Feb 13@WAS123311.27305.00000.000347110056
Feb 11GS12637.42901.00034.750134311109
Feb 9CLE12149.44401.00000.000022010048
Feb 6@IND11001.00000.00000.000112100020
Feb 5POR13406.00001.000221.000167000212
Feb 3MEM11114.25002.00000.000011050022

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Semaj Christon
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Doug McDermott
3Jerami Grant
4Kyle Singler
5Josh Huestis
PF1Taj Gibson
2Domantas Sabonis
3Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Dakari Johnson
 

 