He was starting to play well with a career-high 19 points after missing three games due to an ankle injury. Rajon Rondo is going to be in the rotation while Isaiah Canaan should be getting some minutes. Valentine was throwing up and had to go back to the hotel, so he could miss additional time with this illness.

Denzel Valentine returned from an ankle injury and had the best game of his young career on Tuesday, hitting 7-of-15 shots and five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Valentine was great tonight, but keep in mind that Dwyane Wade (rest), Nikola Mirotic (illness) and Jimmy Butler (illness) were both out. Also keep in mind that Valentine came into this one averaging 11 minutes a game with 2.7 points. Even if he gained some extra minutes with tonight's performance, he's still not likely to make a fantasy impact any time soon.