Denzel Valentine | Guard | #45

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 210
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (14) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Denzel Valentine (flu) will not play Thursday against the Knicks.
He was starting to play well with a career-high 19 points after missing three games due to an ankle injury. Rajon Rondo is going to be in the rotation while Isaiah Canaan should be getting some minutes. Valentine was throwing up and had to go back to the hotel, so he could miss additional time with this illness. Jan 12 - 6:36 PM
Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2428482381592886.32678.8751958.3281123.41.60.60.40.50.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 10@WAS130715.467511.45500.0000222120119
Jan 9OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 7TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 4@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 2CHA11836.50035.60000.000000321029
Dec 31MLW1212.50001.00000.000000011002
Dec 30@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Michael Carter-Williams
2Jerian Grant
3Rajon Rondo
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 