Player Page

Roster

Wade Baldwin | Guard | #4

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/29/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 202
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (17) / MEM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies will either waive or trade Wade Baldwin before the roster cutdown deadline on Monday evening.
Woj adds that Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison will make the final roster. The No. 17 pick in the 2017 Draft, Baldwin made just 33 appearances as a rookie with averages of 3.2 points, 1.8 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 12.3 minutes, shooting 31.3 percent from the field. Oct 16 - 11:10 AM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
More Wade Baldwin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3340710646611836115.3133137.838322.1367393.21.41.80.51.20.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016MEM3312.31.13.5.3130.10.7.1360.91.1.8380.31.11.41.81.20.50.21.23.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016MEM3340736115.313322.1363137.838113546613918740106
Wade Baldwin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Wade Baldwin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Wade Baldwin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Wade Baldwin's player profile.

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Wade Baldwin
4Mario Chalmers
SG1Tyreke Evans
2Wayne Selden
3Ben McLemore
4Kobi Simmons
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
3Dillon Brooks
4Rade Zagorac
PF1JaMychal Green
2Ivan Rabb
3Vince Hunter
C1Marc Gasol
2Brandan Wright
3Deyonta Davis
 

 