Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Turner Power
Oct 16
Postseason Dose: Verlander!
Oct 15
Postseason Dose: Keuchel Rolls
Oct 14
Team Roundup: Blue Jays
Oct 13
Postseason Dose: Cubs Hang On
Oct 13
Projection Review: Hitters
Oct 13
Team Roundup: Athletics
Oct 12
Postseason Dose: Didi Destroys
Oct 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Corey Seager (back) feeling improvement
Justin Turner downs Cubs with walkoff homer
Dodgers stick with Culberson at shortstop
Alex Cora is Red Sox' 'top' manager candidate
BoSox to interview Gardenhire for manager gig
Fredi Gonzalez 'the favorite' for Tigers' job
Puig ignites Dodgers offense in Game 1 win
Maddon tossed from NLCS opener for arguing
Hendricks, Arrieta tapped to start Games 3, 4
Severino fine after shoulder scare in Game 2
Verlander fans 13 in dominant Game 2 victory
Severino exits Game 2 start due to injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Week Six Review
Oct 16
Matchups: Colts at Titans
Oct 15
Week 6 Live Blog
Oct 15
Week 6 Rankings
Oct 15
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Oct 15
Podcast: Matchups and Rankings
Oct 15
Silva's Week 6 Matchups
Oct 15
Injury Report: Week 6
Oct 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Teddy Bridgewater cleared to practice
Kyle Shanahan names C.J. Beathard starter
McDermott: Jordan Matthews (thumb) day to day
Fournette expected to be ready for Week 7
Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) headed for MRI
Fournette: 'I just twisted my ankle a little'
McAdoo gives up play-calling duties for G-Men
Emmanuel Sanders carted off with ankle injury
Florio: Tyreek Hill didn't sustain concussion
Kaepernick formally accuses NFL of collusion
Report: Martavis Bryant has requested trade
Melvin Gordon leads Bolts with 2 TDs Sunday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft Guide: Auction $ Values
Oct 16
Appreciating Ariza
Oct 16
Mock Draft Analysis Podcast
Oct 15
Stew: 30-Deep Recap, Part 2
Oct 13
Western Conference Busts
Oct 11
30-Team Draft Breakdown
Oct 10
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Oct 9
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Grizzlies will cut or trade Wade Baldwin
Jeremy Lamb (groin) practices, feels 'great'
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist questionable for Wed
LeBron James (ankle) limited at practice
Van Gundy says no restrictions for Jackson
Andre Iguodala, Casspi questionable for Tues
Stevens hints Jayson Tatum will start at PF
Marcus Morris (knee) to miss first 3 games
De'Aaron Fox (back) practices in full Sunday
George Hill, Bogdanovic limited at practice
Patrick Beverley (knee) doesn't practice Sun
Gallinari, Rivers, Dekker practice Sunday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Vegas Gamble Pays Off
Oct 16
Waiver Wired: Avs hot start
Oct 15
Dose: Giroux's Big Night
Oct 15
Bobrovsky Keeps Rolling
Oct 14
Dose: The Stars of Washington
Oct 14
Ducks Waddle Only Once
Oct 13
Sharks keep Sabres Winless
Oct 13
Podcast: Ovechkin is hot
Oct 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Drew Doughty's SH GWG lifts Kings
Johan Larsson powers Sabres with goal, assist
Alex Tuch, Vadim Shipachyov score first goals
Malcolm Subban snags first NHL win
John Gibson returns Sunday vs. Sabres
Patrice Bergeron (LBI) won't play Sunday
Senators reassign Thomas Chabot to AHL
Malcolm Subban expected to start vs. Bruins
Marc-Andre Fleury goes on injured reserve
Canadiens will terminate Streit's contract
Zach Bogosian placed on injured reserve
Shayne Gostisbehere racks up the assists
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
DFS: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 13
Chasing Talladega (Fall)
Oct 11
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 10
Wrapup: Charlotte
Oct 8
Update: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 7
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cindric 5th at 'Dega, moves on to Round of 6
Matt Levin: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Jimmy Blewett Sunoco World Series 150 results
Timmy Solomito wins Sunoco World Series 150
Ron Norman: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Nemechek 6th at 'Dega, moves on to Round of 6
Takuma Koga: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Coby adds to his legacy, 5th Modified title
Denny Hamlin 6th at Talladega
Aric Almirola: one of ‘Dega’s hard chargers
Dale Earnhardt Jr. 7th in final ‘Dega duel
Joey Logano finishes 4th in Alabama 500
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
Expert Picks: CIMB Classic
Oct 10
CIMB Classic Preview
Oct 10
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Cantlay cuts The CJ CUP from his schedule
Ross Fisher falls one short despite Sunday 63
Hatton makes it a double with a win in Milan
K. Bradley R4 67; runner-up in Malaysia
Perez cards Sunday 69; wins CIMB by four
Fleetwood eyes hat trick after day-low 63
Wallace at the summit thru 54 holes in Italy
Matsuyama has low round in R3 at CIMB
Perez stays hot in CIMB; four clear after 54
Lowry among notables to miss cut in Italian
Wallace continues hot pace in Italy; tied 1st
Fraser fires 62; surges into joint Italy lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Huskers hire Wazzu's Bill Moos to serve as AD
AP Top-25 takes on new flavor after upsets
Rico Dowdle fractures leg in win over Vols
Four-star CB D'Shawn Jamison a Longhorn
Saint Juste busts up Spartans for 202 yards
Ursua leaves w/ leg injury vs. San Jose State
Gallup has sensational 13-263-3 line for Rams
Love runs for 147 in destruction of Oregon
Rosen throws three picks in loss to Wildcats
Tate over 200 yards rushing again in victory
Jake Fromm notches first career 300-yard game
MSU's Scott runs for 194 in return
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 8
Oct 14
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 8
Oct 13
Late Fitness Check GW8
Oct 13
Stag's Take - Gameweek 8
Oct 13
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW8
Oct 13
Sean's Super Subs - Week 8
Oct 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 8
Oct 11
The Bargain Hunter - Week 8
Oct 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
NUFC forward suffers a setback at St Marys
Moses added to Chelsea's mounting injury list
Brighton remain hopeful over Duffy injury
AFC outgunned as injuries begin to mount
Gabbiadini nets brace in draw with Newcastle
Newcastle blows two leads, but earns a point
Rooney nets penalty to earn Everton a point
Welbeck leaves early with hamstring injury
Mertesacker scores but Arsenal fall late
Cleverley wins it late for high flying Hornet
Manchester City streamrolls Stoke in 7-2 win
Spurs eke out first PL win at Wembley, 1-0
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Wade Baldwin
(G)
Bryce Cotton
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Dillon Brooks
(F)
Deyonta Davis
(F/C)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Jeremy Morgan
(G)
Kobi Simmons
(G)
Mario Chalmers
(G)
James Ennis
(F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Mike Conley
(G)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Vince Hunter
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Rade Zagorac
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Wade Baldwin | Guard | #4
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 3/29/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 202
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (17) / MEM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,874,400 2018-19: $1,955,160 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,003,126 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,240,414 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies will either waive or trade Wade Baldwin before the roster cutdown deadline on Monday evening.
Woj adds that Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison will make the final roster. The No. 17 pick in the 2017 Draft, Baldwin made just 33 appearances as a rookie with averages of 3.2 points, 1.8 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 12.3 minutes, shooting 31.3 percent from the field.
Oct 16 - 11:10 AM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Wade Baldwin will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the 76ers with Mike Conley (rest) taking the night off.
Baldwin could see a slight uptick in minutes in his second NBA season, but he won't have any fantasy value while Conley is healthy.
Oct 4 - 11:39 AM
Source:
Michael Wallace on Twitter
Wade Baldwin has an opportunity to prove he can handle more minutes next season by playing well in summer league action.
When the Grizz selected Baldwin with the 17th pick in last year's draft, they assumed he would settle in as Mike Conley's backup. However, Baldwin was beaten out by Andrew Harrison for the primary backup point guard gig. Baldwin has the talent to be a significant contributor but needs to improve his focus and consistency. He shot just 31.6 percent from the floor and 13.6 percent from 3-point range as a rookie. Baldwin obviously needs to work on his jumper this offseason.
May 27 - 10:08 AM
Source:
NBA.com
Wade Baldwin has been sent down for a D-League stint.
As long as Mike Conley is healthy, Baldwin will remain irrelevant in all leagues.
Feb 26 - 3:36 PM
Source:
Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Woj: Grizzlies will cut or trade Wade Baldwin
Oct 16 - 11:10 AM
Wade Baldwin will start Wednesday vs. Philly
Oct 4 - 11:39 AM
Wade Baldwin has much to prove this summer
May 27 - 10:08 AM
Wade Baldwin headed for D-League stint
Feb 26 - 3:36 PM
More Wade Baldwin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Parker
MLW
(7295)
2
Z. LaVine
CHI
(6460)
3
N. Batum
CHA
(5815)
4
I. Thomas
CLE
(5089)
5
J. Embiid
PHI
(4864)
6
J. Richardson
MIA
(4772)
7
K. Leonard
SA
(4725)
8
D. Smith Jr.
DAL
(4718)
9
K. Caldwell-Pope
LAK
(4674)
10
M. Morris
WAS
(4609)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
33
407
106
46
61
18
36
115
.313
31
37
.838
3
22
.136
7
39
3.2
1.4
1.8
0.5
1.2
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
MEM
33
12.3
1.1
3.5
.313
0.1
0.7
.136
0.9
1.1
.838
0.3
1.1
1.4
1.8
1.2
0.5
0.2
1.2
3.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
MEM
33
407
36
115
.313
3
22
.136
31
37
.838
11
35
46
61
39
18
7
40
106
Wade Baldwin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Wade Baldwin's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Wade Baldwin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Wade Baldwin's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
2
Andrew Harrison
3
Wade Baldwin
4
Mario Chalmers
SG
1
Tyreke Evans
2
Wayne Selden
Sidelined
Wayne Selden (quad) will not play Friday vs. the Pelicans.
Although he won't suit up on Friday, Selden is making progress. He said he's feeling "much better" and went through an extended workout after Friday's shootaround. It appears he's on track to play in the season opener. He should see plenty of minutes over the first month of the season, as Ben McLemore (foot) is not expected back until mid-November.
Oct 13
3
Ben McLemore
Sidelined
David Fizdale said his starting five won't be solidified until he gets a good look at Ben McLemore once he completes his rehab from foot surgery.
Mike Conley, JaMychal Green and Marc Gasol are locked in as starters, but the starting shooting guard and small forward position appear to still be up for grabs. McLemore won't be ready for opening night, but it sounds like he'll get the opportunity to make his case as a starter once he's cleared to play. Tyreke Evans and Wayne Selden will be splitting most of the two-guard minutes until McLemore gets back, with Evans being the more attractive target between the two.
Oct 11
4
Kobi Simmons
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
2
James Ennis
3
Dillon Brooks
4
Rade Zagorac
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Ivan Rabb
3
Vince Hunter
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Brandan Wright
3
Deyonta Davis
Headlines
Draft Guide: Auction $ Values
Oct 16
Rotoworld's Draft Guide covers every type of league size and draft format, including Auction Value Prices ($) for the top-175 players.
More NBA Columns
»
Draft Guide: Auction $ Values
Oct 16
»
Appreciating Ariza
Oct 16
»
Mock Draft Analysis Podcast
Oct 15
»
Stew: 30-Deep Recap, Part 2
Oct 13
»
Western Conference Busts
Oct 11
»
30-Team Draft Breakdown
Oct 10
»
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Oct 9
»
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 9
NBA Headlines
»
Woj: Grizzlies will cut or trade Wade Baldwin
»
Jeremy Lamb (groin) practices, feels 'great'
»
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist questionable for Wed
»
LeBron James (ankle) limited at practice
»
Van Gundy says no restrictions for Jackson
»
Andre Iguodala, Casspi questionable for Tues
»
Stevens hints Jayson Tatum will start at PF
»
Marcus Morris (knee) to miss first 3 games
»
De'Aaron Fox (back) practices in full Sunday
»
George Hill, Bogdanovic limited at practice
»
Patrick Beverley (knee) doesn't practice Sun
»
Gallinari, Rivers, Dekker practice Sunday
NBA Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved