Wade Baldwin | Guard | #4 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (21) / 3/29/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 202 College: Vanderbilt Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (17) / MEM Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $1,874,400 2018-19: $1,955,160 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,003,126 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,240,414 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies will either waive or trade Wade Baldwin before the roster cutdown deadline on Monday evening. Woj adds that Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison will make the final roster. The No. 17 pick in the 2017 Draft, Baldwin made just 33 appearances as a rookie with averages of 3.2 points, 1.8 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 12.3 minutes, shooting 31.3 percent from the field. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Wade Baldwin will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the 76ers with Mike Conley (rest) taking the night off. Baldwin could see a slight uptick in minutes in his second NBA season, but he won't have any fantasy value while Conley is healthy. Source: Michael Wallace on Twitter

Wade Baldwin has an opportunity to prove he can handle more minutes next season by playing well in summer league action. When the Grizz selected Baldwin with the 17th pick in last year's draft, they assumed he would settle in as Mike Conley's backup. However, Baldwin was beaten out by Andrew Harrison for the primary backup point guard gig. Baldwin has the talent to be a significant contributor but needs to improve his focus and consistency. He shot just 31.6 percent from the floor and 13.6 percent from 3-point range as a rookie. Baldwin obviously needs to work on his jumper this offseason. Source: NBA.com