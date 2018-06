Bryan Colangelo | Center Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (53) / 6/1/1965 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Share: Tweet

The 76ers ownership is "seriously considering" Bryan Colangelo's dismissal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.com. This report adds attacks surrounding the 76ers "left ownership flushed with embarrassment and anger -- and Colangelo fighting for his professional life." They also report that his wife, Barbara Bettini, "may have been involved" in posting tweets from burner accounts. Based on the detail in the tweets, it's fairly clear that the burner accounts are from someone who knows Colangelo very well, and it sounds like the 76ers really have no recourse unless they can 100 percent prove Colangelo is innocent. Source: ESPN.com

The 76ers have launched an independent investigation into claims that GM Bryan Colangelo used secret Twitter accounts to criticize players, coaches and front office personnel. "The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter," the 76ers organization said in an official statement released Wednesday morning. "We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded." Colangelo could get the ax if the independent investigation finds The Ringer's report to be true, but for now, the Philly players and other front office execs around the league are taking Colangelo at his word; that only one of the four burner accounts were his. Source: Dan Gelstone on Twitter

76ers GM Bryan Colangelo has been linked to secret Twitter accounts criticizing his players, coaches and front office personnel around the league. Just when you thought the 2017-18 season couldn't get any weirder. The Ringer's Ben Detrik detailed five different Twitter accounts that took shots at players such as Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, coaches (including Philly head coach Brett Brown) and league executives (Raptors' GM Masai Ujiri and former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie). Colangelo confirmed that one of the five accounts was his, but denied his involvement with the other four. Check out the link below for one of the strangest stories in recent memory. Source: The Ringer