Player Page

Roster

Kris Dunn | Guard | #3

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/18/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205
College: Providence
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (5) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kris Dunn will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, with Ricky Rubio (personal) unavailable.
Dunn hasn't really had a coming out game yet at the NBA level, but he's going to get a ton of opportunity tonight with a favorable matchup against the Nuggets and no Rubio around to mess with his minutes. He's on the radar as a potential streamer punt play in DFS. Tyus Jones should also see some extended minutes off the bench tonight. Jan 22 - 5:21 PM
Source: Timberwolves PR on Twitter
More Kris Dunn Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
43715165921004164170.3762744.6141037.27018563.82.12.31.01.30.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 19@LAC12524.50001.00012.500134431155
Jan 17@SA1902.00000.00000.000000110030
Jan 15@DAL11303.00002.00000.000011110030
Jan 13OKC11224.50000.00000.000112011024
Jan 11HOU11337.42900.00000.000123022116
Jan 9DAL11813.33301.00012.500011342123
Jan 7UTA11413.33301.00000.000022111112

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Kris Dunn
3Tyus Jones
SG1Zach LaVine
2Brandon Rush
SF1Andrew Wiggins
2Shabazz Muhammad
PF1Gorgui Dieng
2Nemanja Bjelica
3Adreian Payne
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Cole Aldrich
3Jordan Hill
4Nikola Pekovic
 

 