Kris Dunn | Guard | #3 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Age / DOB: (22) / 3/18/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 205 College: Providence Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (5) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,872,520 2017-18: $4,046,760 2018-19: $4,221,000 {Team Option} 2019-20: $5,348,007 {Team Option} 2020-21: $7,091,457 {Qualifying Offer}

Kris Dunn will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, with Ricky Rubio (personal) unavailable. Dunn hasn't really had a coming out game yet at the NBA level, but he's going to get a ton of opportunity tonight with a favorable matchup against the Nuggets and no Rubio around to mess with his minutes. He's on the radar as a potential streamer punt play in DFS. Tyus Jones should also see some extended minutes off the bench tonight. Source: Timberwolves PR on Twitter

Kris Dunn scored five points with four assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 25 minutes on Thursday against the Clippers. Dunn started in place of the injured Ricky Rubio (hip) in the second half of tonight’s game. However, Tyus Jones started at point guard in the fourth quarter and finished with four points, four assists, and one 3-pointer in 12 minutes. Both of them were on the court to close out the game. If Rubio misses any time, Dunn and Jones would get a boost in playing time. In games where Dunn has played at least 24 minutes this season, he has averaged 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 points, and 3.0 steals per game. He will not light up the score board, but he is a great source of steals.

The Timberwolves reportedly view Kris Dunn as their long-term starting point guard. The Vertical broke news on Tuesday that Minnesota is actively shopping Ricky Rubio with the intent of being able to eventually turn over the reins to Dunn, so it’s highly likely that the rookie will be unleashed towards the end of the year. That being said, Dunn has a shaky jumper (37.8 percent shooting) and is not capable of consistently hitting the 3-point shot (0.4), so those two things will likely keep his value in check even when he's getting 30 minutes a night. Still, his upside in steals and assists makes him a reasonable guy to stash in deep leagues. Source: Yahoo! Sports