Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Michael Floyd mothballed for AFC title game
Ladarius Green inactive for AFCCG vs. Pats
Malcolm Mitchell active for AFC title tilt
Report: Julio playing through 3 foot injuries
Glazer: ATL could replace Shanahan with Chip
Geronimo Allison (hamstring) active for NFCCG
Davante Adams (ankle) is active for NFCCG
Nelson, Adams, Allison all active for NFCCG
Report: Manusky taking over as Redskins' DC
Falcons expected to explore extension for Ryan
Jordy (ribs) expected to play with Kevlar vest
Ladarius Green not expected to play in AFCCG
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ricky Rubio (personal) probable for Tuesday
Kris Dunn will start Sunday vs. Denver
Wesley Matthews (hip) will not return Sunday
Patrick Patterson (knee) out Sunday vs. Suns
Lucas Nogueira (concussion) will play Sunday
Joe Harris (left ankle) ruled out for Monday
Report: CHI actively shopping Rondo, Mirotic
Luol Deng, Young starting on Sunday vs. DAL
Klay Thompson scores 21 points w/ seven treys
Elfrid Payton double-doubles in 39 minutes
Stephen Curry drains seven triples in win
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) nearing a return
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
J.T. Miller scores OT winner vs Red Wings
Lundqvist picks up 2nd shutout of season
No Patrik Laine for Jets vs. Ducks on Monday
Jared Coreau will start Sunday vs. NYR
White-hot John Tavares scores again Saturday
Jordan Eberle torches Flames with four points
Laurent Brossoit gets his first NHL win
John Gibson suffers upper-body injury on Sat
Nights like these won't help Jonathan Bernier
Philipp Grubauer solid in OT win over Stars
Carey Price gives up 3 in loss to Sabres
1G, 3A for Radim Vrbata in win over Bolts
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ducks to terminate co-OC Reaves following DUI
Mizzell rushes for 96 yards in NFLPA Bowl
Elijah McGuire scores lone Shrine touchdown
Michigan QB Morris transfers to Chippewas
Four-star JUCO LB Johnson heading to Texas
FAU LB Al-Shaair undergoes shoulder surgery
Four-star S Devon Hunter commits to Hokies
Auburn hires Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey
MTSU hires Shafer as defensive coordinator
Tennessee promotes TE coach Larry Scott to OC
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mason taken off on stretcher in loss
Xhaka sent off as Arsenal leave it late
Andre Gray almost rescues a point
VvD injured in otherwise flawless Saints win
Captain Morgan the focus in Foxes 3-0 loss
Crystal Palace winless streak reaches eight
Bournemouth involved in another goal-fest 2-2
Carroll bags a brace as Hammers top Boro
Boro battle but fall short at the Riverside
Beautiful Fletcher goal sends WBA to win
Black Cats fall bottom of the table
Spurs steal a 2-2 draw at Manchester City
Kris Dunn
Roster
Cole Aldrich
(C)
Kris Dunn
(G)
Zach LaVine
(G)
Nikola Pekovic
(C)
Karl-Anthony Towns
(F/C)
Nemanja Bjelica
(F)
Jordan Hill
(F/C)
Shabazz Muhammad
(G/F)
Ricky Rubio
(G)
Andrew Wiggins
(G/F)
Gorgui Dieng
(F/C)
Tyus Jones
(G)
Adreian Payne
(F)
Brandon Rush
(G/F)
Kris Dunn | Guard | #3
Team:
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/18/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 205
College:
Providence
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (5) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $3,872,520 2017-18: $4,046,760 2018-19: $4,221,000 {Team Option} 2019-20: $5,348,007 {Team Option} 2020-21: $7,091,457 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kris Dunn will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, with Ricky Rubio (personal) unavailable.
Dunn hasn't really had a coming out game yet at the NBA level, but he's going to get a ton of opportunity tonight with a favorable matchup against the Nuggets and no Rubio around to mess with his minutes. He's on the radar as a potential streamer punt play in DFS. Tyus Jones should also see some extended minutes off the bench tonight.
Jan 22 - 5:21 PM
Source:
Timberwolves PR on Twitter
Kris Dunn scored five points with four assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 25 minutes on Thursday against the Clippers.
Dunn started in place of the injured Ricky Rubio (hip) in the second half of tonight’s game. However, Tyus Jones started at point guard in the fourth quarter and finished with four points, four assists, and one 3-pointer in 12 minutes. Both of them were on the court to close out the game. If Rubio misses any time, Dunn and Jones would get a boost in playing time. In games where Dunn has played at least 24 minutes this season, he has averaged 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 points, and 3.0 steals per game. He will not light up the score board, but he is a great source of steals.
Jan 20 - 1:37 AM
The Timberwolves reportedly view Kris Dunn as their long-term starting point guard.
The Vertical broke news on Tuesday that Minnesota is actively shopping Ricky Rubio with the intent of being able to eventually turn over the reins to Dunn, so it’s highly likely that the rookie will be unleashed towards the end of the year. That being said, Dunn has a shaky jumper (37.8 percent shooting) and is not capable of consistently hitting the 3-point shot (0.4), so those two things will likely keep his value in check even when he's getting 30 minutes a night. Still, his upside in steals and assists makes him a reasonable guy to stash in deep leagues.
Jan 17 - 4:59 PM
Source:
Yahoo! Sports
Kris Dunn hit 5-of-7 shots for 11 points with four assists, three rebounds, one steal, a career-high three blocks and one 3-pointer in Sunday’s loss to the Trail Blazers.
With Ricky Rubio struggling, Dunn received more run off the bench than his normal role. Despite the solid performance, Dunn does not offer much value in standard leagues and can be left on waivers. He will go back to his usual 17 minutes per game, as early as Tuesday against the Sixers.
Jan 1 - 11:22 PM
Kris Dunn will start Sunday vs. Denver
Jan 22 - 5:21 PM
Kris Dunn scores five points in 25 minutes
Jan 20 - 1:37 AM
MIN views Kris Dunn as long-term starter
Jan 17 - 4:59 PM
Kris Dunn scores 11 points in 21 minutes
Jan 1 - 11:22 PM
More Kris Dunn Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(4777)
2
J. Embiid
PHI
(4749)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4747)
4
J. Lin
BKN
(4706)
5
A. Davis
NO
(4536)
6
B. Simmons
PHI
(4509)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4465)
8
K. Middleton
MLW
(4453)
9
K. Love
CLE
(4341)
10
K. Porzingis
NY
(4276)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
43
715
165
92
100
41
64
170
.376
27
44
.614
10
37
.270
18
56
3.8
2.1
2.3
1.0
1.3
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 19
@LAC
1
25
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
1
3
4
4
3
1
1
5
5
Jan 17
@SA
1
9
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
3
0
Jan 15
@DAL
1
13
0
3
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
3
0
Jan 13
OKC
1
12
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
1
1
0
2
4
Jan 11
HOU
1
13
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
2
2
1
1
6
Jan 9
DAL
1
18
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
3
4
2
1
2
3
Jan 7
UTA
1
14
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
1
1
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
Sidelined
Ricky Rubio (personal) is expected to rejoin the team on Monday, and he will fly with the squad to Phoenix for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Rubio will miss Sunday's game against the Nuggets, but it sounds like this will only end up being a one-game absence due to the personal issue. Kris Dunn will draw the start tonight sans Rubio, and he's on the radar in daily leagues with an uptempo matchup against one of the worst teams in the league at defending the point guard position.
Jan 22
2
Kris Dunn
3
Tyus Jones
SG
1
Zach LaVine
2
Brandon Rush
SF
1
Andrew Wiggins
2
Shabazz Muhammad
PF
1
Gorgui Dieng
2
Nemanja Bjelica
3
Adreian Payne
C
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
2
Cole Aldrich
3
Jordan Hill
4
Nikola Pekovic
Sidelined
Nikola Pekovic hinted that he may retire from the game of basketball.
"Two years ago I struggled with my injury, I was mentally exhausted," Pekovic said. "This year I was there for two months, I tried to do everything possible, but there are times when you simply can’t. I can not run without pain." Pekovic has already been ruled out for the 2016-17 season, but he has one year left on his deal and is owed $11.6 million in 2017-18. It's a sad turn of events for Pekovic and the chances of him playing in the NBA again appear to be very slim.
Dec 29
NBA Headlines
David Lee's New Fantasy Lease
Jan 22
David Lee's got a new lease, Lou Williams is getting loose again & more in Ethan Norof's The Specialists.
NBA Headlines
»
Ricky Rubio (personal) probable for Tuesday
»
Kris Dunn will start Sunday vs. Denver
»
Wesley Matthews (hip) will not return Sunday
»
Patrick Patterson (knee) out Sunday vs. Suns
»
Lucas Nogueira (concussion) will play Sunday
»
Joe Harris (left ankle) ruled out for Monday
»
Report: CHI actively shopping Rondo, Mirotic
»
Luol Deng, Young starting on Sunday vs. DAL
»
Klay Thompson scores 21 points w/ seven treys
»
Elfrid Payton double-doubles in 39 minutes
»
Stephen Curry drains seven triples in win
»
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) nearing a return
