Thon Maker | Forward | #7

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/25/1997
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 216
College: Canada
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (10) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Thon Maker will start at center against the Celtics on Saturday.
There could be a number of reasons on this move. Sticking with the on-court side of things, Miles Plumlee just hasn't been very good while Maker was somewhat impressive in his eight minutes on Friday in Toronto. Plus, the Bucks want to keep Greg Monroe on the bench. Maker has the length to guard several positions and it could make the Bucks even better on switches on pick-and-roll. He would only be worth a look in deep leagues and he makes for an interesting play in DFS. Jan 28 - 6:21 PM
Source: Bucks on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
221105425121832.5631217.706612.500532.51.10.00.10.10.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 27@TOR1835.60000.000221.000202010138
Jan 25PHI1100.00000.00000.000000000010
Jan 23HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 21@MIA11813.33312.50034.750101001026
Jan 20@ORL1500.00000.00000.000101001000
Jan 18@HOU1312.50001.000111.000022000003
Jan 16PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000

