Thon Maker | Forward | #7 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (19) / 2/25/1997 Ht / Wt: 7'1' / 216 College: Canada Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (10) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,568,600 2017-18: $2,684,160 2018-19: $2,799,720 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,569,643 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,861,854 {Qualifying Offer}

Thon Maker will start at center against the Celtics on Saturday. There could be a number of reasons on this move. Sticking with the on-court side of things, Miles Plumlee just hasn't been very good while Maker was somewhat impressive in his eight minutes on Friday in Toronto. Plus, the Bucks want to keep Greg Monroe on the bench. Maker has the length to guard several positions and it could make the Bucks even better on switches on pick-and-roll. He would only be worth a look in deep leagues and he makes for an interesting play in DFS. Source: Bucks on Twitter

Thon Maker will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Rockets. Jabari Parker is back in the starting five following his disciplinary benching, so Maker may not even see the floor tonight. The Bucks will go with a starting five of Matthew Dellavedova, Tony Snell, Giannis Antetkounmpo, Parker and Miles Plumlee, with John Henson shifting to the second unit. Source: Matt Velazquez on Twitter

Thon Maker scored six points with one rebound, one steal and one 3-pointer in Saturday's loss to the Heat. He got the start ahead of Jabari Parker, who was benched for disciplinary reasons, but was inefficient, playing just 16 minutes and making 1-of-3 shots. The surprise start did not pan out for the Bucks, so expect Maker to go back to his spot at the end of the bench on Monday against the Rockets.