NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 27
Jan 27
Dose: Kanter Smash
Jan 27
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tyler Johnson will not play on Saturday
Whiteside starting, Willie Reed to bench
Stephen Curry (quad) likely to play vs. Clips
Jaylen Brown and Jerebko starting again
Al Horford will not play on Saturday vs. MIL
Thon Maker will start at center vs. Boston
Tyler Johnson will be a game-time decision
Hassan Whiteside (ankle) will play vs. DET
Chandler Parsons (rest) out against Utah
Cody Zeller out again; Roy Hibbert starting
Evan Fournier practices, hopeful for Sunday
Dirk Nowitzki expected back for Sunday
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Thon Maker | Forward | #7
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 2/25/1997
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 216
College:
Canada
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (10) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,568,600 2017-18: $2,684,160 2018-19: $2,799,720 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,569,643 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,861,854 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Thon Maker will start at center against the Celtics on Saturday.
There could be a number of reasons on this move. Sticking with the on-court side of things, Miles Plumlee just hasn't been very good while Maker was somewhat impressive in his eight minutes on Friday in Toronto. Plus, the Bucks want to keep Greg Monroe on the bench. Maker has the length to guard several positions and it could make the Bucks even better on switches on pick-and-roll. He would only be worth a look in deep leagues and he makes for an interesting play in DFS.
Jan 28 - 6:21 PM
Source:
Bucks on Twitter
Thon Maker will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Jabari Parker is back in the starting five following his disciplinary benching, so Maker may not even see the floor tonight. The Bucks will go with a starting five of Matthew Dellavedova, Tony Snell, Giannis Antetkounmpo, Parker and Miles Plumlee, with John Henson shifting to the second unit.
Jan 23 - 6:41 PM
Source:
Matt Velazquez on Twitter
Thon Maker scored six points with one rebound, one steal and one 3-pointer in Saturday's loss to the Heat.
He got the start ahead of Jabari Parker, who was benched for disciplinary reasons, but was inefficient, playing just 16 minutes and making 1-of-3 shots. The surprise start did not pan out for the Bucks, so expect Maker to go back to his spot at the end of the bench on Monday against the Rockets.
Jan 21 - 10:00 PM
Thon Maker will start for Jabari Parker against the Heat on Saturday.
Hello there. Maker has played in just 19 games at 4.2 per outing with most of that coming in garbage time. He's extremely raw, but the Bucks may want to get a look at him against a banged-up Heat squad. With Jabari Parker coming off the bench due to a team violation, this is a situation to avoid in fantasy today. Leave Maker on the wire.
Jan 21 - 6:20 PM
Thon Maker will start at center vs. Boston
Jan 28 - 6:21 PM
Thon Maker will return to the bench Monday
Jan 23 - 6:41 PM
Thon Maker plays scores six points in 16 mins
Jan 21 - 10:00 PM
Thon Maker getting the start
Jan 21 - 6:20 PM
More Thon Maker Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(5650)
2
A. Davis
NO
(5143)
3
D. DeRozan
TOR
(5103)
4
K. Leonard
SA
(4581)
5
C. Paul
LAC
(4571)
6
J. Smith
CLE
(4549)
7
K. Middleton
MLW
(4508)
8
B. Simmons
PHI
(4325)
9
P. Gasol
SA
(4262)
10
J. Lin
BKN
(4184)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
22
110
54
25
1
2
18
32
.563
12
17
.706
6
12
.500
5
3
2.5
1.1
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
Career Averages
Career
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 27
@TOR
1
8
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
0
2
0
1
0
1
3
8
Jan 25
PHI
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Jan 23
HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 21
@MIA
1
18
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
3
4
.750
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
2
6
Jan 20
@ORL
1
5
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
Jan 18
@HOU
1
3
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Jan 16
PHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
Sidelined
Khris Middleton (hamstring) has been aiming for a return near the All-Star break, according to C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
This is the third different report to talk about a possible return near the All-Star break. Middleton has been doing some stuff at practice and has been doing some 1-on-1 since early this month. The Bucks will be managing his minutes, so it may be until late March until he's consistently contributing for your team. If you have a big lead or have a spare I.R. spot, give him a look.
Jan 19
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
3
Steve Novak
PF
1
Jabari Parker
2
Michael Beasley
3
Thon Maker
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Miles Plumlee
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
No Nikola Jokic for a great game to target. Mike Gallagher goes over the news and plays for tonight.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
»
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
»
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
»
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
»
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 27
Jan 27
»
Dose: Kanter Smash
Jan 27
»
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
NBA Headlines
»
Tyler Johnson will not play on Saturday
»
Whiteside starting, Willie Reed to bench
»
Stephen Curry (quad) likely to play vs. Clips
»
Jaylen Brown and Jerebko starting again
»
Al Horford will not play on Saturday vs. MIL
»
Thon Maker will start at center vs. Boston
»
Tyler Johnson will be a game-time decision
»
Hassan Whiteside (ankle) will play vs. DET
»
Chandler Parsons (rest) out against Utah
»
Cody Zeller out again; Roy Hibbert starting
»
Evan Fournier practices, hopeful for Sunday
»
Dirk Nowitzki expected back for Sunday
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
