Jaylen Brown | Forward | #7

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 225
College: California
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (3) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Jaylen Brown started the second half of Tuesday's game vs. the Wizards in place of Amir Johnson.
Coach Brad Stevens usually turns to Kelly Olynyk or Jonas Jerebko when he's looking for a spark at halftime, but Brown is getting a chance at PF this time as the Celtics will roll with a small-ball lineup. Brown's minutes have been all over the place and this is likely a temporary switch, so he's not a pickup in standard leagues yet. Jan 24 - 8:24 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4255920584251579181.4363449.6941343.30212254.92.00.60.40.60.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21POR11302.00001.000221.000044012032
Jan 18NY11936.50000.00067.8571340001212
Jan 16CHA12047.57100.000111.000022200029
Jan 13@ATL1815.20002.00000.000033000002
Jan 11WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 10@TOR1813.33300.00000.000011010012
Jan 7NO11404.00000.00000.000044210030

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
3Demetrius Jackson
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 