Jaylen Brown | Forward | #7 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (20) / 10/24/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 225 College: California Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (3) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,743,000 2017-18: $4,956,480 2018-19: $5,169,960 {Team Option} 2019-20: $6,534,829 {Team Option} 2020-21: $8,573,696 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Jaylen Brown started the second half of Tuesday's game vs. the Wizards in place of Amir Johnson. Coach Brad Stevens usually turns to Kelly Olynyk or Jonas Jerebko when he's looking for a spark at halftime, but Brown is getting a chance at PF this time as the Celtics will roll with a small-ball lineup. Brown's minutes have been all over the place and this is likely a temporary switch, so he's not a pickup in standard leagues yet.

Jaylen Brown (sprained ankle) will play Friday night in Atlanta. Brown ended up missing just one game with an ankle sprain. The Celtics are shorthanded, as Avery Bradley (Achilles), Tyler Zeller (illness) and James Young (ankle) will all miss Friday's game. Thus, Brown could see a few more minutes than usual off the bench for Boston. Source: Jay King on Twitter

Like his teammate Amir Johnson, Jaylen Brown (sprained ankle) will "try to play" Friday night in Atlanta. Prior to missing Wednesday's game, Brown was averaging under nine minutes per game over the Celtics previous three contests. However, with Avery Bradley (Achilles), Tyler Zeller (illness) and James Young (ankle) all unavailable on Friday, Brown could see an uptick in playing time if he suits up. Source: Adam Himmelsbach on Twitter