Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Avery Bradley
(G)
Gerald Green
(G/F)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Jaylen Brown
(F)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
James Young
(F)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Demetrius Jackson
(G)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Tyler Zeller
(C)
Jaylen Brown | Forward | #7
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 10/24/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 225
College:
California
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (3) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,743,000 2017-18: $4,956,480 2018-19: $5,169,960 {Team Option} 2019-20: $6,534,829 {Team Option} 2020-21: $8,573,696 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaylen Brown started the second half of Tuesday's game vs. the Wizards in place of Amir Johnson.
Coach Brad Stevens usually turns to Kelly Olynyk or Jonas Jerebko when he's looking for a spark at halftime, but Brown is getting a chance at PF this time as the Celtics will roll with a small-ball lineup. Brown's minutes have been all over the place and this is likely a temporary switch, so he's not a pickup in standard leagues yet.
Jan 24 - 8:24 PM
Jaylen Brown (sprained ankle) will play Friday night in Atlanta.
Brown ended up missing just one game with an ankle sprain. The Celtics are shorthanded, as Avery Bradley (Achilles), Tyler Zeller (illness) and James Young (ankle) will all miss Friday's game. Thus, Brown could see a few more minutes than usual off the bench for Boston.
Jan 13 - 6:37 PM
Source:
Jay King on Twitter
Like his teammate Amir Johnson, Jaylen Brown (sprained ankle) will "try to play" Friday night in Atlanta.
Prior to missing Wednesday's game, Brown was averaging under nine minutes per game over the Celtics previous three contests. However, with Avery Bradley (Achilles), Tyler Zeller (illness) and James Young (ankle) all unavailable on Friday, Brown could see an uptick in playing time if he suits up.
Jan 13 - 11:36 AM
Source:
Adam Himmelsbach on Twitter
Jaylen Brown (sprained ankle) is traveling with the Celtics to Atlanta.
He should be considered questionable to play for Friday's game after sitting out of Wednesday's action. Even with Avery Bradley (Achilles) already ruled out, Brown won't be a reliable fantasy option as Marcus Smart is the clear beneficiary.
Jan 12 - 1:14 PM
Source:
Scott Souza on Twitter
Jaylen Brown starts 2nd half for Johnson
Jan 24 - 8:24 PM
Jaylen Brown (ankle) will play Friday night
Jan 13 - 6:37 PM
Jaylen Brown (ankle) will try to play Friday
Jan 13 - 11:36 AM
Jaylen Brown (sprained ankle) is traveling
Jan 12 - 1:14 PM
More Jaylen Brown Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
42
559
205
84
25
15
79
181
.436
34
49
.694
13
43
.302
12
25
4.9
2.0
0.6
0.4
0.6
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 21
POR
1
13
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
0
1
2
0
3
2
Jan 18
NY
1
19
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
6
7
.857
1
3
4
0
0
0
1
2
12
Jan 16
CHA
1
20
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
2
9
Jan 13
@ATL
1
8
1
5
.200
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
2
Jan 11
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 10
@TOR
1
8
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
1
2
Jan 7
NO
1
14
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
2
1
0
0
3
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
2
Marcus Smart
3
Demetrius Jackson
Sidelined
Demetrius Jackson (illness) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Wizards.
Jackson is the fourth-string PG in Boston and has no fantasy value.
Jan 23
SG
1
Avery Bradley
Sidelined
Avery Bradley (Achilles) will miss all four games this week.
This means the earliest we will see Bradley back in action is on Jan. 30 vs. the Pistons, but that's not a lock either. Bradley has been incredible all season with top-40 value in standard leagues, so his owners just need to stay afloat until he returns. Marcus Smart looks like a strong short-term add, but just keep in mind that he's shooting 36.0 percent from the field this season. Terry Rozier also gets a slight bump.
Jan 23
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
Sidelined
Gerald Green (illness) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Wizards.
Green has fallen out of the rotation anyways and was a DNP-CD on Saturday vs. the Blazers. Leave Green on the wire.
Jan 23
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
3
James Young
Sidelined
James Young (ankle) is available to play on Saturday against the Blazers.
He's been out for basically the entire month. Young is not expected to be in the rotation.
Jan 21
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
Sidelined
Jonas Jerebko (illness) will be available to play on Tuesday vs. the Wizards.
Jerebko will be returning from a one-game absence and he will likely push Jordan Mickey out of the rotation again. Jerebko is only averaging 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in January, so fantasy owners can ignore him.
Jan 23
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
Sidelined
Tyler Zeller (illness) will be available to play on Tuesday vs. the Wizards.
Zeller fell out of the rotation before missing 10 games in a row. With Kelly Olynyk playing well in the backup center role, Zeller belongs on the wire and will be lucky to see a few minutes on Tuesday.
Jan 23
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
Mike Gallagher goes over his guy and a lot more.
»
Terrence Ross scores 21 points w/ 3 treys
»
Kyle Lowry scores 30 in loss to Spurs
»
Jaylen Brown starts 2nd half for Johnson
»
Jeff Green (ankle) will return Tuesday
»
Gary Harris (ankle) will play on Tuesday
»
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) out, Nelson starting
»
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) questionable vs. NYK
»
Wesley Matthews (hip) questionable Wednesday
»
Jahlil Okafor (knee) ruled out Tuesday
»
Raymond Felton will return to bench Tuesday
»
David Lee starting, Dedmon to the bench
»
Jodie Meeks (thumb surgery) out indefinitely
