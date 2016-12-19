Player Page

Ben Simmons | Forward | #25

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/20/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 240
College: LSU
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (1) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

76ers coach Brett Brown said Ben Simmons is "coming along fine."
Brown said he's not "comfortable" revealing Simmons' timetable, but added that the point forward will be integrated more and more in the weeks ahead. That includes weight lifting, form shooting and classroom work. Simmons was seen dribbling and shooting at Monday's practice, but he's very difficult to stash in standard leagues because his return date is up in the air. Jan 2 - 1:14 PM
Source: Brian Seltzer on Twitter
More Ben Simmons Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
