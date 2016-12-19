Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
Ben Simmons | Forward | #25
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 7/20/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 240
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (1) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $5,903,160 2017-18: $6,168,840 2018-19: $6,434,520 {Team Option} 2019-20: $8,113,930 {Team Option} 2020-21: $10,548,109 {Qualifying Offer}
Latest News
Recent News
76ers coach Brett Brown said Ben Simmons is "coming along fine."
Brown said he's not "comfortable" revealing Simmons' timetable, but added that the point forward will be integrated more and more in the weeks ahead. That includes weight lifting, form shooting and classroom work. Simmons was seen dribbling and shooting at Monday's practice, but he's very difficult to stash in standard leagues because his return date is up in the air.
Jan 2 - 1:14 PM
Source:
Brian Seltzer on Twitter
Bryan Colangelo said that the 76ers will not rush Ben Simmons' (foot) to get back to the court, and he remains without an official timetable to return.
Philly is currently tied with Dallas for the worst record in the league at 7-20, so there's obviously no rush to get Simmons back to the court. Colangelo also added that he likes what Simmons can bring, and he hopes that once Simmons does get back that they'll be able to push the pace, but he'll likely be dealing with heavy restrictions upon his return making him a tough guy to stash in standard leagues.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 03:38:00 PM
Source:
Bob Cooney on Twitter
Ben Simmons (foot) was on the bench for the first time on Wednesday night.
He was in sneakers and was very accessible for the Philly fans. Simmons has not shed his walking boot 100 percent, but he was still able to get out there for stationary shooting on Tuesday. Coach Brett Brown is pleased with Simmons' progress and loves how he's such a student of the game. There still isn't a target date on Simmons, so he's a tough player to stash.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 07:57:00 PM
Source:
Molly French on Twitter
Coach Brett Brown said he's telling Ben Simmons (foot) he's a point guard.
"Here, you got the ball, you’re the point guard," Brown has been saying to Simmons . Brown said Simmons is making "significant" progress in his rehab. The coach added Simmons has been limited to spot shooting from various floor spots. While he has shed his walking boot at times, he still puts it back on after his on-court work. If he returns, he'll play mostly point guard. It's still tough to stash him without a target date.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 03:55:00 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Brown: Ben Simmons is 'coming along fine'
Jan 2 - 1:14 PM
76ers won't rush Ben Simmons' (foot) return
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 03:38:00 PM
Ben Simmons (foot) on bench for first time
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 07:57:00 PM
Ben Simmons making significant steps?
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 03:55:00 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
2
Sergio Rodriguez
Sidelined
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Wolves.
This will likely be his second game in a row on the shelf. The 76ers have been off for a few days, so it's a little concerning that he's considered doubtful more than 24 hours before tip-off. T.J. McConnell is a solid short-term pickup and has averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 triples in two previous starts this season.
Jan 2
3
T.J. McConnell
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
Sidelined
Gerald Henderson (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game vs. the Wolves.
He was limited at Monday's practice, but Henderson is fully expected to play after a two-game absence. With Hendo back, both Nik Stauskas and Hollis Thompson will lose most of their value. Henderson is averaging 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 triples this season.
Jan 2
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
2
Hollis Thompson
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
76ers coach Brett Brown said Ben Simmons is "coming along fine."
Brown said he's not "comfortable" revealing Simmons' timetable, but added that the point forward will be integrated more and more in the weeks ahead. That includes weight lifting, form shooting and classroom work. Simmons was seen dribbling and shooting at Monday's practice, but he's very difficult to stash in standard leagues because his return date is up in the air.
Jan 2
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
2
Jahlil Okafor
Sidelined
The 76ers are now planning to rest Jahlil Okafor (hamstring) on Friday vs. the Nuggets.
It sounds like he will be available in emergency situations, but the 76ers want to rest him due to left hamstring soreness. To be clear, he should not be in any fantasy lineups. Joel Embiid will see around 28 minutes tonight, but this also means that we should see a good bit of Nerlens Noel for the second night in a row.
Dec 30
3
Nerlens Noel
4
Richaun Holmes
Sidelined
Richaun Holmes (concussion) is doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Wolves.
He's getting closer, but he's not going to be in the rotation while the 76ers' frontcourt is healthy. Holmes belongs on the waiver wire.
Jan 2
