Ben Simmons | Forward | #25 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (20) / 7/20/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 240 College: LSU Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (1) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,903,160 2017-18: $6,168,840 2018-19: $6,434,520 {Team Option} 2019-20: $8,113,930 {Team Option} 2020-21: $10,548,109 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

76ers coach Brett Brown said Ben Simmons is "coming along fine." Brown said he's not "comfortable" revealing Simmons' timetable, but added that the point forward will be integrated more and more in the weeks ahead. That includes weight lifting, form shooting and classroom work. Simmons was seen dribbling and shooting at Monday's practice, but he's very difficult to stash in standard leagues because his return date is up in the air. Source: Brian Seltzer on Twitter

Bryan Colangelo said that the 76ers will not rush Ben Simmons' (foot) to get back to the court, and he remains without an official timetable to return. Philly is currently tied with Dallas for the worst record in the league at 7-20, so there's obviously no rush to get Simmons back to the court. Colangelo also added that he likes what Simmons can bring, and he hopes that once Simmons does get back that they'll be able to push the pace, but he'll likely be dealing with heavy restrictions upon his return making him a tough guy to stash in standard leagues. Source: Bob Cooney on Twitter

Ben Simmons (foot) was on the bench for the first time on Wednesday night. He was in sneakers and was very accessible for the Philly fans. Simmons has not shed his walking boot 100 percent, but he was still able to get out there for stationary shooting on Tuesday. Coach Brett Brown is pleased with Simmons' progress and loves how he's such a student of the game. There still isn't a target date on Simmons, so he's a tough player to stash. Source: Molly French on Twitter