Yogi Ferrell | Guard | #11

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/9/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
College: Indiana
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Yogi Ferrell will start vs. the Spurs on Sunday.
Ferrell was signed to a 10-day contract on Saturday and the Mavs are throwing him into the fire with Deron Williams (toe) and J.J. Barea (calf) unavailable. Seth Curry, Devin Harris and Wes Matthews should also spend more time handling the ball tonight. Jan 29 - 6:52 PM
Source: Mark Followill on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1015254121721849.3671016.625827.2962145.41.21.70.21.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 27@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 25MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 23SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 21@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 20@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 17TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 15HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Yogi Ferrell
4Devin Harris
SG1Seth Curry
2Jonathan Gibson
SF1Wesley Matthews
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Justin Anderson
4Nicolas Brussino
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dwight Powell
C1Dirk Nowitzki
2Andrew Bogut
3Salah Mejri
 

 