Sidelined

Deron Williams (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Spurs and Monday against the Cavs.

Williams also said he can't much pressure on his foot yet. The Mavs are on the road for Sunday and are back home for Monday. The fact that he's being ruled out two days before a home game is troubling. We would guess that would also make him doubtful to questionable to play on Wednesday against the 76ers. Coach Rick Carlisle is already starting to talk up Yogi Ferrell, so he may actually start to keep Devin Harris limited to around 20 minutes. Starting Seth Curry at the point is also an option. Williams' fantasy owners will have to weigh if they want to want for the oft-injured point guard while Ferrell is only an add in super deep leagues.