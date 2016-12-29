Buddy Hield | Guard | #24

Latest News Recent News

Buddy Hield scored 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers. The rookie hit four triples on the night and added five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes, and he knocked down all four of his free throws. Hield has improved every month and we expect that trend to continue in the new year. He scored 12, 17 and 14 points in his previous three games with a combined seven 3-pointers, so standard-league owners in need of triples can pick up him if they can handle his volatile FG percentage and lack of assists and defensive stats.

Buddy Hield scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in Wednesday's win over the Clippers. He played 23 minutes for the second straight game and he was coming off a 14-point effort against the Mavericks on Monday. The rookie added six rebounds, two steals and three triples, and while his upside is limited by inconsistency and a volatile FG percentage, he's trending up as a 3-point specialist.

Buddy Hield had another rough shooting night on Friday, making 1-of-8 field goals to finish with three points, three boards, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes. As with most rookies, Hield is running hot-and-cold and his poor FG percentage (38.4) is an anchor for his value. New Orleans has every incentive to turn him loose as the season progresses, of course, so occasional slumps are no reason to panic -- if nothing else he'll be a terrific 3-point specialist, averaging 2.2 over his past dozen games.