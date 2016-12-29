Player Page

Buddy Hield | Guard | #24

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 214
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (6) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Buddy Hield scored 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers.
The rookie hit four triples on the night and added five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes, and he knocked down all four of his free throws. Hield has improved every month and we expect that trend to continue in the new year. He scored 12, 17 and 14 points in his previous three games with a combined seven 3-pointers, so standard-league owners in need of triples can pick up him if they can handle his volatile FG percentage and lack of assists and defensive stats. Jan 2 - 10:15 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
35673302884210116294.3951921.90551145.3524308.62.51.20.30.90.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30NY12439.33325.400441.0000221100012
Dec 28LAC123711.63635.60000.0001560120117
Dec 26DAL12368.75024.50000.0000222000114
Dec 23MIA11818.12514.25000.000033201003
Dec 21OKC11903.00003.000221.000011110022
Dec 20@PHI12149.444221.00000.0000111200110
Dec 18@SA125611.54524.50000.0001232200114

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jrue Holiday
2Tim Frazier
3Langston Galloway
SG1E'Twaun Moore
2Buddy Hield
SF1Solomon Hill
2Tyreke Evans
3Quincy Pondexter
4Dante Cunningham
PF1Anthony Davis
2Terrence Jones
3Cheick Diallo
C1Omer Asik
2Alexis Ajinca
 

 