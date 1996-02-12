Deyonta Davis | Center/Forward | #21 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (21) / 12/2/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 237 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (1) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $1,307,614 2018-19: $1,245,999 2019-20: $1,557,499 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Deyonta Davis (sore knees) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz. Davis was "available to play" on Sunday, but didn't actually step foot on the court, so Wednesday will mark his second straight game on the sidelines. Brandan Wright could pick up some extra minutes in the rotation with Davis unavailable, but that means very little with Marc Gasol healthy. Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter

Deyonta Davis (knees) is available for Sunday's game vs. the Raptors. He had 12 points with eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes in his last game and should see his normal allotment of minutes behind Marc Gasol. He's just a deep-league asset for now, but does have some stash appeal in case the Grizzlies move Gasol this week. Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter

Deyonta Davis (knees) is probable for Sunday against the Raptors. He should be ready to roll after 15 minutes played on Thursday. Davis should stick in the rotation, and he would be a red-hot add if Marc Gasol was dealt. It would take a huge offer to get Gasol, though. Source: Grizzlies on Twitter