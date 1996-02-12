Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Deyonta Davis | Center/Forward | #21
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/2/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 237
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (1) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,307,614 2018-19: $1,245,999 2019-20: $1,557,499 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Deyonta Davis (sore knees) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Davis was "available to play" on Sunday, but didn't actually step foot on the court, so Wednesday will mark his second straight game on the sidelines. Brandan Wright could pick up some extra minutes in the rotation with Davis unavailable, but that means very little with Marc Gasol healthy.
Feb 7 - 1:58 PM
Source:
Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Deyonta Davis (knees) is available for Sunday's game vs. the Raptors.
He had 12 points with eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes in his last game and should see his normal allotment of minutes behind Marc Gasol. He's just a deep-league asset for now, but does have some stash appeal in case the Grizzlies move Gasol this week.
Feb 4 - 10:46 AM
Source:
Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Deyonta Davis (knees) is probable for Sunday against the Raptors.
He should be ready to roll after 15 minutes played on Thursday. Davis should stick in the rotation, and he would be a red-hot add if Marc Gasol was dealt. It would take a huge offer to get Gasol, though.
Feb 3 - 4:45 PM
Source:
Grizzlies on Twitter
Deyonta Davis scored 12 points with eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes against the Pistons on Thursday.
He had a big block on an Andre Drummond post up and the soreness in both of his knees didn't look to be apparent here. Davis does look to be a head of Brandan Wright, who could also be traded. Davis does still need a few things to happen to break out, but he's a decent stash if the Grizzlies do get a haul for Marc Gasol.
Feb 1 - 9:33 PM
Deyonta Davis (knees) out Wednesday vs. UTA
Feb 7 - 1:58 PM
Deyonta Davis (knees) is available Sunday
Feb 4 - 10:46 AM
Deyonta Davis is probable
Feb 3 - 4:45 PM
Deyonta Davis scores 12 in return
Feb 1 - 9:33 PM
More Deyonta Davis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
482
192
134
19
10
84
134
.627
24
35
.686
0
0
0.0
27
22
5.1
3.5
0.5
0.3
0.6
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
MEM
36
6.6
0.7
1.3
.511
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.5
.556
0.6
1.1
1.7
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.5
1.1
1.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
MEM
36
239
24
47
.511
0
0
.000
10
18
.556
20
40
60
2
8
3
17
40
58
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 6
@ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 4
@TOR
1
19
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
2
0
2
Feb 1
@DET
1
15
6
7
.857
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
7
8
1
0
0
1
2
12
Jan 31
@IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 29
PHO
1
17
5
6
.833
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
2
4
0
1
1
1
3
12
Jan 26
LAC
1
11
2
7
.286
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
4
2
6
0
1
0
0
2
5
Jan 24
SA
1
21
6
10
.600
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
2
5
0
1
0
0
3
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
Sidelined
Mike Conley (Achilles) is targeting the 2018-19 training camp for his return.
"It’s been a tough time for him. This [surgery] will fix the heel 100 percent," Conley's father said. "He just wants to be able to train hard again this summer and be pain free. The good thing about this decision is everybody in the organization was in line. This decision is in everyone’s best interest." Conley is expected to resume physical activity two weeks after surgery and is looking at a recovery time of up to six months. With the Grizzlies tanking, don't be surprised if they give Kobi Simmons a long look down the stretch.
Jan 28
2
Andrew Harrison
3
Mario Chalmers
SG
1
Wayne Selden
2
Ben McLemore
3
Kobi Simmons
4
Tyreke Evans
SF
1
Dillon Brooks
2
James Ennis
3
Myke Henry
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Chandler Parsons
Sidelined
Chandler Parsons (right knee soreness) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
He's been ramping up his activity level at practices lately, but he's still not ready to play. He's set to make roughly another $50 million over the next two seasons.
Feb 7
3
Jarell Martin
4
Ivan Rabb
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Deyonta Davis
3
Brandan Wright
