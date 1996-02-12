Player Page

Roster

Deyonta Davis | Center/Forward | #21

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/2/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 237
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (1) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Deyonta Davis (sore knees) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Davis was "available to play" on Sunday, but didn't actually step foot on the court, so Wednesday will mark his second straight game on the sidelines. Brandan Wright could pick up some extra minutes in the rotation with Davis unavailable, but that means very little with Marc Gasol healthy. Feb 7 - 1:58 PM
Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter
More Deyonta Davis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
38482192134191084134.6272435.686000.027225.13.50.50.30.60.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016MEM366.60.71.3.5110.00.0.0000.30.5.5560.61.11.70.10.20.10.51.11.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016MEM362392447.51100.0001018.556204060283174058
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 6@ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 4@TOR11913.33300.00000.000011000202
Feb 1@DET11567.85700.00000.0001781001212
Jan 31@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 29PHO11756.83300.000221.0002240111312
Jan 26LAC11127.28600.00012.500426010025
Jan 24SA121610.60000.00000.0003250100312

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Mario Chalmers
SG1Wayne Selden
2Ben McLemore
3Kobi Simmons
4Tyreke Evans
SF1Dillon Brooks
2James Ennis
3Myke Henry
PF1JaMychal Green
2Chandler Parsons
3Jarell Martin
4Ivan Rabb
C1Marc Gasol
2Deyonta Davis
3Brandan Wright
 

 