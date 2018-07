Latest News Recent News

Damian Jones is dealing with a sore right knee and has been sent back to the Bay Area to get an MRI. The fact that the knee issue was bad enough to require an MRI is somewhat concerning, but for now, we'll assume this was simply a precautionary move by Golden State. With Jones unavailable for Sunday's Summer League game, there will be even more opportunity for Jordan Bell. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter

Summer league coach Willie Green said the Jordan Bell and Damian Jones combo on Tuesday was "tremendous." This is noteworthy because the Warriors are expected to try out Jones, Bell and Kevon Looney until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is ready. Jones should be in the rotation, and using a two-big lineup could help him get into the upper teens. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter

Damian Jones scored 14 points with six rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes against the Heat on Monday. Well, he would've had a chance to get minutes in October, but those odds went down today with the DeMarcus Cousins news. Overall, Jones has looked good vertically with some bounce, but he's still a little slow moving side to side. Expect him to thrive this month.