Malcolm Delaney will start in place of the suspended Dennis Schroder on Friday night vs. Miami.



RotoGrinders.com Daily Slant: Delaney will draw the start at PG on Friday, and he immediately becomes one of the most appealing value plays on the slate. He's priced at or near the minimum on every DFS outlet, and given that he should see upwards of 30 minutes with a healthy usage rate - he's at 21.4% without Schroder on the floor - he's a fine play in any format. As of this writing, he sits as the top dollar per point play in the RotoGrinders projections. Millsap, Bazemore and Hardaway Jr. also see upticks with Schroder off the floor, as all three pick up between 3-4% in the way of usage. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Malcolm Delaney made 5-of-8 from the field for 12 points with one rebound, one assist and two 3-pointers in 21 minutes against the Magic on Saturday. After a tough 1-of-10 on Thursday, he bounced back nicely. Delaney's nice line was not a garbage-time special with the Hawks actually going without a point guard to close out the fourth with the game wrapped up. Delaney did close out on Thursday for the thrilling comeback in Houston, but he still is only worth owning in deep leagues. He's a terrific handcuff, though.

Malcolm Delaney hit 1-of-10 shots for two points with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 25 minutes in Thursday's win over the Rockets. Delaney saw plenty of run late in the fourth quarter as coach Mike Budenholzer went with the hot lineup to close out the game. The 25 minutes were the most he had played since Jan. 15. While he was a non-factor offensively, most of his Hawks teammates said after the game that his defense, along with the strong offensive play of Tim Hardaway Jr., was a big key in the Hawks getting the win after trailing by 20 points in the fourth quarter.