Malcolm Delaney | Guard | #5

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/11/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Virginia Tech
Contract: view contract details
Malcolm Delaney will start in place of the suspended Dennis Schroder on Friday night vs. Miami.


RotoGrinders.com Daily Slant: Delaney will draw the start at PG on Friday, and he immediately becomes one of the most appealing value plays on the slate. He's priced at or near the minimum on every DFS outlet, and given that he should see upwards of 30 minutes with a healthy usage rate - he's at 21.4% without Schroder on the floor - he's a fine play in any format. As of this writing, he sits as the top dollar per point play in the RotoGrinders projections. Millsap, Bazemore and Hardaway Jr. also see upticks with Schroder off the floor, as all three pick up between 3-4% in the way of usage. Feb 24 - 1:16 PM
Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
569913319915231124318.3906074.8112389.2581775.91.82.70.61.40.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 15@LAC11724.50000.000331.000011111027
Feb 13@POR11305.00002.000221.000000000022
Feb 10@SAC11514.25001.000111.000011300023
Feb 8DEN12528.25002.00000.000145410024
Feb 6UTA11857.71423.66712.5000220100313
Feb 4ORL12158.62524.50000.0000111000412
Feb 2@HOU125110.10003.00000.000055422012

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Gary Neal
SF1Thabo Sefolosha
2Tim Hardaway Jr.
3DeAndre Bembry
4Mike Dunleavy
5Ryan Kelly
6Taurean Prince
PF1Paul Millsap
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Mike Muscala
C1Dwight Howard
2Kris Humphries
 

 