Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Taurean Prince
(F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Ryan Kelly
(F)
Gary Neal
(G)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Kris Humphries
(F/C)
Paul Millsap
(F)
Lamar Patterson
(G)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
|
Full Depth Charts
Malcolm Delaney | Guard | #5
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/11/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Virginia Tech
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $2,500,000 2017-18: $2,500,000 $3,125,000 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Malcolm Delaney will start in place of the suspended Dennis Schroder on Friday night vs. Miami.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Delaney will draw the start at PG on Friday, and he immediately becomes one of the most appealing value plays on the slate. He's priced at or near the minimum on every DFS outlet, and given that he should see upwards of 30 minutes with a healthy usage rate - he's at 21.4% without Schroder on the floor - he's a fine play in any format. As of this writing, he sits as the top dollar per point play in the RotoGrinders projections. Millsap, Bazemore and Hardaway Jr. also see upticks with Schroder off the floor, as all three pick up between 3-4% in the way of usage.
Feb 24 - 1:16 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Malcolm Delaney made 5-of-8 from the field for 12 points with one rebound, one assist and two 3-pointers in 21 minutes against the Magic on Saturday.
After a tough 1-of-10 on Thursday, he bounced back nicely. Delaney's nice line was not a garbage-time special with the Hawks actually going without a point guard to close out the fourth with the game wrapped up. Delaney did close out on Thursday for the thrilling comeback in Houston, but he still is only worth owning in deep leagues. He's a terrific handcuff, though.
Feb 4 - 9:30 PM
Malcolm Delaney hit 1-of-10 shots for two points with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 25 minutes in Thursday's win over the Rockets.
Delaney saw plenty of run late in the fourth quarter as coach Mike Budenholzer went with the hot lineup to close out the game. The 25 minutes were the most he had played since Jan. 15. While he was a non-factor offensively, most of his Hawks teammates said after the game that his defense, along with the strong offensive play of Tim Hardaway Jr., was a big key in the Hawks getting the win after trailing by 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Feb 3 - 12:19 AM
Malcolm Delaney scored 13 points with one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer in 19 minutes against the 76ers on Saturday.
He's turned the corner as a shooter and it's why he's getting all the backup point guard minutes again to go with some SG minutes. Last month, Delaney tweeted about how his jumper was broken, so credit to him to getting it worked out. He's still only hanging around the 150-175 rank range in standard leagues lately, so he's just a handcuff in deep leagues.
Jan 21 - 11:18 PM
Malcolm Delaney will start at PG on Friday
Feb 24 - 1:16 PM
Malcolm Delaney plays great vs. Magic
Feb 4 - 9:30 PM
Malcolm Delaney plays 25 minutes in win
Feb 3 - 12:19 AM
Malcolm Delaney scores 13 points
Jan 21 - 11:18 PM
More Malcolm Delaney Player News
1
D. Cousins
NO
(4999)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(4693)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(4076)
4
E. Kanter
OKC
(3882)
5
K. Love
CLE
(3877)
6
W. Cauley-Stein
SAC
(3760)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(3748)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(3634)
9
B. Hield
SAC
(3522)
10
A. Bradley
BOS
(3502)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
56
991
331
99
152
31
124
318
.390
60
74
.811
23
89
.258
1
77
5.9
1.8
2.7
0.6
1.4
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 15
@LAC
1
17
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
3
3
1.000
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
2
7
Feb 13
@POR
1
13
0
5
.000
0
2
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
Feb 10
@SAC
1
15
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
2
3
Feb 8
DEN
1
25
2
8
.250
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
4
1
0
0
2
4
Feb 6
UTA
1
18
5
7
.714
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
3
13
Feb 4
ORL
1
21
5
8
.625
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
4
12
Feb 2
@HOU
1
25
1
10
.100
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
5
5
4
2
2
0
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
Suspended
The Hawks have suspended Dennis Schroder for one game (Friday night vs. Miami) for failure to report to the team on time after the All-Star break.
"Dennis has played an important role for our team and been a significant contributor to our success this season," coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We are disappointed that he did not return to the team on time and we have discussed this with him. We look forward to him rejoining the team in Orlando tomorrow night." Malcolm Delaney is expected to draw the start in place of Schroder on Friday night and makes for an excellent streaming and/or DFS option.
Feb 24
2
Malcolm Delaney
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Gary Neal
SF
1
Thabo Sefolosha
Sidelined
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) will return Friday night vs. Miami.
Sefolosha has missed nine straight games due to the injury to his left groin. He will come off the bench on Friday, as coach Mike Budenholzer said Tim Hardaway Jr. will remain in the starting lineup for at least the "next few games." Hardway has played extremely well with Thabo sidelined, which means Sefolosha's minutes will likely be limited in the immediate future.
Feb 24
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
3
DeAndre Bembry
4
Mike Dunleavy
5
Ryan Kelly
6
Taurean Prince
PF
1
Paul Millsap
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Mike Muscala
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Kris Humphries
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
Lots of trade talk in this edition of the DFS podcast.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
»
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
»
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
»
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
»
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
»
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
»
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
»
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
NBA Headlines
»
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out several days
»
Pau Gasol (hand) will play Friday night
»
Malcolm Delaney will start at PG on Friday
»
Bobby Portis to start at PF on Friday night
»
Dennis Schroder suspended for one game
»
Bradley (Achilles) unlikely to play Friday
»
Ben Simmons (foot) will not play this season
»
Willie Cauley-Stein scores career-high 29
»
Steph Curry scores 20 in 50-point 3rd quarter
»
LeBron James posts triple-double in win vs NY
»
Courtney Lee scores 25 points vs. Cavs
»
Kevin Durant returns after hand scare
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
