Kay Felder | Guard | #20

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/29/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 176
College: Oakland
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (24) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
The Hawks will likely waive Kay Felder after acquiring him on Friday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.
The Hawks second unit hasn't done much this preseason, but it would appear they have faith in Malcolm Delaney and DeAndre Bembry as their lead ball-handlers off the bench. Felder's lack of size will be tough to overcome for him to make an NBA roster. Oct 13 - 6:16 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4238716641581862158.3923549.714722.3187304.01.01.40.40.70.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016CLE429.21.53.8.3920.20.5.3180.81.2.7140.10.91.01.40.70.40.20.94.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016CLE4238762158.392722.3183549.71433841583018738166
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
3Kay Felder
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Marco Belinelli
3John Jenkins
SF1Taurean Prince
2DeAndre Bembry
3Richard Jefferson
4Nicolas Brussino
PF1Ersan Ilyasova
2John Collins
3Luke Babbitt
C1Dewayne Dedmon
2Mike Muscala
3Miles Plumlee
 

 