Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Tyler Cavanaugh
(F)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
John Collins
(F)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
John Jenkins
(G)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Quinn Cook
(G)
Kay Felder
(G)
Alpha Kaba
(C)
Taurean Prince
(F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Jordan Mathews
(G)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kay Felder | Guard | #20
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/29/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 176
College:
Oakland
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (24) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,312,611 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,544,951 {Team Option} 2019-20: $1,931,189 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Hawks will likely waive Kay Felder after acquiring him on Friday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.
The Hawks second unit hasn't done much this preseason, but it would appear they have faith in Malcolm Delaney and DeAndre Bembry as their lead ball-handlers off the bench. Felder's lack of size will be tough to overcome for him to make an NBA roster.
Oct 13 - 6:16 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
The Cavs are in advanced talks on a deal to send Richard Jefferson and Kay Felder to Atlanta, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.
The Cavs were almost certainly going to cut Felder, so chances are they aren't getting much back. Meanwhile, Felder would move into a position battle with Malcolm Delaney for the backup point guard minutes, so he could be someone to watch in super deep leagues.
Oct 13 - 5:58 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Kay Felder is not expected to make the 15-man roster for the Cavaliers.
Felder is still hoping to get Cleveland's remaining two-way contract, but it's clear that he won't have any fantasy value in 2017-18. With Isaiah Thomas (hip) sidelined to start the year, Derrick Rose and Jose Calderon will hold down the fort at PG and Dwyane Wade will play some point as well.
Oct 5 - 12:40 PM
Source:
Cleveland.com
With 17 players under contract for next season, Cleveland may need to waive both Kay Felder and Walter Tavares to get down to the league-maximum of 15.
After Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic were acquired from Boston in exchange for Kyrie Irving, the Cavs are in a bit of crunch with regards to their roster. It is possible that Cleveland will make additional trades to clear roster spots before the start of the season, with Iman Shumpert the most likely candidate to be moved. If the Cavs don't make any deals, Felder and Tavares are the most likely candidates to be waived, as they both have non-guaranteed contracts.
Aug 25 - 1:57 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Woj: Hawks likely to waive Kay Felder
Oct 13 - 6:16 PM
Hawks in advanced talks for Felder, Jefferson
Oct 13 - 5:58 PM
Kay Felder unlikely to make 15-man roster
Oct 5 - 12:40 PM
Cavs may need to waive Felder and Tavares
Aug 25 - 1:57 PM
More Kay Felder Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
42
387
166
41
58
18
62
158
.392
35
49
.714
7
22
.318
7
30
4.0
1.0
1.4
0.4
0.7
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
CLE
42
9.2
1.5
3.8
.392
0.2
0.5
.318
0.8
1.2
.714
0.1
0.9
1.0
1.4
0.7
0.4
0.2
0.9
4.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
CLE
42
387
62
158
.392
7
22
.318
35
49
.714
3
38
41
58
30
18
7
38
166
Kay Felder's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kay Felder's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kay Felder's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kay Felder's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
3
Kay Felder
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Marco Belinelli
Sidelined
Marco Belinelli (Achilles) was downgraded to doubtful to face the Mavs on Thursday.
He was listed as probable on Wednesday afternoon, so this isn't good news. With Belinelli now likely out, the Hawks should get an extended look at DeAndre Bembry off the bench. After a strong summer league from Bembry, he's a name to watch in deep leagues.
Oct 12
3
John Jenkins
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
DeAndre Bembry
Sidelined
DeAndre Bembry scored six points with two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two fouls in 24 minutes against the Mavs on Thursday.
He continues to handle the ball more than most wings, but he's still got some work to do with his four turnovers tonight. Bembry projects as the backup to Taurean Prince, but coach Mike Budenholzer should play them together in certain spots. Just keep an eye on Bembry in deeper leagues.
Oct 12
3
Richard Jefferson
4
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Ersan Ilyasova
2
John Collins
3
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Dewayne Dedmon
2
Mike Muscala
3
Miles Plumlee
Sidelined
Miles Plumlee (strained right quad) will be out for the next 2-3 weeks.
He likely suffered the injury on Oct. 1 and has been out since. The Hawks are very thin up front, but they've been able to play John Collins at the five to help out Dewayne Dedmon. Both Collins and Dedmon are worth drafting in most leagues.
Oct 11
