Kay Felder | Guard | #20 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (22) / 3/29/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 176 College: Oakland Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (24) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $1,312,611 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,544,951 {Team Option} 2019-20: $1,931,189 {Qualifying Offer}

The Hawks will likely waive Kay Felder after acquiring him on Friday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The Hawks second unit hasn't done much this preseason, but it would appear they have faith in Malcolm Delaney and DeAndre Bembry as their lead ball-handlers off the bench. Felder's lack of size will be tough to overcome for him to make an NBA roster. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Cavs are in advanced talks on a deal to send Richard Jefferson and Kay Felder to Atlanta, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. The Cavs were almost certainly going to cut Felder, so chances are they aren't getting much back. Meanwhile, Felder would move into a position battle with Malcolm Delaney for the backup point guard minutes, so he could be someone to watch in super deep leagues. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Kay Felder is not expected to make the 15-man roster for the Cavaliers. Felder is still hoping to get Cleveland's remaining two-way contract, but it's clear that he won't have any fantasy value in 2017-18. With Isaiah Thomas (hip) sidelined to start the year, Derrick Rose and Jose Calderon will hold down the fort at PG and Dwyane Wade will play some point as well. Source: Cleveland.com