Jakob Poeltl | Center | #42 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (21) / 10/15/1995 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 248 College: Utah Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (9) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,703,960 2017-18: $2,825,640 2018-19: $2,947,320 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,754,886 {Team Option} 2020-21: $5,087,870 {Qualifying Offer}

Jakob Poeltl earned a surprise start vs. Detroit on Sunday, finishing with five points on 2-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes of action. Patrick Patterson (knee) was out again tonight, and coach Dwane Casey opted to go away from Pascal Siakam and Jared Sullinger, both of whom picked up DNP-CDs. The result was the Raptors 10th loss in their past 14 games, however, so there are no guarantees Poeltl will stick in this unorthodox starting lineup. Most owners can take a wait-and-see approach here.

Jakob Poeltl will start Sunday's game alongside Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas. The rookie gets the start with Patrick Patterson (knee) ailing and Jared Sullinger out of shape. Pascal Siakam and Lucas Nogueira should comprise the frontcourt for the second unit, and this situation is too tentative to recommend Poeltl outside of very deep leagues. Source: Raptors MR on Twitter

Jakob Poeltl played a career-high 26 minutes in garbage time on Tuesday and hit 1-of-4 shots for four points, a career-high nine rebounds and two steals. The Raptors turned the bench loose in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Spurs and Poeltl had the best game of his young career. But that doesn't mean he's even worth a look in fantasy leagues.