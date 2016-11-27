Player Page

Jakob Poeltl | Center | #42

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 248
College: Utah
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (9) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Jakob Poeltl earned a surprise start vs. Detroit on Sunday, finishing with five points on 2-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes of action.
Patrick Patterson (knee) was out again tonight, and coach Dwane Casey opted to go away from Pascal Siakam and Jared Sullinger, both of whom picked up DNP-CDs. The result was the Raptors 10th loss in their past 14 games, however, so there are no guarantees Poeltl will stick in this unorthodox starting lineup. Most owners can take a wait-and-see approach here. Feb 12 - 8:55 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
292946378692450.4801526.577000.08112.22.70.20.30.40.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 8@MIN116221.00000.00000.000134101014
Feb 6LAC1912.50000.000111.000123010023
Feb 5@BKN1701.00000.00000.000000000020
Feb 3@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 1@BOS19221.00000.00000.000314000014
Jan 31NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 29ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
4Fred VanVleet
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 