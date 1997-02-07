Marquese Chriss | Forward | #0 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (19) / 7/2/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 230 College: Washington Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (8) / SAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,941,440 2017-18: $3,073,800 2018-19: $3,206,160 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,078,236 {Team Option} 2020-21: $5,497,461 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Marquese Chriss committed five fouls in seven minutes with three points and one rebound against the 76ers on Friday. You guessed it. He got a heavy dose of The Process. Chriss fouled Joel Embiid four times and Jahlil Okafor once in a really bad game. He's going to have several bad games, so we don't blame you if you don't want to stash him.

Marquese Chriss scored seven points with three rebounds and one 3-pointer in 16 minutes against the Rockets on Wednesday. The matchup was just too much for him with all the space on the Rockets and Ryan Anderson out there. Chriss is expected to see his minutes trend up later in the season, but games like this one will keep his minutes somewhat low in the short term. He's more of a stash and has a lot to learn about how to defend the 3-pointers from stretch fours.

Marquese Chriss played just 17 minutes against the Wolves on Monday, finishing with six points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one triple. That's not a bad line in limited minutes, but the matchup didn't suit Chriss and it didn't help that he picked up a pair of fouls. He was averaging 2.9 fouls in 17.1 minutes per game on the season prior to Monday, so he's going to be prone to duds like this. He's an excellent stash in dynasty, but re-draft owners will have to be a little patient before he produces consistently.