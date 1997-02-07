Player Page

Marquese Chriss | Forward | #0

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/2/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 230
College: Washington
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (8) / SAC
Latest News

Recent News

Marquese Chriss committed five fouls in seven minutes with three points and one rebound against the 76ers on Friday.
You guessed it. He got a heavy dose of The Process. Chriss fouled Joel Embiid four times and Jahlil Okafor once in a really bad game. He's going to have several bad games, so we don't blame you if you don't want to stash him. Dec 24 - 12:16 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
30499201101151576182.4183047.6381960.31714366.73.40.50.51.20.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts

Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts

Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23PHI1712.50012.50000.000011010053
Dec 21HOU11637.42914.25000.000123000027
Dec 19@MIN11726.33312.50012.500314221026
Dec 17@OKC124311.27312.50012.500358130128
Dec 15SA13149.44424.50000.0001120011110
Dec 13NY131512.41713.333331.00048120111514
Dec 11NO11715.20003.00036.500055100045
 

 