Malcolm Brogdon | Guard | #13 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (24) / 12/11/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 215 College: Virginia Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (6) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $955,000 2017-18: $985,249 2018-19: $1,050,262 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,326,120 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Malcolm Brogdon posted the first triple-double of his NBA career against the Bulls on Saturday, scoring 15 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and one 3-pointer in 39 minutes. He is arguably the best rookie guard in the NBA to this point -- a very easy argument to make. Brogdon has been knocking on the to take Matthew Dellavedova's job and the hamstring injury may have turned this into a Wally Pipp situation. Brogdon has really been turning heads within his terrific shooting and his stats are also pretty for his past five, averaging 11.4 points, 4.0 boards, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 treys. He has to be owned everywhere now.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 11 points with four assists, four rebounds, one steal and one triple in 33 minutes against the Wolves on Friday. Starting at point guard in place of the injured Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring), Brogdon saw a career high in minutes and finished 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line. Before tonight, Brogdon has turned in a ridiculous 70.2 effective field goal percentage (eFG%) on catch-and-shoot attempts, and he's put up a 71.7 eFG% when he's wide open, so it's obvious that the guy can play. Assuming Delly is out again on Saturday vs. the Bulls, Brogdon looks like a nice pickup and is worth streaming on a six-game slate.

With Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) ruled out, Malcolm Brogdon will start at point guard on Friday night. Rashad Vaughn (ankle) is also out. It appears Brogdon will crack the 30-minute plateau for the for the first time in his NBA career, especially considering he has been playing so well of late. Over Milwaukee's last four games, Brogdon is averaging 10.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals, while shooting a scorching 78.3 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from downtown. Brogdon makes for a solid streamer and a very intriguing DFS play tonight. Source: Jerry Zgoda on Twitter