Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Injury Report: Week 17
Dec 31
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 30
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
Week 17 NFL Chat
Dec 30
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: 49ers expected to fire Kelly, Baalke
Lions place Theo Riddick (wrist) on IR
Ravens OC Marty Mornhinweg likely to be fired
Bengals send A.J. Green to injured reserve
Hunter Henry will be 'featured' TE next year
Michael Floyd could face 180-day sentence
Sam Bradford expected to open 2017 as starter
'Common knowledge' GM committed to Bortles
Bills decided on Tyrod's future 'weeks ago'
Jacquizz expected to get 'heavy workload'
Kenny Britt (shoulder) doubtful for Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) ruled out for Week 17
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Malcolm Brogdon posts a triple-double in win
Alex Abrines evaluated for a concussion
Jordan McRae scores season-high 20 points
Rajon Rondo gets a DNP-CD on Saturday
Carmelo Anthony (left knee) will not return
T.J. Warren back in the starting lineup
Brandon Jennings, Lance Thomas will start
Darren Collison plays 39 minutes, scores 16
Montrezl Harrell, Corey Brewer will start
Update: Wes Johnson says he will play
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will not play vs. NY
Carmelo Anthony (sore knee) wants to play
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Malkin takes points lead in win over Habs
Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 26 in win over Canes
Penguins activate Letang for Saturday vs Habs
Ovechkin stays hot, lifts scoring streak to 3
Kruger week-to-week with upper body injury
Marko Dano to miss eight weeks with LBI
Rangers return net to Henrik Lundqvist vs COL
Jaroslav Halak assigned to AHL Bridgeport
David Backes won't play Saturday vs Sabres
Juuse Saros blanks Blues on Friday night
Filip Forsberg nets 1G, 1A in win over STL
'Canes extend home point streak to 11 games
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Dalvin Cook announces he is turning pro
UTEP RB Aaron Jones to enter the NFL draft
Wommack: Tenn WR Malone will enter 2017 draft
VaTech TE/WR Bucky Hodges declares for draft
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Gray leads the way with hat-trick
Slimani heads Leicester past West Ham
Defoe the only consolation for Sunderland
Robson-Kanu stars in West Brom win
West Ham defeated at Leicester on NYE
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Malcolm Brogdon | Guard | #13
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/11/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 215
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (6) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $955,000 2017-18: $985,249 2018-19: $1,050,262 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,326,120 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Malcolm Brogdon posted the first triple-double of his NBA career against the Bulls on Saturday, scoring 15 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and one 3-pointer in 39 minutes.
He is arguably the best rookie guard in the NBA to this point -- a very easy argument to make. Brogdon has been knocking on the to take Matthew Dellavedova's job and the hamstring injury may have turned this into a Wally Pipp situation. Brogdon has really been turning heads within his terrific shooting and his stats are also pretty for his past five, averaging 11.4 points, 4.0 boards, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 treys. He has to be owned everywhere now.
Dec 31 - 10:21 PM
Malcolm Brogdon scored 11 points with four assists, four rebounds, one steal and one triple in 33 minutes against the Wolves on Friday.
Starting at point guard in place of the injured Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring), Brogdon saw a career high in minutes and finished 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line. Before tonight, Brogdon has turned in a ridiculous 70.2 effective field goal percentage (eFG%) on catch-and-shoot attempts, and he's put up a 71.7 eFG% when he's wide open, so it's obvious that the guy can play. Assuming Delly is out again on Saturday vs. the Bulls, Brogdon looks like a nice pickup and is worth streaming on a six-game slate.
Dec 30 - 11:28 PM
With Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) ruled out, Malcolm Brogdon will start at point guard on Friday night.
Rashad Vaughn (ankle) is also out. It appears Brogdon will crack the 30-minute plateau for the for the first time in his NBA career, especially considering he has been playing so well of late. Over Milwaukee's last four games, Brogdon is averaging 10.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals, while shooting a scorching 78.3 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from downtown. Brogdon makes for a solid streamer and a very intriguing DFS play tonight.
Dec 30 - 1:39 PM
Source:
Jerry Zgoda on Twitter
Malcolm Brogdon handed out a career-high eight assists with eight points, one rebound and one steal in 28 minutes against the Pistons on Wednesday.
He continues to play really well and the whole NBA-ready talk back at Summer League looks legit. Brogdon has played 27.0 minutes per game over his last four, averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 boards, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 treys on an absurd 84.8 true shooting percentage. He should be owned in standard leagues.
Dec 28 - 10:50 PM
Malcolm Brogdon posts a triple-double in win
Dec 31 - 10:21 PM
Malcolm Brogdon scores 11 w/ four assists
Dec 30 - 11:28 PM
Malcolm Brogdon will start at PG on Friday
Dec 30 - 1:39 PM
Malcolm Brogdon looks great yet again
Dec 28 - 10:50 PM
More Malcolm Brogdon Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(7311)
2
D. Lillard
POR
(5543)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5360)
4
L. James
CLE
(5287)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4856)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4756)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4626)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4273)
9
R. Gay
SAC
(4219)
10
K. Irving
CLE
(4064)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
690
249
69
104
32
95
208
.457
30
35
.857
29
66
.439
2
44
8.0
2.2
3.4
1.0
1.4
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
@MIN
1
33
4
8
.500
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
1
3
4
4
2
1
0
1
11
Dec 28
@DET
1
28
4
6
.667
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
8
2
1
0
1
8
Dec 26
@WAS
1
23
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
6
Dec 23
WAS
1
29
7
7
1.000
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
7
3
2
0
4
17
Dec 21
@CLE
1
27
4
7
.571
1
2
.500
2
4
.500
0
5
5
7
1
3
0
2
11
Dec 20
CLE
1
19
3
6
.500
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
5
2
1
0
4
6
Dec 16
@CHI
1
27
3
8
.375
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
2
0
0
1
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
Sidelined
Matthew Dellavedova (right hamstring) remains out for Saturday against the Bulls with Malcolm Brogdon making the start again.
The Bucks did not update Dellavedova's status for next week, but there's certainly a chance he's out beyond the two games he's missed already. He's a drop candidate and Malcolm Brogdon may Wally Pipp him anyway. As for Brogdon, he's a pickup in standard leagues and is a DFS play today, as well.
Dec 31
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
Sidelined
Khris Middleton (torn left hamstring) remains confident he will return this season, although no timetable has been established.
Middleton is traveling with the Bucks this week and informed reporters that he has been doing some light jogging and shooting. "I’m making good progress within the last couple weeks but I’ve still got a long way to go," Middleton said. "I feel like I’ll definitely be back this year, barring a setback or anything like that." Middleton said the earliest he thought he could return was around the all-star break in mid-February. Although he admitted that is the best-case scenario, "That was just if everything went perfectly." If your league has an IR spot, he's worth stashing.
Dec 23
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
Sidelined
Rashad Vaughn (left ankle sprain) said he's likely going to be out a "couple of weeks."
Vaughn has only been playing 11.9 minutes per game in 14 appearances this season, so his absence won't have a significant impact on the rotation. If anything, Malcolm Brogdon and Jason Terry may pick up a few more minutes each night.
Dec 26
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
3
Steve Novak
PF
1
Jabari Parker
2
Michael Beasley
3
Thon Maker
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Miles Plumlee
Sidelined
Miles Plumlee (right index finger) will not play on Saturday against the Bulls.
He has a sprain to his right index finger and his status is not clear going forward. Plumlee is not really in the rotation anyway.
Dec 31
Headlines
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
Check out some hot pickups pickups in fantasy hoops. Michael Carter-Williams is a long shot, but could pay off if Rajon Rondo stays in the doghouse.
More NBA Columns
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
»
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
»
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
»
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
»
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
NBA Headlines
»
Malcolm Brogdon posts a triple-double in win
»
Alex Abrines evaluated for a concussion
»
Jordan McRae scores season-high 20 points
»
Rajon Rondo gets a DNP-CD on Saturday
»
Carmelo Anthony (left knee) will not return
»
T.J. Warren back in the starting lineup
»
Brandon Jennings, Lance Thomas will start
»
Darren Collison plays 39 minutes, scores 16
»
Montrezl Harrell, Corey Brewer will start
»
Update: Wes Johnson says he will play
»
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will not play vs. NY
»
Carmelo Anthony (sore knee) wants to play
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved