Malcolm Brogdon | Guard | #13

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/11/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 215
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (6) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Malcolm Brogdon posted the first triple-double of his NBA career against the Bulls on Saturday, scoring 15 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and one 3-pointer in 39 minutes.
He is arguably the best rookie guard in the NBA to this point -- a very easy argument to make. Brogdon has been knocking on the to take Matthew Dellavedova's job and the hamstring injury may have turned this into a Wally Pipp situation. Brogdon has really been turning heads within his terrific shooting and his stats are also pretty for his past five, averaging 11.4 points, 4.0 boards, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 treys. He has to be owned everywhere now. Dec 31 - 10:21 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
31690249691043295208.4573035.8572966.4392448.02.23.41.01.40.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@MIN13348.50012.500221.0001344210111
Dec 28@DET12846.66701.00000.000011821018
Dec 26@WAS123331.00000.00000.000011111006
Dec 23WAS129771.000331.00000.0000337320417
Dec 21@CLE12747.57112.50024.5000557130211
Dec 20CLE11936.50002.00000.000011521046
Dec 16@CHI12738.37514.25000.000022120017

