Cheick Diallo | Forward | #13

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/13/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 220
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (3) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Cheick Diallo double-doubled vs. the Lakers on Tuesday with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes.
Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were rested again and it's hard to see them playing in the season finale on Wednesday. While Diallo is raw, he also has upside and finished 9-of-10 from the field tonight. Diallo has only played 20 or more minutes a total of four times this season, but in those games he's averaging 13.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game. He's a nice stash in dynasty formats and will be on the DFS radar on Wednesday. Apr 12 - 1:05 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
151415646432357.4041014.714000.0443.73.10.30.20.30.3
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 8@GS12636.50000.00012.500279020007
Apr 7@DEN11226.33300.000221.000123100126
Apr 4DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 31SAC1301.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 29DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 27@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tim Frazier
SG1Jrue Holiday
2E'Twaun Moore
SF1Solomon Hill
2Quincy Pondexter
3Axel Toupane
PF1Anthony Davis
2Dante Cunningham
3Cheick Diallo
4Donatas Motiejunas
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 