Cheick Diallo double-doubled vs. the Lakers on Tuesday with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes.

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were rested again and it's hard to see them playing in the season finale on Wednesday. While Diallo is raw, he also has upside and finished 9-of-10 from the field tonight. Diallo has only played 20 or more minutes a total of four times this season, but in those games he's averaging 13.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game. He's a nice stash in dynasty formats and will be on the DFS radar on Wednesday.