Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
George De Paula
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Chinanu Onuaku
(C)
Isaiah Taylor
(G)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Ryan Kelly
(F)
Chris Paul
(G)
P.J. Tucker
(G/F)
Bobby Brown
(G)
James Harden
(G)
Shawn Long
(F)
Zhou Qi
(C)
Jarrod Uthoff
(F)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Isaiah Hartenstein
(C)
Cameron Oliver
(F)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Troy Williams
(F)
Zhou Qi | Center | #43
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/16/1996
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 209
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (13) / HOU
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Zhou Qi had a very impressive debut against the Nuggets on Friday, scoring 17 points with six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 25 minutes.
Not bad at all. Commissioner Adam Silver has been hoping a Chinese player could make an impact in the NBA and it looks like Qi is his next guy to root for. The big man boasts a 7'8" wingspan and was razor thin last year, but he's filled out a little and fared well under the boards. He also had some really nice rolls to the bucket, including a dunk in the first half (video in link below). He'll be someone to watch in Vegas, but expect him to be with the Valley Vipers in the G League next year.
Jul 8 - 12:24 AM
Source:
Mike Gallagher on Twitter
Zhou Qi has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Houston Rockets.
Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the pact will cover four seasons and the Rockets will be forced to use some of their midlevel exception money to complete the deal. Houston selected Qi with the 43rd pick in the 2016 draft. He spent the last three seasons playing for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association. Standing 7-foot-2 but rail thin, Qi has range that extends out to the 3-point line. However, he can also protect the rim, as he was named the CBA's Defensive Player of the Year last season. Still, it is unlikely Qi will have much of an impact in Houston next season, as he will likely play only limited minutes off the bench.
Jul 1 - 12:12 PM
Source:
Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
The Rockets would like to sign Zhou Qi to a long-term deal by using a portion of their midlevel exception, a source told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
Qi is Houston's 2016 second-round pick, and given how top-heavy the new Rockets roster has the potential of being, it's critical to find bargains in order for Daryl Morey's team to flesh out its depth. Even if Houston finds a free agent willing to take the full midlevel, the organization is open to signing Qi on a "shorter deal if necessary." Either way, it sounds like the big man has a good chance to be on the roster in 2017-18.
Jun 30 - 9:00 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Commissioner Adam Silver said he's "frustrated" the NBA doesn't have a Chinese player in the league right now.
Houston's 2016 second-round pick Zhou Qi has been working out with the Rockets and could be coming over with the Rockets talking about bringing him on for next year. Silver did have a comment about Qi in his press conference on Thursday. "[Qi] seems like he can be a great player," Silver said. The Chinese big man has a whopping 7'8" wingspan and there's a chance he's out there in Las Vegas Summer League. If Silver has any say, there's a decent chance Qi is on the roster for 2017-18.
Jun 2 - 4:20 PM
Source:
Jonathon Feigen
More Zhou Qi Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hayward
BOS
(4151)
2
R. Gay
SA
(3329)
3
O. Porter
WAS
(3315)
4
D. Rose
NY
(3044)
5
N. Young
GS
(2852)
6
D. Gallinari
LAC
(2446)
7
P. George
OKC
(2423)
8
J. Crawford
ATL
(2384)
9
G. Hill
SAC
(2365)
10
A. Bradley
DET
(2292)
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Chris Paul
2
Isaiah Taylor
3
George De Paula
4
Bobby Brown
SG
1
James Harden
2
Eric Gordon
3
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
P.J. Tucker
3
Ryan Kelly
4
Troy Williams
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
2
Shawn Long
3
Cameron Oliver
4
Jarrod Uthoff
C
1
Clint Capela
2
Nene Hilario
3
Isaiah Hartenstein
4
Chinanu Onuaku
5
Zhou Qi
