Zhou Qi | Center | #43 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (21) / 1/16/1996 Ht / Wt: 7'1' / 209 Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (13) / HOU

Latest News Recent News

Zhou Qi had a very impressive debut against the Nuggets on Friday, scoring 17 points with six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 25 minutes. Not bad at all. Commissioner Adam Silver has been hoping a Chinese player could make an impact in the NBA and it looks like Qi is his next guy to root for. The big man boasts a 7'8" wingspan and was razor thin last year, but he's filled out a little and fared well under the boards. He also had some really nice rolls to the bucket, including a dunk in the first half (video in link below). He'll be someone to watch in Vegas, but expect him to be with the Valley Vipers in the G League next year. Source: Mike Gallagher on Twitter

Zhou Qi has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the pact will cover four seasons and the Rockets will be forced to use some of their midlevel exception money to complete the deal. Houston selected Qi with the 43rd pick in the 2016 draft. He spent the last three seasons playing for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association. Standing 7-foot-2 but rail thin, Qi has range that extends out to the 3-point line. However, he can also protect the rim, as he was named the CBA's Defensive Player of the Year last season. Still, it is unlikely Qi will have much of an impact in Houston next season, as he will likely play only limited minutes off the bench. Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter

The Rockets would like to sign Zhou Qi to a long-term deal by using a portion of their midlevel exception, a source told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Qi is Houston's 2016 second-round pick, and given how top-heavy the new Rockets roster has the potential of being, it's critical to find bargains in order for Daryl Morey's team to flesh out its depth. Even if Houston finds a free agent willing to take the full midlevel, the organization is open to signing Qi on a "shorter deal if necessary." Either way, it sounds like the big man has a good chance to be on the roster in 2017-18. Source: Houston Chronicle