Zhou Qi | Center | #43

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/16/1996
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 209
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (13) / HOU
Zhou Qi had a very impressive debut against the Nuggets on Friday, scoring 17 points with six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 25 minutes.
Not bad at all. Commissioner Adam Silver has been hoping a Chinese player could make an impact in the NBA and it looks like Qi is his next guy to root for. The big man boasts a 7'8" wingspan and was razor thin last year, but he's filled out a little and fared well under the boards. He also had some really nice rolls to the bucket, including a dunk in the first half (video in link below). He'll be someone to watch in Vegas, but expect him to be with the Valley Vipers in the G League next year. Jul 8 - 12:24 AM
Source: Mike Gallagher on Twitter
