Taurean Prince | Forward | #12 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (22) / 3/22/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 220 College: Baylor Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (12) / UTA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,318,280 2017-18: $2,422,560 2018-19: $2,526,840 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,481,986 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,791,212 {Qualifying Offer}

Taurean Prince scored a career-high 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting in Saturday's 107-90 win over the Grizzlies. The rookie logged 31 total minutes in the blowout win, adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and three triples. He played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter, but only five of his 17 points came in garbage time. Prince earned his spot in the rotation because of his defense and he usually plays minutes in the low teens, but at least his dynasty owners got a good glimpse of his long-term upside. He won't have much value in re-draft formats while the Hawks are healthy.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said Taurean Prince is earning minutes because of his defense. "Hopefully, Taurean is better understanding that the way he’s going to get minutes on the court is with his defense first, defense and rebounding," Budenholzer said. "Helping us there. I just feel like he’s had a really good presence defensively. He’s helped us there. He has a physicalness that is helping us." The rookie is only shooting 28.9 percent from deep, and while he's playing 22.0 minutes per game over his last five, his averages of 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 3-pointers won't help standard-league owners. Just keep an eye on him in dynasty. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Taurean Prince played 30 minutes off the bench and hit 3-of-9 shots for eight points, a career-high 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Monday's win over the Celtics. Prince had a career-high 11 points in his previous game in 27 minutes and has played at least 25 minutes in four of his last five games. He's averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 3-pointers over his last five, while shooting 40 percent from the floor. If you're in a deep league, keep an eye on TP going forward.