Taurean Prince | Forward | #12

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 220
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (12) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Taurean Prince scored a career-high 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting in Saturday's 107-90 win over the Grizzlies.
The rookie logged 31 total minutes in the blowout win, adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and three triples. He played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter, but only five of his 17 points came in garbage time. Prince earned his spot in the rotation because of his defense and he usually plays minutes in the low teens, but at least his dynasty owners got a good glimpse of his long-term upside. He won't have much value in re-draft formats while the Hawks are healthy. Mar 11 - 11:52 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4249415293292351135.3783642.8571447.29812323.62.20.70.50.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 10TOR1900.00000.00000.000011211010
Mar 8BKN11415.20001.00000.000101002032
Mar 6GS110111.000111.00000.000011100123
Mar 5IND1901.00000.00012.500022010011
Mar 3CLE11212.50000.00000.000022112012
Mar 1DAL11201.00001.00012.500011021021
Feb 27@BOS13039.33301.000221.0005712312128

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
3Jose Calderon
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Gary Neal
SF1Thabo Sefolosha
2Tim Hardaway Jr.
3DeAndre Bembry
4Mike Dunleavy
5Taurean Prince
6Ryan Kelly
PF1Paul Millsap
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Mike Muscala
C1Dwight Howard
2Kris Humphries
 

 