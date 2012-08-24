Welcome,
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Taurean Prince | Forward | #12
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/22/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 220
College:
Baylor
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (12) / UTA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,318,280 2017-18: $2,422,560 2018-19: $2,526,840 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,481,986 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,791,212 {Qualifying Offer}
Latest News
Recent News
Taurean Prince scored a career-high 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting in Saturday's 107-90 win over the Grizzlies.
The rookie logged 31 total minutes in the blowout win, adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and three triples. He played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter, but only five of his 17 points came in garbage time. Prince earned his spot in the rotation because of his defense and he usually plays minutes in the low teens, but at least his dynasty owners got a good glimpse of his long-term upside. He won't have much value in re-draft formats while the Hawks are healthy.
Mar 11 - 11:52 PM
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said Taurean Prince is earning minutes because of his defense.
"Hopefully, Taurean is better understanding that the way he’s going to get minutes on the court is with his defense first, defense and rebounding," Budenholzer said. "Helping us there. I just feel like he’s had a really good presence defensively. He’s helped us there. He has a physicalness that is helping us." The rookie is only shooting 28.9 percent from deep, and while he's playing 22.0 minutes per game over his last five, his averages of 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 3-pointers won't help standard-league owners. Just keep an eye on him in dynasty.
Mar 2 - 10:17 AM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Taurean Prince played 30 minutes off the bench and hit 3-of-9 shots for eight points, a career-high 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Monday's win over the Celtics.
Prince had a career-high 11 points in his previous game in 27 minutes and has played at least 25 minutes in four of his last five games. He's averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 3-pointers over his last five, while shooting 40 percent from the floor. If you're in a deep league, keep an eye on TP going forward.
Feb 28 - 1:56 AM
Taurean Prince scored a career-high 11 points with four rebounds, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 27 minutes against the Magic on Saturday.
The Hawks have a surplus of wings right now with DeAndre Bembry playing well and Thabo Sefolosha returning to action. This will be too much of a hot-hand approach to count on any of these guys in most leagues. Prince has been very inconsistent on the offensive end and it'll take a while before he's a contributor outside of being a glue guy. It's been a solid rookie season, though.
Feb 25 - 9:22 PM
Taurean Prince scores career-high 17 points
Mar 11 - 11:52 PM
Taurean Prince earning minutes with defense
Mar 2 - 10:17 AM
Taurean Prince plays 30 minutes in win
Feb 28 - 1:56 AM
Taurean Prince scores career-high 11 points
Feb 25 - 9:22 PM
More Taurean Prince Player News
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
42
494
152
93
29
23
51
135
.378
36
42
.857
14
47
.298
12
32
3.6
2.2
0.7
0.5
0.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 10
TOR
1
9
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
1
1
0
1
0
Mar 8
BKN
1
14
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
2
0
3
2
Mar 6
GS
1
10
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
1
2
3
Mar 5
IND
1
9
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
1
1
Mar 3
CLE
1
12
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
2
0
1
2
Mar 1
DAL
1
12
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
0
2
1
0
2
1
Feb 27
@BOS
1
30
3
9
.333
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
5
7
12
3
1
2
1
2
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
3
Jose Calderon
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Gary Neal
SF
1
Thabo Sefolosha
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
3
DeAndre Bembry
4
Mike Dunleavy
Sidelined
There is still no timetable for Mike Dunleavy (ankle), but he hopes to return soon.
Dunleavy has missed eight straight games since being diagnosed with right ankle synovitis in February. "Hopefully soon," Dunleavy said of his possible return. "These kinds of things have a mind of their own. I’m optimistic that it’s going to be soon." There is only minimal fantasy impact related to Dunleavy's status, as he was averaging just 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.2 minutes in his 19 games with the Hawks before being sidelined.
Mar 11
5
Taurean Prince
6
Ryan Kelly
PF
1
Paul Millsap
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Mike Muscala
C
1
Dwight Howard
Sidelined
Dwight Howard (rest) will not play against the Grizzlies on Saturday.
With perhaps more teams playing on a back-to-back set than any other day all year, there are a ton of guys not playing today. With Howard out today, the Hawks will go back to using Mike Muscala, who has been out of the rotation because the Hawks go with Paul Millsap as the backup five. Kris Humphries could be in the mix as well.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
According to our CourtIQ tool, both Millsap and Dennis Schroder earn an extra 0.11 DraftKings points per minute when Howard is off the floor. Due to a tough matchup with Memphis, both players are favorably priced on DK tonight, but the Grizzlies have a -1.0 DRPM against point guards and rank 12th in DvP. Over five games without Howard in the lineup this season, Schroder has played 35.5 minutes per game (14.4% increase) and returned 37.8 DK points per outing (17.6% increase). At $6,200, he’s an interesting contrarian GPP play with a projected ownership of 7.5%.
Mar 11
2
Kris Humphries
