David Fizdale | Center

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (47) / 1/1/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
College: San Diego
The Grizzlies have reportedly fired head coach David Fizdale.
There have been rumors of Fizdale and franchise cornerstone Marc Gasol not getting along, and after Gasol was inexplicably benched down the stretch of an embarrassing home loss to the Nets on Sunday, Memphis management decided it would be best to part ways with the man that coined the phrase "take that for data." Associate head coach JB Bickerstaff will be promoted to Memphis' interim head coach, and it'll be interesting to see how he tweaks the rotations. Nov 27 - 4:25 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski‏ on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Mario Chalmers
3Andrew Harrison
SG1James Ennis
2Ben McLemore
3Wayne Selden
4Kobi Simmons
SF1Dillon Brooks
2Tyreke Evans
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Chandler Parsons
4Ivan Rabb
5Vince Hunter
C1Marc Gasol
2Brandan Wright
3Deyonta Davis
 

 