David Fizdale | Center Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (47) / 1/1/1970 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 200 College: San Diego

The Grizzlies have reportedly fired head coach David Fizdale. There have been rumors of Fizdale and franchise cornerstone Marc Gasol not getting along, and after Gasol was inexplicably benched down the stretch of an embarrassing home loss to the Nets on Sunday, Memphis management decided it would be best to part ways with the man that coined the phrase "take that for data." Associate head coach JB Bickerstaff will be promoted to Memphis' interim head coach, and it'll be interesting to see how he tweaks the rotations. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski‏ on Twitter

The Grizzlies acquired the No. 35 pick from the Magic. The Grizzlies will trade away a Brooklyn second-round pick in 2019 to get their only pick so far tonight. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Grizzlies announced the launch of their NBA G-League team the Memphis Hustle on Thursday. Cool name! The Grizzlies had a number of their players go to the Iowa Energy last year, but now they'll have their own squad to use for development and also be within 30 minutes from the FedEx Forum. Plus, a lot of their facilities will overlap to allow the young guys to get more time with the veterans. The G-League now has 26 teams, which is up from just 16 in 2012-13 and 22 in 2016-17. Source: Grizzlies on Twitter