Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Dillon Brooks
(G/F)
James Ennis
(G/F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Mario Chalmers
(G)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Vince Hunter
(F)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Kobi Simmons
(G)
Mike Conley
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Deyonta Davis
(F/C)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
David Fizdale | Center
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
47
) / 1/1/1970
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 200
College:
San Diego
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Grizzlies have reportedly fired head coach David Fizdale.
There have been rumors of Fizdale and franchise cornerstone Marc Gasol not getting along, and after Gasol was inexplicably benched down the stretch of an embarrassing home loss to the Nets on Sunday, Memphis management decided it would be best to part ways with the man that coined the phrase "take that for data." Associate head coach JB Bickerstaff will be promoted to Memphis' interim head coach, and it'll be interesting to see how he tweaks the rotations.
Nov 27 - 4:25 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
The Grizzlies acquired the No. 35 pick from the Magic.
The Grizzlies will trade away a Brooklyn second-round pick in 2019 to get their only pick so far tonight.
Jun 22 - 10:04 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
The Grizzlies announced the launch of their NBA G-League team the Memphis Hustle on Thursday.
Cool name! The Grizzlies had a number of their players go to the Iowa Energy last year, but now they'll have their own squad to use for development and also be within 30 minutes from the FedEx Forum. Plus, a lot of their facilities will overlap to allow the young guys to get more time with the veterans. The G-League now has 26 teams, which is up from just 16 in 2012-13 and 22 in 2016-17.
Jun 1 - 5:37 PM
Source:
Grizzlies on Twitter
David Fizdale has been fined $30,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating following Memphis' Game 2 loss to the Spurs.
If you somehow missed it, Fizdale's postgame comments went viral after his epic rant following Memphis' Game 2 loss, which can be viewed in the link below. Some Grizzlies' sponsors have already said they would pay any fine Fizdale might have incurred from these comments, so his wallet might not take a hit. Take that for data.
Apr 19 - 11:41 AM
Source:
SLAM Magazine on Twitter
Report: MEM fires head coach David Fizdale
Nov 27 - 4:25 PM
Memphis acquires 35 from Orlando
Jun 22 - 10:04 PM
Take That For Development: MEM has NBADL team
Jun 1 - 5:37 PM
David Fizdale fined $30k for postgame comment
Apr 19 - 11:41 AM
More David Fizdale Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
Sidelined
The Grizzlies have announced that Mike Conley (Achilles) will miss at least two more weeks.
Here's the full statement from the team: "Conley will undergo therapy and treatment to help promote healing and alleviate soreness in his left heel and Achilles following consultations with physicians. There is no timetable for his return at this time. Further updates will be provided in approximately two weeks." Mario Chalmers is expected to remain the starter while Conley is sidelined. Chalmers is averaging 11.0 points and 6.0 assists in 27.4 over Memphis' last two games. Tyreke Evans will continue to log heavy minutes off the bench as well.
Nov 17
2
Mario Chalmers
3
Andrew Harrison
SG
1
James Ennis
2
Ben McLemore
3
Wayne Selden
Sidelined
Wayne Selden (right quad) is out for Sunday against the Nets.
Selden is not in the rotation right now.
Nov 25
4
Kobi Simmons
SF
1
Dillon Brooks
2
Tyreke Evans
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Jarell Martin
3
Chandler Parsons
Sidelined
Chandler Parsons (right knee tightness) will not return on Sunday.
Parsons continued to play after tweaking his knee on an awkward landing in the first half, and he did take some jumpers at halftime. Memphis decided to play it safe with their oft-injured forward, calling his absence "precautionary," but any knee issue is a glaring problem for Parsons. Tyreke Evans started the second half, and guys like Dillon Brooks and Jarell Martin should also gain minutes if Parsons ends up missing time.
Nov 26
4
Ivan Rabb
5
Vince Hunter
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Brandan Wright
Sidelined
Brandan Wright (groin) is out for Sunday against the Nets.
There is no word of him progressing and he could miss additional time after his injury last weekend. Deyonta Davis has been the backup center while JaMychal Green is getting some heavy minutes at the four. Wright is a drop candidate.
Nov 25
3
Deyonta Davis
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 7
Nov 27
The Boston Celtics retain the top spot in Tommy Beer's updated NBA power rankings.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 7
Nov 27
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 7
Nov 27
»
Dose: Grit and Whine?
Nov 27
»
Harris to Harris Connection
Nov 27
»
Waiver Wired Podcast
Nov 26
»
Dose: The Beard and The Brow
Nov 26
»
The Week Ahead: Week 7
Nov 25
»
Wall, Magic, Suns & Grizz Pod
Nov 25
NBA Headlines
»
Report: MEM fires head coach David Fizdale
»
Kyle Kuzma will move to the bench on Monday
»
Devin Booker (toe) hopeful to play Tuesday
»
Larry Nance (hand) expected to start Monday
»
Jeff Teague, Bjelica listed as GTDs for Tues
»
Paul George (illness) doesn't practice Monday
»
Draymond Green (foot contusion) will play
»
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry ruled out
»
Wilson Chandler (back) questionable Tuesday
»
DeMarre Carroll (illness) questionable Monday
»
Allen Crabbe and Hollis-Jefferson out Monday
»
Kemba (shoulder) questionable Wednesday
