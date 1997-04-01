Ante Zizic | Center | #23 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (20) / 1/4/1997 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 249 College: Croatia Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (23) / BOS Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ante Zizic had his best summer league game on Thursday during a blowout 93-69 win over the Warriors, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, three blocks and no turnovers. The Celtics didn't have their two stars with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both sitting out, so there were some extra opportunities for the other guys. Zizic also kept his fouls down on the defense and was able to get to the line 10 times on the other end. He isn't expected to be in a rotation, but the team has to be happy he turned in a strong showing.

Ante Zizic double-doubled in a 88-83 Summer League win over the 76ers on Tuesday, notching 12 points and 13 rebounds. To his credit, Zizic is showing signs of improvement after a rough start to the Summer League. He shot an efficient 5-of-7 from the field, adding two assists and one block in 17 minutes. The Celtics should be able to bring him along slowly after signing Aron Baynes to a one-year deal, so Zizic shouldn't be a target for standard-leagues owners right now.

Ante Zizic looked good in 27 minutes on Sunday, posting nine points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks. Zizic made 3-of-4 FGs and 3-of-6 FTs tonight and he's starting to find his way against NBA-level competition. "I need just a little bit of time because this is my fifth game [at Summer League]," he said after Sunday's game. He gives the Celtics some needed rim-protection, given the departure of Kelly Olynyk and Amir Johnson, but it doesn't help that Aron Baynes just inked a one-year deal. Source: Jay King on Twitter