Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Page
Roster
Kadeem Allen
(G)
Gerald Green
(G/F)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Terry Rozier
(G)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Aron Baynes
(C)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Guerschon Yabusele
(F)
Jabari Bird
(G)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Abdel Nader
(F)
Jayson Tatum
(F)
Tyler Zeller
(C)
Jaylen Brown
(F)
Demetrius Jackson
(G)
Semi Ojeleye
(F)
Daniel Theis
(F)
Ante Zizic
(C)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ante Zizic | Center | #23
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 1/4/1997
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 249
College:
Croatia
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (23) / BOS
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ante Zizic had his best summer league game on Thursday during a blowout 93-69 win over the Warriors, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, three blocks and no turnovers.
The Celtics didn't have their two stars with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both sitting out, so there were some extra opportunities for the other guys. Zizic also kept his fouls down on the defense and was able to get to the line 10 times on the other end. He isn't expected to be in a rotation, but the team has to be happy he turned in a strong showing.
Jul 13 - 8:00 PM
Ante Zizic double-doubled in a 88-83 Summer League win over the 76ers on Tuesday, notching 12 points and 13 rebounds.
To his credit, Zizic is showing signs of improvement after a rough start to the Summer League. He shot an efficient 5-of-7 from the field, adding two assists and one block in 17 minutes. The Celtics should be able to bring him along slowly after signing Aron Baynes to a one-year deal, so Zizic shouldn't be a target for standard-leagues owners right now.
Jul 11 - 8:54 PM
Ante Zizic looked good in 27 minutes on Sunday, posting nine points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks.
Zizic made 3-of-4 FGs and 3-of-6 FTs tonight and he's starting to find his way against NBA-level competition. "I need just a little bit of time because this is my fifth game [at Summer League]," he said after Sunday's game. He gives the Celtics some needed rim-protection, given the departure of Kelly Olynyk and Amir Johnson, but it doesn't help that Aron Baynes just inked a one-year deal.
Jul 9 - 11:23 PM
Source:
Jay King on Twitter
Celtics sign C Ante Zizic.
Zizic, a 2016 1st-round selection, is expected to be a part of Boston's roster for the 2017-18 season. He'll have to prove himself to get playing time, but Zizic's skill set could really help the Celtics if he manages to get onto the floor.
Jul 1 - 3:53 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Ante Zizic has best game, drops 14 and 10
Jul 13 - 8:00 PM
Ante Zizic double-doubles in win
Jul 11 - 8:54 PM
Ante Zizic w/ 11 boards, four blocks Sunday
Jul 9 - 11:23 PM
Celtics sign 2016 1st-rounder Ante Zizic
Jul 1 - 3:53 PM
More Ante Zizic Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
Sidelined
Isaiah Thomas isn't interested in re-signing with the Celtics on a discount next summer.
"I'm a max [contract] guy, so I deserve the max," Thomas said. "They know they've got to bring the Brinks truck out." Thomas has one year left of his four-year, $27 million deal, so he was one of the most underpaid stars in the league and it's understandable that he wants to cash in. The Celtics already have two max contract players in Gordon Hayward and Al Horford, so they gave Avery Bradley away for cheap because of Thomas' upcoming free agency. Thomas envisions himself in Boston for the foreseeable future and said he wants to bring home a championship, so he sounds confident that the Celtics will give him a max deal.
Jul 10
2
Marcus Smart
3
Demetrius Jackson
SG
1
Terry Rozier
2
Kadeem Allen
3
Jabari Bird
4
Gerald Green
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Jae Crowder
3
Jaylen Brown
Sidelined
Jaylen Brown (quad) is likely to be shut down for the rest of Las Vegas Summer League.
There's no reason for the Celtics to play Brown, who has a bruised right quad from his action on Tuesday. Brown showed he can create his own shot and should be set to pick up some of Avery Bradley's minutes. With him out, there should be more minutes for Semi Ojeleye and Jabari Bird.
Jul 13
4
Marcus Morris
5
Jayson Tatum
Sidelined
Jayson Tatum (right knee) will not play against the Warriors on Thursday.
He is dealing with some knee tendinitis and severity isn't known. Tatum was fairly healthy at Duke besides a foot sprain, so this may be a new injury for the 19-year-old forward. Of course, this is summer league. He's been a dynamic scorer with arguably the deepest arsenal among rookie forwards.
Jul 13
PF
1
Guerschon Yabusele
2
Daniel Theis
C
1
Al Horford
2
Aron Baynes
3
Ante Zizic
4
Tyler Zeller
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Mike Gallagher goes over the Wednesday Summer League action and mixes in some free agency talk.
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Jul 13
»
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Jul 11
»
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
Jul 8
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Jul 1
»
Jaylen Brown (leg) likely shut down for Vegas
»
De'Aaron Fox says he's playing vs. Dallas
»
Ante Zizic has best game, drops 14 and 10
»
Josh Hart out, Lonzo Ball in for Thursday
»
Bam Adebayo will not play on Thursday
»
Bryn Forbes goes off again with 29 points
»
Report: Scott Perry agrees to become NYK GM
»
Utah Jazz waive Boris Diaw on Thursday
»
Spurs still working to sign Jonathon Simmons
»
Pelicans meeting with Rajon Rondo on Friday
»
Ekpe Udoh agrees to deal with the Utah Jazz
»
Lonzo Ball electric with 36/11/8, five steals
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
