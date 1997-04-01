Player Page

Roster

Ante Zizic | Center | #23

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/4/1997
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 249
College: Croatia
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (23) / BOS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ante Zizic had his best summer league game on Thursday during a blowout 93-69 win over the Warriors, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, three blocks and no turnovers.
The Celtics didn't have their two stars with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both sitting out, so there were some extra opportunities for the other guys. Zizic also kept his fouls down on the defense and was able to get to the line 10 times on the other end. He isn't expected to be in a rotation, but the team has to be happy he turned in a strong showing. Jul 13 - 8:00 PM
More Ante Zizic Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
3Demetrius Jackson
SG1Terry Rozier
2Kadeem Allen
3Jabari Bird
4Gerald Green
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Jae Crowder
3Jaylen Brown
4Marcus Morris
5Jayson Tatum
PF1Guerschon Yabusele
2Daniel Theis
C1Al Horford
2Aron Baynes
3Ante Zizic
4Tyler Zeller
 

 