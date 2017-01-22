Player Page

Jamal Murray | Guard | #27

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/23/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 207
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jamal Murray (illness) did not practice on Monday.
He'll still travel to Los Angeles for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, but with him opting out of practice, we're going to have to consider him questionable for Tuesday. Owners can expect to get another update following shootaround, but if he's out, Will Barton would likely pick up most of his minutes. Stay tuned. Jan 30 - 2:45 PM
Source: T.J. McBride on Twitter
More Jamal Murray Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
468923721158221133346.3845363.84153169.31414568.12.51.80.51.20.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 28@PHO123710.70012.500331.0000111201218
Jan 26PHO1613.33301.000221.000101100004
Jan 24UTA11713.33301.00034.750022521025
Jan 22@MIN120713.53802.00034.7501453010217
Jan 21LAC11927.28613.33300.000011331015
Jan 19@SA126415.26728.250331.0001562000213
Jan 17@LAK11325.40013.33300.000011030225

