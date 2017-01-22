Jamal Murray | Guard | #27

Welcome,
COLUMNS
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cushing recovering from shoulder operation
Chuck Pagano expected to remain Colts coach
Ryan Tannehill expected to avoid ACL surgery
Chargers hoping to re-sign Danny Woodhead
Carson Palmer noncommittal on 2017 return
AFC defeats NFC 20-13 in Pro Bowl game
Andy Reid reiterates commitment to Alex Smith
Report: Lynch 'volunteered' for 49ers GM job
49ers give John Lynch 6-year deal as new GM
Colts officially name Chris Ballard as new GM
Carson Palmer retiring a serious possibility
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
COLUMNS
Patrick Eaves lighting it Up
Jan 30
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1970-1993
Jan 30
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
Sidney Crosby pointless in All-Star history
Sergei Bobrovsky closing in on team record
Price, Atlantic win ASG Skills Competition
Gretzky to replace Tortorella as Metro coach
John Tavares 'open to discussing extension'
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Kenneth Faried
(F)
Gary Harris
(G)
Mike Miller
(G/F)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Juan Hernangomez
(F)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Malik Beasley
(G)
Alonzo Gee
(G/F)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Johnny O'Bryant
(F/C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
|
Full Depth Charts
Jamal Murray | Guard | #27
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 2/23/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 207
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $3,210,840 2017-18: $3,355,320 2018-19: $3,499,800 2019-20: $4,444,746 2020-21: $5,960,404 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Latest News
Recent News
Jamal Murray (illness) did not practice on Monday.
He'll still travel to Los Angeles for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, but with him opting out of practice, we're going to have to consider him questionable for Tuesday. Owners can expect to get another update following shootaround, but if he's out, Will Barton would likely pick up most of his minutes. Stay tuned.
Jan 30 - 2:45 PM
Source:
T.J. McBride on Twitter
Jamal Murray scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in Saturday's win over the Suns.
He only played six minutes against the Suns on Thursday, but the absence of Nikola Jokic (hip) and Emmanuel Mudiay (back) opened the door for the rookie to play more. He logged 23 minutes including almost nine next to Jameen Nelson, adding one assist, one rebound, one block and one triple. The Nuggets are making a playoff push, so Murray's stash appeal has lost some luster. He won't have much value when the Nuggets are healthy.
Jan 28 - 11:51 PM
Jamal Murray scored four points with one rebound and one turnover in six minutes against the Suns on Thursday.
It was a 42-minute heavy dose of Jameer Nelson in this game. Coach Mike Malone said Murray proved he can play point guard, but Murray was roasted on the defensive end in this one. He'll likely be better his next time out, but Murray isn't likely going to see more than 15 minutes most nights.
Jan 27 - 1:33 AM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Jamal Murray "proved he could play point guard" on Sunday vs. the Wolves.
Murray said point guard is his "natural position," but Malone made it a point to surround him with other ball handlers on the court to ease the pressure on the rookie. Murray scored 17 points with five rebounds, three assists, one steal and just one turnover in 20 minutes on Sunday vs. the Wolves, so he could have some short-term value if Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is unable to play on Tuesday vs. the Jazz.
Jan 23 - 11:01 AM
Source:
Denver Post
Jamal Murray sits out Monday's practice
Jan 30 - 2:45 PM
Jamal Murray scores 18 points
Jan 28 - 11:51 PM
Jamal Murray scores four points
Jan 27 - 1:33 AM
Malone praises Jamal Murray
Jan 23 - 11:01 AM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
46
892
372
115
82
21
133
346
.384
53
63
.841
53
169
.314
14
56
8.1
2.5
1.8
0.5
1.2
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 28
@PHO
1
23
7
10
.700
1
2
.500
3
3
1.000
0
1
1
1
2
0
1
2
18
Jan 26
PHO
1
6
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
4
Jan 24
UTA
1
17
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
3
4
.750
0
2
2
5
2
1
0
2
5
Jan 22
@MIN
1
20
7
13
.538
0
2
.000
3
4
.750
1
4
5
3
0
1
0
2
17
Jan 21
LAC
1
19
2
7
.286
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
3
1
0
1
5
Jan 19
@SA
1
26
4
15
.267
2
8
.250
3
3
1.000
1
5
6
2
0
0
0
2
13
Jan 17
@LAK
1
13
2
5
.400
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
3
0
2
2
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
Sidelined
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will travel to Los Angeles and he is being listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Mudiay originally wasn't expected to travel, and while he still remains unlikely for Tuesday's game, him traveling with the team can be seen as a positive and it looks like there's a chance he could be back in action for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. Jameer Nelson will draw the start in his place on Tuesday night, and there will be more opportunity for Jamal Murray (illness) to get minutes with the second unit.
Jan 30
2
Jameer Nelson
SG
1
Gary Harris
2
Will Barton
3
Jamal Murray
Sidelined
Jamal Murray (illness) did not practice on Monday.
He'll still travel to Los Angeles for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, but with him opting out of practice, we're going to have to consider him questionable for Tuesday. Owners can expect to get another update following shootaround, but if he's out, Will Barton would likely pick up most of his minutes. Stay tuned.
Jan 30
4
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Alonzo Gee
4
Mike Miller
PF
1
Kenneth Faried
2
Wilson Chandler
3
Darrell Arthur
4
Johnny O'Bryant
C
1
Nikola Jokic
Sidelined
Mike Malone said that Nikola Jokic (hip) has been rehabbing in the pool "quite a bit," and he remains day-to-day.
Malone hinted that Jokic could get back on the court sometime this week, so while he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Lakers, there's a chance we could see him back in action for Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies. Jusuf Nurkic will be starting in his absence, and Kenneth Faried will have the opportunity to see his playing time in the upper-30s.
Jan 30
2
Jusuf Nurkic
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus go over the season long week and get you ready for the upcoming one.
»
Jamal Murray sits out Monday's practice
»
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) questionable Tuesday
»
76ers will sign Chasson Randle to 3-year deal
»
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) will warm up to play
»
Klay Thompson hits career-high 13 free throws
»
Seth Curry helps Mavs earn win in San Antonio
»
Andrew Bogut aggravates hamstring on Sunday
»
Yogi Ferrell solid in 36 mins as Mavs starter
»
Dirk Nowitzki returns and Mavs win vs. Spurs
»
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) expects to play Monday
»
Jimmy Butler bounces back in 121-108 home win
»
Robin Lopez ties season-high w/ 21 points
