Jamal Murray | Guard | #27 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (19) / 2/23/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 207 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,210,840 2017-18: $3,355,320 2018-19: $3,499,800 2019-20: $4,444,746 2020-21: $5,960,404 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jamal Murray (illness) did not practice on Monday. He'll still travel to Los Angeles for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, but with him opting out of practice, we're going to have to consider him questionable for Tuesday. Owners can expect to get another update following shootaround, but if he's out, Will Barton would likely pick up most of his minutes. Stay tuned. Source: T.J. McBride on Twitter

Jamal Murray scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in Saturday's win over the Suns. He only played six minutes against the Suns on Thursday, but the absence of Nikola Jokic (hip) and Emmanuel Mudiay (back) opened the door for the rookie to play more. He logged 23 minutes including almost nine next to Jameen Nelson, adding one assist, one rebound, one block and one triple. The Nuggets are making a playoff push, so Murray's stash appeal has lost some luster. He won't have much value when the Nuggets are healthy.

Jamal Murray scored four points with one rebound and one turnover in six minutes against the Suns on Thursday. It was a 42-minute heavy dose of Jameer Nelson in this game. Coach Mike Malone said Murray proved he can play point guard, but Murray was roasted on the defensive end in this one. He'll likely be better his next time out, but Murray isn't likely going to see more than 15 minutes most nights.