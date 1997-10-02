Welcome,
Diamond Stone | Center | #51
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 2/10/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 255
College:
Maryland
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (10) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
The Hawks have waived center Diamond Stone
Stone wasn't great at the Summer League, but he is only 20 years old and it's a little surprising he wasn't able to stick around on the rebuilding Hawks. Atlanta is now left with Dewayne Dedmon, Mike Muscala and Miles Plumlee at center. At the very least, Stone should get an invite to an NBA training camp.
Jul 31 - 1:41 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Diamond Stone scored 12 points with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one turnover against the Rockets on Friday.
It was his best game and he took it to Zhou Qi on the low block. Stone is only going to be asked to play the five spot for the Hawks, and Atlanta may have the worst group of centers in the NBA. In other words, a strong camp from Stone could lead to minutes.
Jul 14 - 5:58 PM
Diamond Stone will join the Hawks as part of a three-team trade between the Clippers and Nuggets.
Stone was buried on the depth chart in Los Angeles, but now he's in a great spot on the rebuilding Hawks. Atlanta will obviously add some frontcourt depth in free agency, but as it stands, Stone's competition for minutes is Miles Plumlee and rookie John Collins. We'll keep a close eye on the 20-year-old center this offseason.
Jul 4 - 11:53 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Diamond Stone is expected to join Atlanta as part of a three team trade between the Clippers, Nuggets and Hawks.
The 20-year-old center never got a chance in Los Angeles behind DeAndre Jordan, but that should change in Atlanta -- they are rebuilding and only have two bigs under contract right now in John Collins and Miles Plumlee. Stone has good size and a soft shooting touch, so he's someone to keep an eye on during the offseason.
Jul 4 - 7:44 PM
Source:
Sam Amick on Twitter
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Jul 31 - 1:41 PM
Diamond Stone plays better on Friday
Jul 14 - 5:58 PM
Diamond Stone joins the Hawks
Jul 4 - 11:53 PM
Diamond Stone likely joining the Hawks
Jul 4 - 7:44 PM
More Diamond Stone Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
7
25
10
6
0
0
3
13
.231
4
4
1.000
0
0
0.0
1
2
1.4
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
LAC
7
3.6
0.4
1.9
.231
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.6
1.000
0.1
0.7
0.9
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.1
0.7
1.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
LAC
7
25
3
13
.231
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
1
5
6
0
2
0
1
5
10
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 10
HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 8
@SA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 5
DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 1
LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 30
@PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 29
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Marco Belinelli
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
DeAndre Bembry
3
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Ersan Ilyasova
2
John Collins
3
Mike Muscala
C
1
Dewayne Dedmon
2
Miles Plumlee
Sidelined
Miles Plumlee has been traded to the Hawks.
The Hornets will also send Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick to Atlanta in exchange for Dwight Howard and the 31st pick. Plumlee has one of the worst contracts in the NBA with three years and about $40 million left on his deal, but he had to be included to make the numbers work -- Howard is owed $57 million over the next two seasons. Plumlee had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee back in May, but he's expected to be a full go for camp. With career averages of 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds, expectations for him in Atlanta should be very low.
Jun 20
