Diamond Stone | Center | #51 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (20) / 2/10/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 255 College: Maryland Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (10) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $905,249 2018-19: $1,050,262 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

The Hawks have waived center Diamond Stone Stone wasn't great at the Summer League, but he is only 20 years old and it's a little surprising he wasn't able to stick around on the rebuilding Hawks. Atlanta is now left with Dewayne Dedmon, Mike Muscala and Miles Plumlee at center. At the very least, Stone should get an invite to an NBA training camp. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Diamond Stone scored 12 points with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one turnover against the Rockets on Friday. It was his best game and he took it to Zhou Qi on the low block. Stone is only going to be asked to play the five spot for the Hawks, and Atlanta may have the worst group of centers in the NBA. In other words, a strong camp from Stone could lead to minutes.

Diamond Stone will join the Hawks as part of a three-team trade between the Clippers and Nuggets. Stone was buried on the depth chart in Los Angeles, but now he's in a great spot on the rebuilding Hawks. Atlanta will obviously add some frontcourt depth in free agency, but as it stands, Stone's competition for minutes is Miles Plumlee and rookie John Collins. We'll keep a close eye on the 20-year-old center this offseason. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter