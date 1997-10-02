Player Page

Diamond Stone | Center | #51

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/10/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 255
College: Maryland
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (10) / NO
Contract: view contract details
The Hawks have waived center Diamond Stone
Stone wasn't great at the Summer League, but he is only 20 years old and it's a little surprising he wasn't able to stick around on the rebuilding Hawks. Atlanta is now left with Dewayne Dedmon, Mike Muscala and Miles Plumlee at center. At the very least, Stone should get an invite to an NBA training camp. Jul 31 - 1:41 PM
Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
72510600313.231441.000000.0121.40.90.00.00.30.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016LAC73.60.41.9.2310.00.0.0000.60.61.0000.10.70.90.00.30.00.10.71.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016LAC725313.23100.000441.0001560201510
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 10HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 8@SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 5DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 1LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 30@PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 29WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Marco Belinelli
SF1Taurean Prince
2DeAndre Bembry
3Nicolas Brussino
PF1Ersan Ilyasova
2John Collins
3Mike Muscala
C1Dewayne Dedmon
2Miles Plumlee
 

 