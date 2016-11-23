Player Page

Skal Labissiere | Center/Forward | #3

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/18/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 225
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (28) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Skal Labissiere grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds against the Hornets on Saturday, adding eight points, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes.
He played nine minutes in the first half and the final 14 minutes with this game getting into garbage time. Labissiere looks to be the power forward of the future for the Kings with Anthony Tolliver as his main competition for minutes. After his career-high 12 points on Thursday, he's shown off as a scorer in the past two games with some catch-and-shoot to go with putting it on the floor. Skal is clearly trending up and is already worth a look in 16-team leagues. Feb 25 - 7:58 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
9663215331120.5501013.769000.0043.61.70.30.30.40.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 23DEN11457.71400.000221.0002132110212
Feb 15@GS11002.00000.00000.000000110010
Feb 14@LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 12NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 10ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 8BOS1100.00000.000221.000000000002
Feb 6CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
3Langston Galloway
SG1Ben McLemore
2Buddy Hield
3Garrett Temple
4Arron Afflalo
5Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Tyreke Evans
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1Willie Cauley-Stein
2Georgios Papagiannis
 

 