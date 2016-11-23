Skal Labissiere | Center/Forward | #3

Latest News Recent News

Skal Labissiere grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds against the Hornets on Saturday, adding eight points, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes. He played nine minutes in the first half and the final 14 minutes with this game getting into garbage time. Labissiere looks to be the power forward of the future for the Kings with Anthony Tolliver as his main competition for minutes. After his career-high 12 points on Thursday, he's shown off as a scorer in the past two games with some catch-and-shoot to go with putting it on the floor. Skal is clearly trending up and is already worth a look in 16-team leagues.

Skal Labissiere will stay with the Kings and will not play for the Reno Big Horns on Friday. In other words, he's earned a rotation spot with the Kings and should see minutes on Saturday. Labissiere turned in a gem with a career-high 12 points on Thursday, including some solid effort on the defensive end. Considering Anthony Tolliver is likely his biggest roadblock, we should see Labissiere get closer to 20 minutes against the Hornets. Source: Sean Cunningham on Twitter

Skal Labissiere got his best chance as a pro and made it count against the Nuggets on Thursday, scoring a career-high 12 points with three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes. He only scored a grand total of 20 points in his previous NBA games in his career. While the Kings were trying to groom Labissiere as a perimeter guy over the summer, they're going to keep him focused on things he can do well before expanding his game. While we're expecting him to trend up, he's still only worth a look in deep leagues.