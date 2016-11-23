Skal Labissiere | Center/Forward | #3

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
Yelich hits two-run bomb vs Cardinals
Verlander throws two scoreless frames Sat.
Dustin Pedroia to continue hitting leadoff
Harper goes deep in spring debut vs Mets
Gerrit Cole to start Opening Day for Pirates
Bourn will miss four weeks with broken finger
Lucas Duda battling continued back stiffness
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets cut Nick Mangold, save $9.1 million
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
Jamaal Charles could be an option for Eagles
Jay Cutler still not destined for the Jets?
Ravens looking to add a possession receiver
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 25
Feb 25
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Update: Patrick Beverley will play Saturday
Skal Labissiere scores eight with 13 boards
Update: Lance Thomas starting, not O'Quinn
Clint Capela to start vs. MIN, Nene to bench
Hollis Thompson will start at shooting guard
Jerian Grant starting, Cam Payne available
Nerlens Noel coming off the bench
LeBron James (illness) will not play vs. CHI
Al Jefferson (dental pain) out for Saturday
Brown hopes to play Justin Anderson vs. NYK
TJ, Hendo, RoCo, The Homie & Okafor starting
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) will play vs. Hawks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stay Away from Carey Price
Feb 25
Capitals Dominant At Home
Feb 25
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Joonas Korpisalo gets first career Shutout
Kings activate Jonathan Quick from IR
Bettman upholds Vermette's 10-game suspension
Quick's return 'possible' Saturday vs Ducks
Matt Murray gets Stadium Series start
Eaves hopes to make Ducks debut on Saturday
Jamie Benn scores two pts in win over ARZ
Troy Brouwer nets 1G, 1A in win over Florida
Eddie Lack blanks Senators on Friday night
Jordan Staal scores 1G, 1A in win over Sens
Justin Williams scores GWG vs. Oilers
T.J. Oshie sidelined with upper-body injury
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ty Dillon has one top-10 already
Erik Jones mid-pack in combined 500 prelims
Kasey Kahne 11th-best in combined practice
Joey Logano 2nd-fastest in final 500 practice
Keselowski quickest in final 500 practice
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fastest in Happy Hour
Brandon Jones: XFINITY Series Daytona pole
Kaz Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener
Grala: Pole for NextEra Energy Resources 250
Custer: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch fastest in Friday’s practice 2
J.J. Yeley tops XFINITY Final Practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sponsor invite Hatton solo 2nd w/ 66 in R3
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
Hagy career-low 64; ties low round of week
Joburg cut to 54 holes; Fichardt tied at top
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
Waring slips back into 36h tie with Fichardt
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
Defender Scott six back at Honda midpoint
Steele rallies back in Round 2 of the Honda
Waring leads Joburg; R2 will finish Saturday
R. Palmer posts -9; 36-hole co-leader @ Honda
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
UMass hires Pinkham as defensive coordinator
Michigan State LB Jon Reschke to transfer
Baker Mayfield arrested for public intox
Tommy Tuberville unlikely to coach again soon
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Knee injury could end Zarate's campaign
Antonio sent off as Hammers and Hornets draw
Success not forthcoming as Isaac misses late
Maguire injury is a huge concern for Hull
Palace earn vital points against Boro
Middlesbrough suffer defeat at Palace
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Gareth McAuley comes up big again for Albion
Pickford can't save Sunderland in return
Artur Boruc blunder adds to Bournemouth woes
Fabregas and Pedro combine to topple Swansea
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Darren Collison
(G)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Skal Labissiere | Center/Forward | #3
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 3/18/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 225
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (28) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,188,840 2017-18: $1,242,240 2018-19: $1,295,760 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,338,847 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,484,882 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Skal Labissiere grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds against the Hornets on Saturday, adding eight points, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes.
He played nine minutes in the first half and the final 14 minutes with this game getting into garbage time. Labissiere looks to be the power forward of the future for the Kings with Anthony Tolliver as his main competition for minutes. After his career-high 12 points on Thursday, he's shown off as a scorer in the past two games with some catch-and-shoot to go with putting it on the floor. Skal is clearly trending up and is already worth a look in 16-team leagues.
Feb 25 - 7:58 PM
Skal Labissiere will stay with the Kings and will not play for the Reno Big Horns on Friday.
In other words, he's earned a rotation spot with the Kings and should see minutes on Saturday. Labissiere turned in a gem with a career-high 12 points on Thursday, including some solid effort on the defensive end. Considering Anthony Tolliver is likely his biggest roadblock, we should see Labissiere get closer to 20 minutes against the Hornets.
Feb 24 - 4:17 PM
Source:
Sean Cunningham on Twitter
Skal Labissiere got his best chance as a pro and made it count against the Nuggets on Thursday, scoring a career-high 12 points with three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes.
He only scored a grand total of 20 points in his previous NBA games in his career. While the Kings were trying to groom Labissiere as a perimeter guy over the summer, they're going to keep him focused on things he can do well before expanding his game. While we're expecting him to trend up, he's still only worth a look in deep leagues.
Feb 24 - 1:49 AM
The Kings have recalled Skal Labissiere from his D-League stint.
He only plays if it's a blowout. Leave him on the wire.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Source:
James Ham on Twitter
Skal Labissiere scores eight with 13 boards
Feb 25 - 7:58 PM
Skal Labissiere not going to D-League
Feb 24 - 4:17 PM
Skal Labissiere gets his chance vs. DEN
Feb 24 - 1:49 AM
Kings recall Skal Labissiere from D-League
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 01:45:00 PM
More Skal Labissiere Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(5143)
2
D. Cousins
NO
(5110)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(4468)
4
K. Love
CLE
(4269)
5
W. Cauley-Stein
SAC
(4250)
6
E. Kanter
OKC
(4171)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(4113)
8
A. Bradley
BOS
(4052)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(4052)
10
B. Hield
SAC
(3795)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
9
66
32
15
3
3
11
20
.550
10
13
.769
0
0
0.0
0
4
3.6
1.7
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 23
DEN
1
14
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
1
3
2
1
1
0
2
12
Feb 15
@GS
1
10
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
Feb 14
@LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 12
NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 10
ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 8
BOS
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Feb 6
CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
3
Langston Galloway
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Buddy Hield
3
Garrett Temple
Sidelined
Garrett Temple (hamstring) did some shooting before Saturday's game.
According to the Kings broadcast, Temple worked up a good sweat and did a full conditioning workload. He also said he wasn't feeling any lingering pain from his hamstring. That suggests Temple could be coming back early next month. He's still not worth stashing in most leagues.
Feb 25
4
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo (hamstring) will not play on Saturday vs. the Hornets.
This will be his second straight game on the shelf. With Afflalo out again, the Kings will use more two-PG lineups and will keep giving the bulk of the wing minutes to Buddy Hield, Ben McLemore and Tyreke Evans. Afflalo belongs on the wire.
Feb 25
5
Malachi Richardson
Sidelined
Malachi Richardson will be out 4-6 weeks with partial thickness tear of the right hamstring.
His hamstring injury did not look good on Wednesday night with Richardson needing help off the floor. The rookie was starting to turn the corner this month, but now he could miss the rest of the season. With him out, the Kings will likely be turning to Ben McLemore a little more frequently.
Feb 16
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (Achilles) expects to be ready for training camp prior to the start of the 2017-18 season after undergoing successful surgery on his ruptured left Achilles’ tendon.
"The surgery was successful, and there are no complications or unexpected findings," Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed the surgery, said in a statement. "It is anticipated that he will be able to participate in training camp and be ready to play at the start of next season." The interesting question now becomes whether or not Gay chooses to exercise his player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. It was widely assumed he would choose that option prior to this serious injury, but circumstances have obviously changed.
Jan 28
2
Tyreke Evans
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
Willie Cauley-Stein
2
Georgios Papagiannis
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule, injury report and some hot pickups to get you ready for Week 19.
More NBA Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 25
Feb 25
»
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
»
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
»
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
»
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
»
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
NBA Headlines
»
Update: Patrick Beverley will play Saturday
»
Skal Labissiere scores eight with 13 boards
»
Update: Lance Thomas starting, not O'Quinn
»
Clint Capela to start vs. MIN, Nene to bench
»
Hollis Thompson will start at shooting guard
»
Jerian Grant starting, Cam Payne available
»
Nerlens Noel coming off the bench
»
LeBron James (illness) will not play vs. CHI
»
Al Jefferson (dental pain) out for Saturday
»
Brown hopes to play Justin Anderson vs. NYK
»
TJ, Hendo, RoCo, The Homie & Okafor starting
»
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) will play vs. Hawks
NBA Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved