Furkan Korkmaz | Guard | #26

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/24/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 185
College: Turkey
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (26) / PHI
Furkan Korkmaz scored 22 points with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and four 3-pointers against the Bulls on Friday.
Additionally, he's catching a flight tonight to play in the under-20 European Championship in Greece and he'll be out there until July 23. Regarding tonight, Korkmaz looked more comfortable with the ball in his hands and he showed he's not just a shooter. He still may not be in the rotation to start his NBA career. Jul 14 - 10:07 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Markelle Fultz
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
4Sergio Rodriguez
5Melo Trimble
6Larry Drew II
SG1J.J. Redick
2Timothe Luwawu
3Nik Stauskas
4Furkan Korkmaz
5James Blackmon Jr.
SF1Robert Covington
2Justin Anderson
PF1Ben Simmons
2Dario Saric
3Amir Johnson
4Jonah Bolden
C1Joel Embiid
2Richaun Holmes
3Jahlil Okafor
4Mathias Lessort
5Anzejs Pasecniks
6Tiago Splitter
 

 