Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Long Ball Jon
Jul 14
Podcast: Let the Trades Begin
Jul 14
2018 Top 300 Overall
Jul 14
2018 Starter Rankings
Jul 14
Dose: Cubs Land Quintana
Jul 14
2018 Reliever Rankings
Jul 14
2018 Outfielder Rankings
Jul 14
2018 Shortstop Rankings
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Harper slugs two homers as Nats top Reds
Gonzalez blanks Reds into ninth inning Friday
Josh Bell blasts first career walk-off homer
Puig powers Dodgers over Marlins with two HR
Stephen Piscotty departs with groin injury
Aaron Altherr leaves game with leg injury
Angels activate Mike Trout from disabled list
Dallas Keuchel (neck) throws simulated game
Ian Desmond (calf) expected back Saturday
Jayson Werth's (foot) recovery has stalled
Strained neck sends Hunter Renfroe to DL
Ryan Braun (calf) back in Brewers' lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 13
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
Dolphins Fantasy Preview
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Skins have 'internal disagreement' on Cousins
Michael Floyd hit with four-game suspension
Rams WR Thomas suspended 4 games for PEDs
Steelers still hoping for deal with Le'Veon
Ezekiel Elliott bracing for short suspension
Teams could steal Cousins with big 2018 bonus
Lewis: Mixon is 'off the charts talent-wise'
Dolphins still haven't made Landry an offer
Zimmer to Floyd: You're cut if you're lying
Only 'subtle changes' for Bills' running game
Report: Oher will report for training camp
Arians: I will coach as long as I'm healthy
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Georgios Papagiannis carried off court
Denzel Valentine scores 21 points in win
Furkan Korkmaz scores 22 points vs. Bulls
Knicks have interest in Brandon Knight?
Kevon Looney double-doubles in victory
Dylan Ennis comes off the bench for 35 points
Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw out for Friday
Pacers waive Georges Niang on Friday
Rockets agree to terms with Tarik Black
Bulls claim David Nwaba off waivers
Jonathon Simmons agrees to deal with Magic
Bembry, Prince, Dorsey out Friday vs. Rockets
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
Wings stay in touch with UFA Thomas Vanek
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
Kovalchuk: Olympics factor in staying in KHL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Purdy scores fourth straight K&N East pole
Ranger claims third Pinty's Grand Prix pole
Purdy best in both K&N PS-East practices
Aric Almirola qualifies 22nd in NH
Denny Hamlin quickest in NH practice 1
Larson, Truex top practice
Matt DiBenedetto one of NH’s top dark horse
Martin Truex Jr. on outside pole
Kyle Larson on pole for Overton’s 301
Kyle Busch tops XFINITY Final Practice
Ryan Preece wins Whelen All-Star Shootout
Ben Kennedy: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Moore among notable MCs; MDF looms
DeChambeau two back heading into the weekend
Rodgers leads JDC by two; season-low 64
Past champ Z. Johnson in the hunt; R2 67
Tway torches TPC Deere Run w/ day-low 63
McIlroy's struggles continue; MC at Scottish
Kisner (69-65); bogey-free thru 36 holes
Alt. Hadley posts -9; career-tying-low 64
Past champ Byrd pushes into the top 10
Schniederjans backpedals after career round
Shinkwin R2 co-leader in the Scottish Open
Knappe joins Harrington; T1 in Scottish Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oregon kicks WR Darren Carrington off team
Four-star OL Verdis Brown commits to FSU
Media picks Alabama as winner of SEC
Finebaum leaves L-Jax off his Heisman board
Miami DT Willis will not play CFB in 2017
Georgia lands four-star TE John FitzPatrick
Samuels: I could be like Ty Montgomery in NFL
HC Smart comps LB Smith to C.J. Mosley
Bo Scarbrough (leg) a full-go for August camp
Starting KSU LT Frantz comes out as gay
RB Chubb eyes the top-10 of the NFL Draft
A&M loses CB Harvey (knee) for the season
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Januzaj leaves for good on Spanish adventure
Mourinho keeps door open to Ibra staying
Pellegrino hatches plan to revitalise ShLong
Who is Brighton new-boy Markus Suttner?
Arsenal forward all set for surgery
Palace beats Stoke City to Martins Indi
Kyle Walker: the most expensive defender ever
Hector Bellerin looks like he'll be staying
Capt hoping to put his injury woes behind him
Watford sign Nathaniel Chalobah from Blues
Setback could see Everton dip into the market
Enner Valencia completes return to Mexico
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Larry Drew II
(G)
Furkan Korkmaz
(G)
Anzejs Pasecniks
(C)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Mathias Lessort
(C)
Alex Poythress
(F)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
James Blackmon Jr.
(G)
Markelle Fultz
(G)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
J.J. Redick
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Jonah Bolden
(F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Melo Trimble
(G)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Furkan Korkmaz | Guard | #26
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 7/24/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 185
College:
Turkey
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (26) / PHI
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Furkan Korkmaz scored 22 points with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and four 3-pointers against the Bulls on Friday.
Additionally, he's catching a flight tonight to play in the under-20 European Championship in Greece and he'll be out there until July 23. Regarding tonight, Korkmaz looked more comfortable with the ball in his hands and he showed he's not just a shooter. He still may not be in the rotation to start his NBA career.
Jul 14 - 10:07 PM
Furkan Korkmaz will start against the Jazz on Wednesday night.
The 76ers will throw their new player into the fire tonight. Korkmaz is known for his shooting, but he'll be a fan favorite for his style. Plus, he dressed as Darth Vader in a dunk contest while he was overseas.
Jul 5 - 4:34 PM
Source:
Tom Moore on Twitter
The 76ers have officially signed Furkan Korkmaz.
Korkmaz will be fighting for reserve minutes with the likes of Timothe Luwawu, Nik Stauskas and Justin Anderson next season, so it'll be tough for him to earn enough playing time to make an impact in fantasy hoops during his rookie season.
Jul 4 - 4:32 PM
Source:
Tom Moore on Twitter
Furkan Korkmaz's agent hinted on Twitter that Korkmaz will play for the Sixers next season.
Korkmaz spent last season in Turkey after Philadelphia selected him with the 26th pick in the 2016 draft. There has been talk since the end of the 2016-17 season that Korkmaz would make his way to NBA for the 2017-18 campaign. 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said it was "likely." On Friday, Korkmaz's agent seemed to confirm those rumors, when he tweeted "76ers fans now have all the more reason to drink more Turkish beer." After that, multiple Sixers beat writers reported that the team was finalizing a buyout agreement to prepare in order to usher in Korkmaz's arrival.
Jun 30 - 12:40 PM
Source:
Eurohoops.net
Furkan Korkmaz scores 22 points vs. Bulls
Jul 14 - 10:07 PM
Furkan Korkmaz to start on Wednesday night
Jul 5 - 4:34 PM
76ers officially sign Furkan Korkmaz
Jul 4 - 4:32 PM
Furkan Korkmaz to join Sixers next season?
Jun 30 - 12:40 PM
More Furkan Korkmaz Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Caldwell-Pope
LAK
(3825)
2
C. Anthony
NY
(3451)
3
L. Ball
LAK
(3300)
4
D. Rose
NY
(3081)
5
J. Simmons
ORL
(2427)
6
D. Smith Jr.
DAL
(2395)
7
B. Simmons
PHI
(2274)
8
M. Fultz
PHI
(2207)
9
J. Crawford
MIN
(2145)
10
J. Tatum
BOS
(2090)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Markelle Fultz
Sidelined
Markelle Fultz (ankle) got shots up at practice on Friday.
That's a great sign after suffering a scary ankle sprain on July 8. Fultz was originally expected to miss 1-2 weeks back on July 9, so he appears to be right on schedule. Before his injury, he was spectacular in Utah Summer League with most of his production coming on the ball. With Ben Simmons expected to handle the rock and Joel Embiid likely to have one of the top usage rates among all NBA bigs, Fultz will need to be off the ball more to boost his scoring.
Jul 14
2
T.J. McConnell
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
The 76ers expect Jerryd Bayless (wrist surgery) to be ready for training camp, according to beat writer Tom Moore.
Bayless will resume scrimmaging this summer and should be ready for opening night, which is good news for Philly since they owe him a guaranteed $17.6 million through 2019. T.J. McCollum played well last season, however, and Ben Simmons will be assuming PG duties, so it's hard to expect anything from Bayless in fantasy leagues.
May 31
4
Sergio Rodriguez
5
Melo Trimble
6
Larry Drew II
SG
1
J.J. Redick
2
Timothe Luwawu
Sidelined
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (lip) will not play on Friday, but will play for the French team this summer.
He was hurt on the same play Markelle Fultz (ankle) suffered his injury, but this one isn't as severe. Luwawu-Cabarrot has grown a lot in the last 12 months and the French team is not going to have Tony Parker, so TLC should be a factor.
Jul 14
3
Nik Stauskas
4
Furkan Korkmaz
5
James Blackmon Jr.
SF
1
Robert Covington
Sidelined
The 76ers can offer Robert Covington an extension for up to $39 million over four years this summer.
The 76ers recently picked up their team option on Covington, so he will be on the books for just $1.5 million in 2017-18. Covington will more than likely be looking for a larger deal, so the two sides might wait until Nov. 15 when he will be eligible for more money -- that will be his three year anniversary with Philly. Covington was fourth in the league in steals (1.9 per game) last season with 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 triples, but his field goal percentage (39.9 percent) was an issue. He's one of Philly's best defenders and perimeter shooters, so he should have a nice role in 2017-18.
Jun 15
2
Justin Anderson
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Ben Simmons said that he believes he is "a starting point guard."
The Sixers began grooming Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, as a point guard last year. However, the Sixers then traded up to draft Markelle Fultz in June and signed J.J. Redick to a $23-million contract this month. It will be difficult to find enough minutes for all three players in the same backcourt. Ideally, Simmons would be content playing more of a hybrid 'point forward' role in the offense. This is a situation to keep an eye on in the preseason.
Jul 11
2
Dario Saric
3
Amir Johnson
4
Jonah Bolden
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid (knee) will not play for Team World in the NBA Africa Game on Aug. 5.
He has been going through his rehab from his surgery on a torn meniscus. Embiid has been with the team for practice and has even been dunking, but he may not be 100 percent just yet. The best rookie of 2016-17 is still expected to be ready for training camp.
Jul 13
2
Richaun Holmes
3
Jahlil Okafor
Sidelined
Jahlil Okafor (knee) was doing some running at the 76ers practice facility on Thursday.
He was ruled out for the 2016-17 season back on Mar. 31, but the 76ers haven't provided much detail since then. Okafor's shutdown was likely more of a precautionary thing, so he should be 100 percent for the start of the 2017-18 season. If he's still with Philly, there's a chance he's behind Richaun Holmes on the depth chart.
Jun 29
4
Mathias Lessort
5
Anzejs Pasecniks
6
Tiago Splitter
Headlines
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Mike Gallagher goes over the Wednesday Summer League action and mixes in some free agency talk.
More NBA Columns
»
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
»
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
»
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
NBA Headlines
»
Georgios Papagiannis carried off court
»
Denzel Valentine scores 21 points in win
»
Furkan Korkmaz scores 22 points vs. Bulls
»
Knicks have interest in Brandon Knight?
»
Kevon Looney double-doubles in victory
»
Dylan Ennis comes off the bench for 35 points
»
Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw out for Friday
»
Pacers waive Georges Niang on Friday
»
Rockets agree to terms with Tarik Black
»
Bulls claim David Nwaba off waivers
»
Jonathon Simmons agrees to deal with Magic
»
Bembry, Prince, Dorsey out Friday vs. Rockets
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved