Furkan Korkmaz | Guard | #26 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (19) / 7/24/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 185 College: Turkey Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (26) / PHI

Latest News Recent News

Furkan Korkmaz scored 22 points with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and four 3-pointers against the Bulls on Friday. Additionally, he's catching a flight tonight to play in the under-20 European Championship in Greece and he'll be out there until July 23. Regarding tonight, Korkmaz looked more comfortable with the ball in his hands and he showed he's not just a shooter. He still may not be in the rotation to start his NBA career.

Furkan Korkmaz will start against the Jazz on Wednesday night. The 76ers will throw their new player into the fire tonight. Korkmaz is known for his shooting, but he'll be a fan favorite for his style. Plus, he dressed as Darth Vader in a dunk contest while he was overseas. Source: Tom Moore on Twitter

The 76ers have officially signed Furkan Korkmaz. Korkmaz will be fighting for reserve minutes with the likes of Timothe Luwawu, Nik Stauskas and Justin Anderson next season, so it'll be tough for him to earn enough playing time to make an impact in fantasy hoops during his rookie season. Source: Tom Moore on Twitter