Ivica Zubac had multiple career highs on Tuesday vs. the Nuggets with 11 points (5-of-11 FGs), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes. He also added one steal and one assist and sparked a comeback attempt that fell just short. The rookie was very impressive during the summer league and he's been lighting it up in the D-League as well, and coach Luke Walton has been talking about finding him more minutes. Zubac made just 10 brief appearances prior to Tuesday, but he should get a lot more opportunities to play in the second half of the season with the Lakers sitting in 14th place in the West with a 15-30 record. He looks like a great stash for the second half of the season.

Lakers' center Ivica Zubac finished Sunday's home loss to the Pistons with four points, five boards, two blocks and one assist in nine minutes. The Lakers intend to get 19-year-old Zubac more minutes as the season continues. Lakers coach Luke Walton said the staff is "making an effort to get Zubac more minutes ... He's been working hard and playing well in practices." He's an interesting rest-of-season option, but doesn't have much appeal for owners who need immediate value. Source: Tania Ganguli on Twitter

Ivica Zubac scored a career-high eight points with four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 15 minutes against the Spurs. As you could imagine, it was a garbage-time special. The Lakers like him as a potential long-term rotation piece for his array of skills, including a nice shooting touch. He's only a stash in super deep leagues, of course.