Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 17
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Bautista gets one year, $18M from Blue Jays
Report: Tigers in touch with Bourjos, Blanco
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 17
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
Jets to cut Brandon Marshall this offseason?
Beat writer predicts Dallas will release Romo
Chris Hogan (thigh) says he's 'feeling good'
Cable officially withdraws from 49ers search
Report: 49ers will offer job to Kyle Shanahan
Ex-Rams OC Boras hired as Bills' TEs coach
Trent Kirchner withdraws from 49ers' GM hunt
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram stuffs the stat sheet in loss
Will Barton scores 26 in start for Harris
Ivica Zubac scores 11 w/ 13 boards, 3 blocks
Nikola Jokic racks up 29 points, 15 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 27 points in loss
Ricky Rubio scores 21 w/ 14 assists
Nikola Mirotic plays 22 minutes in return
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 w/ 7 boards, 5 dimes
Cory Joseph scores career-high 33 points
DeMar DeRozan goes off for 36 points
Brandon Ingram will start on Tuesday
Brook Lopez scores 28, tweaks right ankle
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
Waiver Wired: Vindicated Vanek
Jan 15
Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals
Jan 15
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Miller gets 2nd shutout of season
John Gibson blocks 27 in OT win over Bolts
Henrik Sedin gets 999th point in win vs Preds
Vinnie Hinostroza scores 2G in win over Avs
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 1G, 1A in loss to OTT
Mike Hoffman scores two in win over Blues
Jared Spurgeon scores 1G, 1A in loss to NJD
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 pts in comeback win
Predators scratch Craig Smith on Tuesday
Auston Matthews scores in win over Buffalo
Derek Stepan nets 3 pts in 7-6 loss to DAL
Jamie Benn scores 1G, 2A in win over NYR
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Allan McGregor set to move away on loan
Jakupovic asserts himself as number one
Hull send young striker Ter Horst out on loan
Livermore subject to bid from West Brom
United send full-back Riley out on loan
United tie up Valencia for an extra season
Korb under surveillance by Southampton
Chelsea forward Piazon extends Fulham stay
Costa rejoins Chelsea training
Karanka impressed by Rudy Gestede impact
Valdes makes Team of the Week for WK22
West Ham duo make winning starts at AFCON
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Jose Calderon
(G)
Marcelo Huertas
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Lou Williams
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ivica Zubac | Center | #40
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 3/18/1997
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 265
College:
Croatia
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (2) / LAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,034,956 2017-18: $1,081,529 2018-19: $1,128,102 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,410,128 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ivica Zubac had multiple career highs on Tuesday vs. the Nuggets with 11 points (5-of-11 FGs), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes.
He also added one steal and one assist and sparked a comeback attempt that fell just short. The rookie was very impressive during the summer league and he's been lighting it up in the D-League as well, and coach Luke Walton has been talking about finding him more minutes. Zubac made just 10 brief appearances prior to Tuesday, but he should get a lot more opportunities to play in the second half of the season with the Lakers sitting in 14th place in the West with a 15-30 record. He looks like a great stash for the second half of the season.
Jan 18 - 1:04 AM
Lakers' center Ivica Zubac finished Sunday's home loss to the Pistons with four points, five boards, two blocks and one assist in nine minutes.
The Lakers intend to get 19-year-old Zubac more minutes as the season continues. Lakers coach Luke Walton said the staff is "making an effort to get Zubac more minutes ... He's been working hard and playing well in practices." He's an interesting rest-of-season option, but doesn't have much appeal for owners who need immediate value.
Jan 16 - 12:57 AM
Source:
Tania Ganguli on Twitter
Ivica Zubac scored a career-high eight points with four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 15 minutes against the Spurs.
As you could imagine, it was a garbage-time special. The Lakers like him as a potential long-term rotation piece for his array of skills, including a nice shooting touch. He's only a stash in super deep leagues, of course.
Jan 12 - 11:26 PM
Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak said the team is "very encouraged about [Ivica Zubac's] future."
"His skill level for someone who hasn’t played much is pretty high," Kupchak said. "His jump hooks, ability to shoot the ball and make free throws, understanding the game and passing, I think it’s beyond his years." The rookie has made just seven brief appearances this season, but we should see a lot more of him very soon with the Lakers sliding in the standings.
Jan 5 - 12:30 PM
Source:
Orange County Register
Ivica Zubac scores 11 w/ 13 boards, 3 blocks
Jan 18 - 1:04 AM
Ivica Zubac quiet vs. Pistons on Sunday
Jan 16 - 12:57 AM
Ivica Zubac scores eight points
Jan 12 - 11:26 PM
Lakers excited by Zubac's potential
Jan 5 - 12:30 PM
More Ivica Zubac Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Davis
NO
(4692)
2
J. Lin
BKN
(4015)
3
B. Simmons
PHI
(3988)
4
B. Griffin
LAC
(3980)
5
K. Porzingis
NY
(3866)
6
C. Capela
HOU
(3843)
7
J. Butler
CHI
(3828)
8
J. Embiid
PHI
(3806)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(3783)
10
A. Bradley
BOS
(3564)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
10
82
29
18
3
3
12
29
.414
5
6
.833
0
0
0.0
3
5
2.9
1.8
0.3
0.3
0.5
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 15
DET
1
9
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
1
1
0
2
0
4
Jan 14
@LAC
1
3
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Jan 12
@SA
1
15
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
1
1
2
1
1
8
Jan 10
POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 8
ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 6
MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 5
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
Marcelo Huertas
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Lou Williams
SF
1
Luol Deng
Sidelined
Luol Deng will not play on Tuesday due to a sprained right wrist and will be out indefinitely.
This came out of nowhere, but he apparently suffered the injury two days ago and he was sporting a huge wrap on his wrist prior to being ruled out. Look for Brandon Ingram to get some extra run in his absence, while Thomas Robinson could also see a small boost. Deng has a history of wrist problems so it will be interesting to see how long this one keeps him out.
Jan 17
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
Sidelined
Luke Walton is that skeptical Larry Nance (knee) will be able to get back to the court this week.
Nance recently went through some 1-on-1 work with Ivica Zubac, but he's still yet to go through a full practice with the team, and until that happens he won't be getting back to the court. As long as Nance is on the sidelines, Julius Randle will continue to see his playing time in the mid-30s.
Jan 17
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Timofey Mozgov
2
Tarik Black
3
Ivica Zubac
Headlines
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Chris Paul goes down, so we cover that as the news hit us.
More NBA Columns
»
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
»
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
»
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
»
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
»
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
NBA Headlines
»
Brandon Ingram stuffs the stat sheet in loss
»
Will Barton scores 26 in start for Harris
»
Ivica Zubac scores 11 w/ 13 boards, 3 blocks
»
Nikola Jokic racks up 29 points, 15 rebounds
»
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 27 points in loss
»
Ricky Rubio scores 21 w/ 14 assists
»
Nikola Mirotic plays 22 minutes in return
»
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 w/ 7 boards, 5 dimes
»
Cory Joseph scores career-high 33 points
»
DeMar DeRozan goes off for 36 points
»
Brandon Ingram will start on Tuesday
»
Brook Lopez scores 28, tweaks right ankle
NBA Links
»
Win a FREE trip to NBA All-Star weekend!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved