Ivica Zubac | Center | #40

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 3/18/1997
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 265
College: Croatia
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (2) / LAK
Ivica Zubac had multiple career highs on Tuesday vs. the Nuggets with 11 points (5-of-11 FGs), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes.
He also added one steal and one assist and sparked a comeback attempt that fell just short. The rookie was very impressive during the summer league and he's been lighting it up in the D-League as well, and coach Luke Walton has been talking about finding him more minutes. Zubac made just 10 brief appearances prior to Tuesday, but he should get a lot more opportunities to play in the second half of the season with the Lakers sitting in 14th place in the West with a 15-30 record. He looks like a great stash for the second half of the season. Jan 18 - 1:04 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
10822918331229.41456.833000.0352.91.80.30.30.50.3
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 15DET1924.50000.00000.000145110204
Jan 14@LAC13111.00000.00000.000000000002
Jan 12@SA11547.57100.00000.000224112118
Jan 10POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 8ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 5@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 