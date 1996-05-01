Player Page

Tyler Ulis | Guard | #8

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/5/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 160
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (4) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Tyler Ulis distributed the ball in the second unit for a career-high eight assists against the Hornets on Thursday, adding eight points, two steals and one turnover.
He's been fantastic and is coming off his previous career-high seven dimes on Tuesday. There's almost no chance we see Ulis get any DNP-CDs the rest of the way and he's clearly earned more playing time. He is still only a deep-league guy, but don't be surprised if the Suns let him loose on a night they want to rest Eric Bledsoe. Even though he's just 5'10", Ulis is a ball player. Mar 3 - 12:50 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3937113027592254137.3941518.833721.3331293.30.71.50.60.70.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 28@MEM11736.500111.000221.000000701039
Feb 26@MLW11417.14302.00000.000011220012
Feb 24@CHI11334.75000.00000.000022411006
Feb 15LAK16111.00000.00000.000000410012
Feb 13NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 11@HOU128513.38514.250221.0001016110113
Feb 10CHI12111.00000.00000.000000200002

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Brandon Knight
3Ronnie Price
4Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
2Derrick Jones Jr.
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 