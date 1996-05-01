Tyler Ulis | Guard | #8 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (21) / 1/5/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 160 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (4) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $918,369 2017-18: $905,249 2018-19: $1,050,262 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,126,120 {Non-Guaranteed} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Ulis distributed the ball in the second unit for a career-high eight assists against the Hornets on Thursday, adding eight points, two steals and one turnover. He's been fantastic and is coming off his previous career-high seven dimes on Tuesday. There's almost no chance we see Ulis get any DNP-CDs the rest of the way and he's clearly earned more playing time. He is still only a deep-league guy, but don't be surprised if the Suns let him loose on a night they want to rest Eric Bledsoe. Even though he's just 5'10", Ulis is a ball player.

Coach Earl Watson said the Suns want to see if Tyler Ulis "can be a dominant ball-handler in the second unit." "If Tyler is that guy and we understand that clearly, then we need to see if it’s better to have a two-guard like [Leandro] Barbosa, who can run the court, spread the court and play off the ball," Watson said. "Or is it better to have a secondary ball-handler like Brandon Knight, who can make plays alongside Tyler Ulis." In other words, Ulis' minutes are safe while we should see Knight out there next to him at some point while Barbosa gets some DNPs. Ulis is an interesting stash in deep leagues. Source: Arizona Sports

Tyler Ulis scored nine points on 3-of-6 shooting with seven assists, one steal and one triple in 17 minutes vs. the Grizzlies on Tuesday. The rookie is still getting all the backup PG minutes behind Eric Bledsoe, as Brandon Knight picked up yet another DNP-CD. Bledsoe could be rested down the stretch and may even be shut down at some point, so Ulis is someone to keep a close eye on going forward.