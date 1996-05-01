Welcome,
Player Results
Player Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
Ronnie Price
(G)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Mike Scott
(F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Alex Len
(F/C)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Alan Williams
(C)
Devin Booker
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyler Ulis | Guard | #8
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/5/1996
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 160
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (4) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $918,369 2017-18: $905,249 2018-19: $1,050,262 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,126,120 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Ulis distributed the ball in the second unit for a career-high eight assists against the Hornets on Thursday, adding eight points, two steals and one turnover.
He's been fantastic and is coming off his previous career-high seven dimes on Tuesday. There's almost no chance we see Ulis get any DNP-CDs the rest of the way and he's clearly earned more playing time. He is still only a deep-league guy, but don't be surprised if the Suns let him loose on a night they want to rest Eric Bledsoe. Even though he's just 5'10", Ulis is a ball player.
Mar 3 - 12:50 AM
Coach Earl Watson said the Suns want to see if Tyler Ulis "can be a dominant ball-handler in the second unit."
"If Tyler is that guy and we understand that clearly, then we need to see if it’s better to have a two-guard like [Leandro] Barbosa, who can run the court, spread the court and play off the ball," Watson said. "Or is it better to have a secondary ball-handler like Brandon Knight, who can make plays alongside Tyler Ulis." In other words, Ulis' minutes are safe while we should see Knight out there next to him at some point while Barbosa gets some DNPs. Ulis is an interesting stash in deep leagues.
Mar 2 - 3:03 PM
Source:
Arizona Sports
Tyler Ulis scored nine points on 3-of-6 shooting with seven assists, one steal and one triple in 17 minutes vs. the Grizzlies on Tuesday.
The rookie is still getting all the backup PG minutes behind Eric Bledsoe, as Brandon Knight picked up yet another DNP-CD. Bledsoe could be rested down the stretch and may even be shut down at some point, so Ulis is someone to keep a close eye on going forward.
Feb 28 - 11:51 PM
Tyler Ulis scored six points with two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 13 minutes against the Bulls on Friday.
He was the first guard off the bench and looks like he'll be staying in the rotation. After the game, coach Earl Watson talked about how the second unit took care of the ball and said Ulis did "a great job controlling the second unit." The Suns figure to get a look at Ulis the rest of the way, so he's on the radar in very deep leagues. He could be a difference maker very late in the season if the Suns opt to rest Eric Bledsoe.
Feb 25 - 12:33 AM
Source:
Mike Gallagher on Twitter
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
39
371
130
27
59
22
54
137
.394
15
18
.833
7
21
.333
1
29
3.3
0.7
1.5
0.6
0.7
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 28
@MEM
1
17
3
6
.500
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
7
0
1
0
3
9
Feb 26
@MLW
1
14
1
7
.143
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
2
0
0
1
2
Feb 24
@CHI
1
13
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
4
1
1
0
0
6
Feb 15
LAK
1
6
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
4
1
0
0
1
2
Feb 13
NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 11
@HOU
1
28
5
13
.385
1
4
.250
2
2
1.000
1
0
1
6
1
1
0
1
13
Feb 10
CHI
1
2
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Brandon Knight
3
Ronnie Price
4
Tyler Ulis
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
Derrick Jones Jr.
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
3
Dragan Bender
Sidelined
Dragan Bender (ankle) is out of a walking boot.
The Suns are hopeful the No. 4 pick could return at some point this season. Some reports had him as out for the season, but the official report from the team has him with a target date in the middle of March. He wasn't playing well before his injury, so there's little reason to stash in fantasy. Marquese Chriss should see solid minutes, especially with how often P.J. Tucker played the four.
Feb 24
C
1
Tyson Chandler
2
Alex Len
3
Alan Williams
NBA Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 2
The Rotoworld Hoops crew talks about some players they likely won't draft again in fantasy basketball.
