Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Kenneth Faried
(F)
Gary Harris
(G)
Mike Miller
(G/F)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Juan Hernangomez
(F)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Johnny O'Bryant
(F/C)
Malik Beasley
(G)
Alonzo Gee
(G/F)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Mason Plumlee
(C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Juan Hernangomez | Forward | #41
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 9/28/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 230
College:
Spain
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (15) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,987,440 2017-18: $2,076,840 2018-19: $2,166,360 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,321,030 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,642,800 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Juan Hernangomez and Gary Harris (ankle) are starting vs. the Warriors on Monday.
To quickly recap, Wilson Chandler (illness), Mason Plumlee (trade), Emmanuel Mudiay (back), Danilo Gallinari (groin), Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Darrell Arthur (knee) are all out tonight. Needless to say, we should see a healthy dose of Hernangomez tonight and he's on the streaming radar.
Feb 13 - 8:31 PM
Source:
Harrison Wind on Twitter
Juan Hernangomez scored eight points with one rebound, one assist, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 16 minutes against the Knicks.
It wasn't the best game for Hernangomez, but he did a really nice job in his minutes against Kristaps Porzingis and this stat line supports how he can be a stat-stuffer. If the Nuggets rest Darrell Arthur on Saturday, we could get 22-26 minutes of Hernangomez. Just keep an eye on him or look at him as a stash.
Feb 10 - 10:06 PM
Juancho Hernangomez is likely to start against the Mavs on Monday.
With Kenneth Faried (hamstring) out, the Nuggets will have to slide Wilson Chandler over to the four. Danilo Gallinari (groin) is still out, so Hernangomez should be looking at 20-30 minutes as a starter. He can fill it up across the board, but he only has a short-term boost in deeper leagues for now.
Feb 6 - 7:29 PM
Source:
T.J. McBride on Twitter
Juancho Hernangomez did not score with one rebound in three minutes on Friday.
Well, apparently his brother is going to be better than him. Will Barton playing in this game destroyed Hernangomez's chances for minutes here. We'll see him again at some point, but not now.
Feb 4 - 1:54 AM
Juan Hernangomez, Harris starting Monday
Feb 13 - 8:31 PM
Juan Hernangomez scores eight points
Feb 10 - 10:06 PM
Juancho Hernangomez likely to start
Feb 6 - 7:29 PM
Juancho doesn't do anytihng
Feb 4 - 1:54 AM
More Juan Hernangomez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(5919)
2
J. Butler
CHI
(5681)
3
D. Waiters
MIA
(5475)
4
C. Paul
LAC
(4833)
5
C. Zeller
CHA
(4736)
6
J. Smith
CLE
(4717)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(4616)
8
D. Wade
CHI
(4612)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(4262)
10
T. Evans
NO
(4253)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
436
145
105
15
16
48
107
.449
30
43
.698
19
48
.396
11
12
3.8
2.8
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 11
@CLE
1
17
1
6
.167
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
3
2
5
0
0
2
0
5
4
Feb 10
@NY
1
16
3
6
.500
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
1
1
8
Feb 8
@ATL
1
14
2
4
.500
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
1
5
6
0
1
0
0
1
6
Feb 6
DAL
1
18
3
5
.600
0
1
.000
1
1
1.000
3
6
9
0
2
1
1
0
7
Feb 4
@SA
1
22
2
7
.286
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
5
7
0
0
1
0
1
5
Feb 3
MLW
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 1
MEM
1
15
3
5
.600
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
1
3
4
1
1
0
0
1
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
Sidelined
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will not play vs. the Warriors on Monday.
He said he wasn't expecting to play so the Nuggets will continue to be cautious with the All-Star break looming. Mudiay is questionable at best for Wednesday's game vs. the Wolves. Jameer Nelson is a lock for 30+ minutes, and we should get a long look at Jamal Murray as well.
Feb 13
2
Jameer Nelson
SG
1
Gary Harris
Sidelined
Gary Harris (right hamstring soreness) is starting on Monday vs. the Warriors.
The Nuggets only have nine available players, so Harris will have log heavy minutes even though he's not 100 percent. He still belongs in most season-long lineups and should get a chance to heal up over the break.
Feb 13
2
Will Barton
3
Jamal Murray
4
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
Sidelined
The Raptors and Clippers are "monitoring" Danilo Gallinari (groin) as the trade deadline approaches, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.
The Nuggets reportedly expect Gallo to opt for free agency this summer, bypassing a $16.1 million player option, so they might try to deal him before that happens. They're negotiating from a position of weakness, however, so it's unclear how much they could extract for the oft-injured veteran. To be clear, this is firmly in the 'rumor' stage.
Feb 13
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Alonzo Gee
4
Mike Miller
PF
1
Kenneth Faried
Sidelined
Kenneth Faried (ankle) will not play on Monday vs. the Warriors.
He likely won't play against the Kings on Wednesday either so that he can heal up over the All-Star break. The Nuggets acquired Mason Plumlee in a trade for Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday, so that hurts Faried's outlook since he won't get nearly as many backup center minutes going forward.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Although Darrell Arthur has started in place of Faried the past two games, he only played 20 minutes in each. Instead of giving the power forward more time on the court, coach Mike Malone has preferred Wilson Chandler at power forward with Will Barton at small forward. Barton has seen the largest bump in minutes, earning at least 34 minutes in three of the past four games. Although he had a relatively quiet game against Cleveland, he averaged 43.0 FanDuel points across the previous three games. Barton will be a solid GPP option in Denver’s matchup with the Warriors on Monday.
Feb 12
2
Wilson Chandler
Sidelined
Wilson Chandler (illness), Mason Plumlee (trade) and Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will not play on Monday vs. the Warriors.
Yikes. In case you missed it, Danilo Gallinari (groin), Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Darrell Arthur (knee) are also out. The Nuggets have nine available players tonight, and apart from the starters, expect to see a lot of Jamal Murray and Juancho Hernangomez.
Feb 13
3
Darrell Arthur
Sidelined
Darrell Arthur (left knee soreness) will not play on Monday vs. the Warriors.
The guy just can't seem to stay healthy. With Wilson Chandler considered questionable with an illness and Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Danilo Gallinari (groin) already ruled out, it looks like we're going to see a lot of rookie Juancho Hernangomez tonight.
Feb 13
4
Johnny O'Bryant
C
1
Nikola Jokic
2
Mason Plumlee
Sidelined
Mason Plumlee will not play on Monday vs. the Warriors.
He still needs to get clearance from the league after he was traded from the Blazers on Sunday. Plumlee is fully expected to play on Wednesday vs. the Wolves, so his owners should hang onto him for the time being. Nikola Jokic is shaping up to be a monster play tonight.
Feb 13
Headlines
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus break down the big trade over the weekend with plenty of other topics.
More NBA Columns
»
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 13
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 13
»
Dose: Jahlil Gonna Gokafor
Feb 13
»
Trade Breakdown: Nurk & Plum
Feb 12
»
The Gary Harris House of Hoops
Feb 12
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 17
Feb 12
»
Dose: Durant Gets Last Laugh
Feb 12
NBA Headlines
»
Meyers Leonard will start Monday vs. ATL
»
Juan Hernangomez, Harris starting Monday
»
Alexis Ajinca starting next to Anthony Davis
»
Tyson Chandler starting, Alex Len to bench
»
Terrence Jones (thumb) ruled out Monday
»
Deron Williams (illness) will start Monday
»
Jusuf Nurkic will not play Monday vs. ATL
»
Patrick McCaw will start on Monday
»
Chandler, Plumlee and Mudiay out Monday
»
Update: Trevor Booker coming off bench
»
Deron Williams (illness) a game-time decision
»
Dion Waiters starting, Ellington to the bench
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
