Juan Hernangomez | Forward | #41

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/28/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 230
College: Spain
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (15) / DEN
Juan Hernangomez and Gary Harris (ankle) are starting vs. the Warriors on Monday.
To quickly recap, Wilson Chandler (illness), Mason Plumlee (trade), Emmanuel Mudiay (back), Danilo Gallinari (groin), Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Darrell Arthur (knee) are all out tonight. Needless to say, we should see a healthy dose of Hernangomez tonight and he's on the streaming radar. Feb 13 - 8:31 PM
Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
38436145105151648107.4493043.6981948.39611123.82.80.40.40.30.3
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 11@CLE11716.16701.000221.000325002054
Feb 10@NY11636.50024.50000.000011101118
Feb 8@ATL11424.50013.33312.500156010016
Feb 6DAL11835.60001.000111.000369021107
Feb 4@SA12227.28613.33300.000257001015
Feb 3MLW1300.00000.00000.000011000000
Feb 1MEM11535.600111.000111.000134110018

