All Positions

Pos Role Name

PG 1 Emmanuel Mudiay Sidelined

Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will not play vs. the Warriors on Monday. He said he wasn't expecting to play so the Nuggets will continue to be cautious with the All-Star break looming. Mudiay is questionable at best for Wednesday's game vs. the Wolves. Jameer Nelson is a lock for 30+ minutes, and we should get a long look at Jamal Murray as well.

2 Jameer Nelson

SG 1 Gary Harris Sidelined

Gary Harris (right hamstring soreness) is starting on Monday vs. the Warriors. The Nuggets only have nine available players, so Harris will have log heavy minutes even though he's not 100 percent. He still belongs in most season-long lineups and should get a chance to heal up over the break.

2 Will Barton

3 Jamal Murray

4 Malik Beasley

SF 1 Danilo Gallinari Sidelined

The Raptors and Clippers are "monitoring" Danilo Gallinari (groin) as the trade deadline approaches, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. The Nuggets reportedly expect Gallo to opt for free agency this summer, bypassing a $16.1 million player option, so they might try to deal him before that happens. They're negotiating from a position of weakness, however, so it's unclear how much they could extract for the oft-injured veteran. To be clear, this is firmly in the 'rumor' stage.

2 Juan Hernangomez

3 Alonzo Gee

4 Mike Miller

PF 1 Kenneth Faried Sidelined

Kenneth Faried (ankle) will not play on Monday vs. the Warriors.



RotoGrinders.com Daily Slant: Although Darrell Arthur has started in place of Faried the past two games, he only played 20 minutes in each. Instead of giving the power forward more time on the court, coach Mike Malone has preferred Wilson Chandler at power forward with Will Barton at small forward. Barton has seen the largest bump in minutes, earning at least 34 minutes in three of the past four games. Although he had a relatively quiet game against Cleveland, he averaged 43.0 FanDuel points across the previous three games. Barton will be a solid GPP option in Denver’s matchup with the Warriors on Monday. He likely won't play against the Kings on Wednesday either so that he can heal up over the All-Star break. The Nuggets acquired Mason Plumlee in a trade for Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday, so that hurts Faried's outlook since he won't get nearly as many backup center minutes going forward.Although Darrell Arthur has started in place of Faried the past two games, he only played 20 minutes in each. Instead of giving the power forward more time on the court, coach Mike Malone has preferred Wilson Chandler at power forward with Will Barton at small forward. Barton has seen the largest bump in minutes, earning at least 34 minutes in three of the past four games. Although he had a relatively quiet game against Cleveland, he averaged 43.0 FanDuel points across the previous three games. Barton will be a solid GPP option in Denver’s matchup with the Warriors on Monday.

2 Wilson Chandler Sidelined

Wilson Chandler (illness), Mason Plumlee (trade) and Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will not play on Monday vs. the Warriors. Yikes. In case you missed it, Danilo Gallinari (groin), Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Darrell Arthur (knee) are also out. The Nuggets have nine available players tonight, and apart from the starters, expect to see a lot of Jamal Murray and Juancho Hernangomez.

3 Darrell Arthur Sidelined

Darrell Arthur (left knee soreness) will not play on Monday vs. the Warriors. The guy just can't seem to stay healthy. With Wilson Chandler considered questionable with an illness and Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Danilo Gallinari (groin) already ruled out, it looks like we're going to see a lot of rookie Juancho Hernangomez tonight.

C 1 Nikola Jokic