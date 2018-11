Juancho Hernangomez | Forward | #41 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (23) / 9/28/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 230 College: Spain Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (15) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 2018-19: $2,166,360 2019-20: $3,321,030 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,642,800 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 23 points against the Cavs on Thursday, adding four rebounds, two blocks, one steal and five 3-pointers in 29 minutes. This was not all about garbage time with Juancho catching fire in the first half. Before the game, coach Mike Malone said he was going to extend his rotation on a back-to-back set, and Hernangomez capitalized on his opportunity. He's been the backup to a lightly-used Torrey Craig, and it's noteworthy that Gary Harris played some point tonight to open up some wing minutes. There could be an opportunity here for him, but still it's tough to call him a strong add after a DNP-CD yesterday. If you want to add him, it should be for dead weight.

Juancho Hernangomez had just eight points and two rebounds in 23 minutes on Sunday, but also blocked Damian Jones' shot at the rim at the buzzer to help the Nuggets beat the Warriors 100-98 in a Sunday-night thriller. Hernangomez easily set a season high in minutes tonight, mainly because Will Barton was out with a hip injury that could cause him to miss more games. Torrey Craig and Trey Lyles are the favorites for fantasy value as long as Barton is out, but Hernangomez is going to be in the mix too. But outside of fantasy, he's the hero of the night for the Nuggets.

Juan Hernangomez scored five points with six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday. He was the first wing off the bench in this game and put up a strong line. Coach Mike Malone has talked about using Torrey Craig a lot and likely will be mixing and matching, so leave Hernangomez on the wire for now.