Brice Johnson | Forward | #10

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 230
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (25) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Brice Johnson had a great start to his 2017 summer league during a 96-93 win over the Lakers on Friday, scoring 23 points with seven rebounds, two steals, three blocks and three turnovers.
Last year, Johnson was benched in the first quarter of his Orlando Pro Summer League action, but this time it was a different story. Johnson barely played with the Clippers last year with only a grand total of nine minutes, but he'll have a chance to crack the rotation in October. Potentially, there is some fantasy upside because he's good at the line and was a great scorer at UNC. Jul 7 - 11:29 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
310431227.286000.0000.0111.31.00.30.70.30.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 10HOU1313.33300.00000.000000001002
Apr 8@SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 5DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 1LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 30@PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 29WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
 

 