Brice Johnson had a great start to his 2017 summer league during a 96-93 win over the Lakers on Friday, scoring 23 points with seven rebounds, two steals, three blocks and three turnovers.

Last year, Johnson was benched in the first quarter of his Orlando Pro Summer League action, but this time it was a different story. Johnson barely played with the Clippers last year with only a grand total of nine minutes, but he'll have a chance to crack the rotation in October. Potentially, there is some fantasy upside because he's good at the line and was a great scorer at UNC.