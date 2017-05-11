Player Page

DeAndre Bembry | Forward | #95

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 210
College: St. Joseph's
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (21) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
DeAndre Bembry made the start at shooting guard in a loss to the Nets on Friday, scoring a team-high 22 points.
Bembry looked great with the ball in his hands and was able to carve up the Nets defense. If the Hawks aren't going to match the massive $71 million offer on Tim Hardaway Jr., that should directly benefit Bembry's playing time and make him a near lock for the rotation. Keep an eye on him in deep leagues. Jul 7 - 10:09 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
38372101592984798.480616.375118.0565162.71.60.80.20.40.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12@IND13236.50012.50000.000257321137
Apr 11CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 9CLE1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 7@CLE12445.80001.00000.000055331028
Apr 6BOS1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 1@CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
3Josh Magette
SG1Tim Hardaway Jr.
2Kent Bazemore
3Marco Belinelli
4Jamal Crawford
SF1Taurean Prince
2Thabo Sefolosha
3DeAndre Bembry
PF1Mike Muscala
2John Collins
3Ersan Ilyasova
C1Miles Plumlee
2Diamond Stone
3Kris Humphries
4Alpha Kaba
 

 