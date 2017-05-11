Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Kris Humphries
(F/C)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
Alpha Kaba
(C)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Diamond Stone
(C)
John Collins
(F)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Josh Magette
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
DeAndre Bembry | Forward | #95
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/4/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 210
College:
St. Joseph's
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (21) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,567,200 2018-19: $1,634,640 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,603,982 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,752,337 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
DeAndre Bembry made the start at shooting guard in a loss to the Nets on Friday, scoring a team-high 22 points.
Bembry looked great with the ball in his hands and was able to carve up the Nets defense. If the Hawks aren't going to match the massive $71 million offer on Tim Hardaway Jr., that should directly benefit Bembry's playing time and make him a near lock for the rotation. Keep an eye on him in deep leagues.
Jul 7 - 10:09 PM
DeAndre Bembry said perimeter shooting will be a focus of his this offseason.
"Get better shooting, for sure. I made one 3-pointer this season," Bembry said. "For sure, I need to get better at that. I feel like that’s the biggest improvement I need. Other than that, I’m a pretty decent player. Definitely working on my shooting this summer." Bembry will have a chance to work on his game at the summer league, and with Thabo Sefolosha and Tim Hardaway Jr. hitting free agency, maybe he can earn a larger role in 2017-18. Bembry averaged just 2.7 points, 1.6 boards and 0.8 assists in 9.8 minutes through 38 appearances, but he did turn some heads on the defensive end.
May 11 - 10:09 AM
Source:
AJC
DeAndre Bembry will play in Summer League.
The No. 21 pick of the 2016 draft was slightly better than expected. His highlight had to be defending James Harden in a thrilling comeback in Houston on national TV back on Feb. 2. However, Bembry has fallen way behind Taurean Prince, who also has more positional flexibility. Bembry could shine in Summer League.
Apr 29 - 5:45 PM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
In his first NBA start, DeAndre Bembry notched seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer.
Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Tim Hardaway Jr., Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard were all rested tonight, as Atlanta gears up for the playoffs. Bembry's sneaky all-around line was reminiscent of teammates Thabo Sefolosha, Kent Bazemore and Taurean Prince, and we'll be watching him closely throughout the summer.
Apr 12 - 11:42 PM
DeAndre Bembry starts at SG, scores 22 points
Jul 7 - 10:09 PM
DeAndre Bembry will work on 3-point shot
May 11 - 10:09 AM
DeAndre Bembry going to Summer League
Apr 29 - 5:45 PM
DeAndre Bembry posts quiet all-around line
Apr 12 - 11:42 PM
More DeAndre Bembry Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hayward
BOS
(4694)
2
R. Gay
SA
(3803)
3
O. Porter
WAS
(3683)
4
D. Rose
NY
(3518)
5
P. George
OKC
(3166)
6
N. Young
GS
(3077)
7
G. Hill
SAC
(2882)
8
D. Gallinari
LAC
(2769)
9
A. Iguodala
GS
(2745)
10
P. Millsap
DEN
(2574)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
372
101
59
29
8
47
98
.480
6
16
.375
1
18
.056
5
16
2.7
1.6
0.8
0.2
0.4
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
@IND
1
32
3
6
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
2
5
7
3
2
1
1
3
7
Apr 11
CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 9
CLE
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 7
@CLE
1
24
4
5
.800
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
5
5
3
3
1
0
2
8
Apr 6
BOS
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
@BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 1
@CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
3
Josh Magette
SG
1
Tim Hardaway Jr.
2
Kent Bazemore
3
Marco Belinelli
4
Jamal Crawford
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
Thabo Sefolosha
3
DeAndre Bembry
PF
1
Mike Muscala
2
John Collins
3
Ersan Ilyasova
C
1
Miles Plumlee
Sidelined
Miles Plumlee has been traded to the Hawks.
The Hornets will also send Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick to Atlanta in exchange for Dwight Howard and the 31st pick. Plumlee has one of the worst contracts in the NBA with three years and about $40 million left on his deal, but he had to be included to make the numbers work -- Howard is owed $57 million over the next two seasons. Plumlee had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee back in May, but he's expected to be a full go for camp. With career averages of 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds, expectations for him in Atlanta should be very low.
Jun 20
2
Diamond Stone
3
Kris Humphries
4
Alpha Kaba
