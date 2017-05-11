DeAndre Bembry | Forward | #95

Latest News Recent News

DeAndre Bembry made the start at shooting guard in a loss to the Nets on Friday, scoring a team-high 22 points. Bembry looked great with the ball in his hands and was able to carve up the Nets defense. If the Hawks aren't going to match the massive $71 million offer on Tim Hardaway Jr., that should directly benefit Bembry's playing time and make him a near lock for the rotation. Keep an eye on him in deep leagues.

DeAndre Bembry said perimeter shooting will be a focus of his this offseason. "Get better shooting, for sure. I made one 3-pointer this season," Bembry said. "For sure, I need to get better at that. I feel like that’s the biggest improvement I need. Other than that, I’m a pretty decent player. Definitely working on my shooting this summer." Bembry will have a chance to work on his game at the summer league, and with Thabo Sefolosha and Tim Hardaway Jr. hitting free agency, maybe he can earn a larger role in 2017-18. Bembry averaged just 2.7 points, 1.6 boards and 0.8 assists in 9.8 minutes through 38 appearances, but he did turn some heads on the defensive end. Source: AJC

DeAndre Bembry will play in Summer League. The No. 21 pick of the 2016 draft was slightly better than expected. His highlight had to be defending James Harden in a thrilling comeback in Houston on national TV back on Feb. 2. However, Bembry has fallen way behind Taurean Prince, who also has more positional flexibility. Bembry could shine in Summer League. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter