Malik Beasley | Guard | #25

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 196
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (19) / DEN
Latest News

Recent News

Malik Beasley scored a career-high 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 32 minutes vs. the Mavericks on Tuesday.
This was just his third game of the season with double-digit minutes, as the rookie has been buried on the bench all season and has spent a lot of time in the D-League. He added five rebounds with two assists, two steals and two triples, and with the Nuggets expected to be short-handed again on Wednesday in the season finale vs. the Thunder, Beasley should get another extended look. He's on the DFS radar as a punt, but other than that, he's just a stash in dynasty formats. Apr 11 - 11:11 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2094509641944.43268.750617.353062.50.50.30.20.30.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 9OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 7NO1300.00000.00000.000000010000
Apr 5@HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 4@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 31@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jameer Nelson
2Jamal Murray
3Emmanuel Mudiay
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Malik Beasley
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Juan Hernangomez
3Mike Miller
PF1Kenneth Faried
2Wilson Chandler
3Darrell Arthur
C1Nikola Jokic
2Mason Plumlee
3Roy Hibbert
 

 