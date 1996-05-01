Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Malachi Richardson | Guard | #5
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/5/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 205
College:
Syracuse
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (22) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,439,880 2017-18: $1,504,560 2018-19: $1,569,360 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,581,597 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,738,153 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Malachi Richardson will be out 4-6 weeks with partial thickness tear of the right hamstring.
His hamstring injury did not look good on Wednesday night with Richardson needing help off the floor. The rookie was starting to turn the corner this month, but now he could miss the rest of the season. With him out, the Kings will likely be turning to Ben McLemore a little more frequently.
Feb 16 - 6:45 PM
Source:
James Ham on Twitter
Malachi Richardson will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring on Thursday.
Richardson went down late in Wednesday's game vs. the Warriors and needed help getting back to the locker room, but the good news is that he has a full week off during the All-Star break. The rookie has been more involved lately due to several injuries in front of him in Sacramento, but he's still sitting on waiver wires in the vast majority of leagues and doesn't have much value right now. We'll hopefully have an update on his condition by this evening.
Feb 16 - 9:56 AM
Source:
Sean Cunningham on Twitter
Malachi Richardson went down late in Wednesday's game vs. the Warriors and needed two trainers to help him into the locker room.
Richardson was running a fastbreak when he suddenly pulled up clutching his right hamstring, a sad ending to an otherwise hopeful night in which he scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 27 minutes. It's helpful that the All-Star break has arrived, but that won't matter if it's more than a typical hamstring strain. The Kings will likely run some tests, so deep-league owners should check for updates over the next few days.
Feb 16 - 12:57 AM
Source:
Sean Cunningham on Twitter
Malachi Richardson had one foul in nine minutes against the Suns on Friday.
He went 0-of-3 from the field, and that was it. Ben McLemore was on fire early on, so we didn't see the free Malachi train gain any steam. Just keep an eye on him for now, especially if the Kings keep losing games.
Feb 4 - 3:41 AM
Malachi Richardson (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks
Feb 16 - 6:45 PM
Malachi Richardson to have an MRI
Feb 16 - 9:56 AM
Malachi Richardson hurts hamstring Wednesday
Feb 16 - 12:57 AM
Malachi Richardson doesn't do anything
Feb 4 - 3:41 AM
More Malachi Richardson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
22
198
79
23
11
5
28
68
.412
15
19
.789
8
28
.286
1
8
3.6
1.0
0.5
0.2
0.4
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 15
@GS
1
27
4
10
.400
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
1
6
7
2
0
1
0
2
10
Feb 14
@LAK
1
6
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
2
0
Feb 12
NO
1
13
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
3
Feb 10
ATL
1
8
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
Feb 8
BOS
1
4
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
3
Feb 6
CHI
1
8
2
5
.400
0
2
.000
3
3
1.000
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
3
7
Feb 4
GS
1
6
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
2
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
Sidelined
Ty Lawson (groin) has been ruled out against the Warriors on Wednesday.
That means it will be the Darren Collison show in what should be an up-tempo matchup. Collison is playing his best ball at the right time and will be a very popular DFS option this evening. Lawson should be back after the break, but Colllison should still be owned in all leagues.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
With Lawson out again tonight, Darren Collison sets up as an elite $/point play considering he should see all the court time he can handle. DeMarcus Cousins is clearly going to dominate usage in Sacramento, but even so it'll be tough for Collison to disappoint with roughly 40 minutes on the floor. Ben McLemore and Aaron Afflalo also figure to see minutes between 30-35, but neither offer much in the way of $/point upside against GS.
Feb 15
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
Sidelined
Garrett Temple was diagnosed with a partial hamstring tear and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.
The Kings are having some horrible luck with this news following Rudy Gay (Achilles) being ruled out for the season last month. Temple was playing well with minutes around 30 most nights, but his fantasy owners can go ahead and drop him. The Kings will likely have to lean on rookie Malachi Richardson a little more while Ty Lawson and Ben McLemore could also benefit.
Feb 1
3
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo is out for the remainder of the game on Wednesday with right glute/hamstring stiffness.
Matt Barnes started the second half for Afflalo. The team saying that Afflalo is only dealing with stiffness suggests the time off should help him get over this issue. It has also been called precautionary. Afflalo finished with four points and two assists in 16 minutes.
Feb 15
4
Malachi Richardson
Sidelined
Malachi Richardson will be out 4-6 weeks with partial thickness tear of the right hamstring.
His hamstring injury did not look good on Wednesday night with Richardson needing help off the floor. The rookie was starting to turn the corner this month, but now he could miss the rest of the season. With him out, the Kings will likely be turning to Ben McLemore a little more frequently.
Feb 16
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (Achilles) expects to be ready for training camp prior to the start of the 2017-18 season after undergoing successful surgery on his ruptured left Achilles’ tendon.
"The surgery was successful, and there are no complications or unexpected findings," Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed the surgery, said in a statement. "It is anticipated that he will be able to participate in training camp and be ready to play at the start of next season." The interesting question now becomes whether or not Gay chooses to exercise his player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. It was widely assumed he would choose that option prior to this serious injury, but circumstances have obviously changed.
Jan 28
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi (calf) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Lakers or Wednesday vs. the Warriors.
The Kings provided an update on his status on Monday, announcing that he has a right plantaris tendon tear and a right medial gastrocnemius strain. The good news is that he's progressing and we should see him soon after the All-Star break. In Casspi's absence, Ben McLemore, Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo will continue to get the bulk of the wing minutes.
Feb 13
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
