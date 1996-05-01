Malachi Richardson | Guard | #5 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (21) / 1/5/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 205 College: Syracuse Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (22) / CHA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,439,880 2017-18: $1,504,560 2018-19: $1,569,360 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,581,597 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,738,153 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Malachi Richardson will be out 4-6 weeks with partial thickness tear of the right hamstring. His hamstring injury did not look good on Wednesday night with Richardson needing help off the floor. The rookie was starting to turn the corner this month, but now he could miss the rest of the season. With him out, the Kings will likely be turning to Ben McLemore a little more frequently. Source: James Ham on Twitter

Malachi Richardson will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring on Thursday. Richardson went down late in Wednesday's game vs. the Warriors and needed help getting back to the locker room, but the good news is that he has a full week off during the All-Star break. The rookie has been more involved lately due to several injuries in front of him in Sacramento, but he's still sitting on waiver wires in the vast majority of leagues and doesn't have much value right now. We'll hopefully have an update on his condition by this evening. Source: Sean Cunningham on Twitter

Malachi Richardson went down late in Wednesday's game vs. the Warriors and needed two trainers to help him into the locker room. Richardson was running a fastbreak when he suddenly pulled up clutching his right hamstring, a sad ending to an otherwise hopeful night in which he scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 27 minutes. It's helpful that the All-Star break has arrived, but that won't matter if it's more than a typical hamstring strain. The Kings will likely run some tests, so deep-league owners should check for updates over the next few days. Source: Sean Cunningham on Twitter