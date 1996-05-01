Player Page

Malachi Richardson | Guard | #5

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/5/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 205
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (22) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Malachi Richardson will be out 4-6 weeks with partial thickness tear of the right hamstring.
His hamstring injury did not look good on Wednesday night with Richardson needing help off the floor. The rookie was starting to turn the corner this month, but now he could miss the rest of the season. With him out, the Kings will likely be turning to Ben McLemore a little more frequently. Feb 16 - 6:45 PM
Source: James Ham on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2219879231152868.4121519.789828.286183.61.00.50.20.40.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 15@GS127410.40001.000221.0001672010210
Feb 14@LAK1601.00001.00000.000011010020
Feb 12NO11314.25002.000111.000011001013
Feb 10ATL18111.000111.00000.000000100003
Feb 8BOS1412.500111.00000.000011010003
Feb 6CHI1825.40002.000331.000000020037
Feb 4GS16111.00000.00000.000000110022

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 