Latest News Recent News

Dejounte Murray will start for Tony Parker (foot) against the Nuggets on Thursday. It'll be the third start of his career. In his previous two, he averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 0.5 treys. He's actually shot the ball a lot better, but obviously you would have to be in a deep league to grab him. Source: Paul Garcia on Twitter

Dejounte Murray (ankle) is expected to be available for Thursday against the Nuggets. He may actually get a start after missing the last two games. Murray has almost no value right now, but he is playing better. Source: Paul Garcia on Twitter

Dejounte Murray (sprained right ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves. He's a negligible part of the rotation on most nights, so his absence from Tuesday's game will have zero consequence in fantasy hoops. Source: San Antonio Spurs on Twitter