Player Page

Roster

Dejounte Murray | Guard | #5

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/19/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 170
College: Washington
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (29) / SA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dejounte Murray will start for Tony Parker (foot) against the Nuggets on Thursday.
It'll be the third start of his career. In his previous two, he averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 0.5 treys. He's actually shot the ball a lot better, but obviously you would have to be in a deep league to grab him. Jan 19 - 8:30 PM
Source: Paul Garcia on Twitter
More Dejounte Murray Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2011553141742048.417814.57159.5562172.70.70.90.20.90.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 17MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 14@PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 12LAK11035.600221.000221.0000112100110
Jan 10MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 7CHA1402.00000.00000.000000110000
Jan 5@DEN1613.33300.00000.000000300002
Jan 3TOR1813.33301.00000.000112041212

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
4Bryn Forbes
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
 

 