Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Angels reportedly close to deal with Valbuena
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
Report: Trumbo gets 3 years, $37.5M from O's
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 18
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Browns closing in on deal w/ Collins
Redskins interviewed John Pagano for DC job
Report: 49ers wanted Vic Fangio back as DC
Bills tap Rick Dennison to coordinate offense
Davante Adams won't guarantee he will play
Jordy Nelson (ribs) practices without pads
Ladarius Green downgraded to 'DNP' Thursday
Pack: WRs only playing because it's playoffs
Jets owner expected to be named UK ambassador
Julio not practicing, but insists he'll play
Seahawks could be docked second-round pick
Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers' GM search
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dejounte Murray will start for Parker vs. DEN
Tony Parker (foot) ruled out for Thursday
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) ruled out vs. Spurs
Tristan Thompson likely to return to game
Kristaps Porzingis coming off the bench
Jodie Meeks (right thumb) out 4-6 weeks
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) ruled out for Friday
Joakim Noah ruled out for Thursday night
Rudy Gay suffers full rupture of Achilles
Kevin Love (back) out; James Jones starting
Mike Muscala (ankle) out again for Friday
Wade expected to play Friday and Saturday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 19
Dose: Another McDavid Night
Jan 19
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
GM Chayka on why Duclair was sent to AHL
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Thursday
Jonathan Huberdeau might miss rest of 2016-17
Aleksander Barkov might not return in 16-17
Flames will scratch Sam Bennett on Thursday
Hawks will start Scott Darling Friday night
Johnny Boychuk (UBI) won't play on Thursday
Al Montoya is expected to start Friday
Andrei Markov will stay off the ice for now
Mikael Granlund has flourished on the wing
Connor McDavid gets last minute GWG over FLA
Patrice Bergeron nets 3 points in shootout L
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
Yurcich removes name from Auburn OC search
Swinney blasts scouts for Rd. 2 Watson grades
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Antoine Griezmann to Man Utd in the summer?
Koeman yet to decide on starting keeper
Carroll expected to overcome whiplash injury
Gradel to Watford rumours losing credibility
Elabdellaoui to arrive to Hull on loan?
West Brom looking to sign Odion Ighalo
Arsenal extend Big Per for additional year
Kieran Gibbs available for Week 22
Koeman backs Baines to recover from injury
Francis Coquelin could start vs Clarets
Olivier Giroud shakes off injury for Week 22
Bilic confident WHU four will be fit.
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
LaMarcus Aldridge
(F/C)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Manu Ginobili
(G)
Kawhi Leonard
(G/F)
Tony Parker
(G)
Kyle Anderson
(F)
Bryn Forbes
(G)
Danny Green
(G/F)
Patty Mills
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Davis Bertans
(F)
Pau Gasol
(F/C)
David Lee
(F/C)
Dejounte Murray
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dejounte Murray | Guard | #5
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 9/19/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 170
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (29) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,180,080 2017-18: $1,233,240 2018-19: $1,286,280 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,321,735 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,482,603 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dejounte Murray will start for Tony Parker (foot) against the Nuggets on Thursday.
It'll be the third start of his career. In his previous two, he averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 0.5 treys. He's actually shot the ball a lot better, but obviously you would have to be in a deep league to grab him.
Jan 19 - 8:30 PM
Source:
Paul Garcia on Twitter
Dejounte Murray (ankle) is expected to be available for Thursday against the Nuggets.
He may actually get a start after missing the last two games. Murray has almost no value right now, but he is playing better.
Jan 19 - 8:11 PM
Source:
Paul Garcia on Twitter
Dejounte Murray (sprained right ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
He's a negligible part of the rotation on most nights, so his absence from Tuesday's game will have zero consequence in fantasy hoops.
Jan 16 - 4:09 PM
Source:
San Antonio Spurs on Twitter
Dejounte Murray (sprained right ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game vs. the Suns.
Murray has been playing a bit more recently, averaging 7.1 minutes per game over the Spurs last five games. Still, he has scored more than two points only once this month. Thus, no significant fantasy impact with news he won't play Saturday.
Jan 13 - 5:49 PM
Source:
Jabari Young on Twitter
Dejounte Murray will start for Parker vs. DEN
Jan 19 - 8:30 PM
Dejounte Murray expected to be available
Jan 19 - 8:11 PM
Dejounte Murray (ankle) out Tuesday vs. MIN
Jan 16 - 4:09 PM
Dejounte Murray (ankle) won't play Saturday
Jan 13 - 5:49 PM
More Dejounte Murray Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Porzingis
NY
(5024)
2
A. Davis
NO
(4807)
3
B. Simmons
PHI
(4635)
4
B. Griffin
LAC
(4606)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4581)
6
J. Embiid
PHI
(4575)
7
K. Middleton
MLW
(4341)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4328)
9
C. Capela
HOU
(4009)
10
K. Caldwell-Pope
DET
(3958)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Antonio Spurs Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
20
115
53
14
17
4
20
48
.417
8
14
.571
5
9
.556
2
17
2.7
0.7
0.9
0.2
0.9
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 17
MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 14
@PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 12
LAK
1
10
3
5
.600
2
2
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
2
1
0
0
1
10
Jan 10
MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 7
CHA
1
4
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Jan 5
@DEN
1
6
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2
Jan 3
TOR
1
8
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
4
1
2
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
Sidelined
Tony Parker (left foot pain) will not play on Thursday against the Nuggets.
This is not in a back-to-back set, so this is more about him not being 100 percent. Parker looked fine on Tuesday night with 29 minutes in a win over the Wolves. It sounds like a wear-and-tear issue for the veteran and he could miss more time to get him right. Patty Mills should get close to 30 minutes tonight and is worth a look as a pickup in deeper leagues.
Jan 19
2
Patty Mills
3
Dejounte Murray
Sidelined
Dejounte Murray will start for Tony Parker (foot) against the Nuggets on Thursday.
It'll be the third start of his career. In his previous two, he averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 0.5 treys. He's actually shot the ball a lot better, but obviously you would have to be in a deep league to grab him.
Jan 19
SG
1
Danny Green
2
Manu Ginobili
3
Jonathon Simmons
4
Bryn Forbes
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
David Lee
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
2
Dewayne Dedmon
Headlines
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
The Rotoworld hoops crew discusses some rookies that they are excited about going forward.
More NBA Columns
»
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
»
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
»
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
»
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
»
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
»
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
»
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Headlines
»
Dejounte Murray will start for Parker vs. DEN
»
Tony Parker (foot) ruled out for Thursday
»
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) ruled out vs. Spurs
»
Tristan Thompson likely to return to game
»
Kristaps Porzingis coming off the bench
»
Jodie Meeks (right thumb) out 4-6 weeks
»
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) ruled out for Friday
»
Joakim Noah ruled out for Thursday night
»
Rudy Gay suffers full rupture of Achilles
»
Kevin Love (back) out; James Jones starting
»
Mike Muscala (ankle) out again for Friday
»
Wade expected to play Friday and Saturday
NBA Links
»
Win a FREE trip to NBA All-Star weekend!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved