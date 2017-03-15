Guerschon Yabusele | Forward | #16

Yabusele came back stateside on March 16 after wrapping up his season in the CBA where he compiled averages of 20.9 points and 9.4 rebounds, but it took him a while to get his US work visa approved. There's a chance he could be suiting up for the Red Claws on Friday, but it's extremely unlikely he'll make a meaningful impact with the Celtics this season.

He's still applying for a work visa and is rehabbing his ankle, so Yabusele is not close to playing in D-League action yet. The Celtics could have him on the roster next season and this D-League deal suggests he'll be in Summer League for July. He has the potential to be a multiple-category stud, so keep an eye on the Dancing Bear in dynasty leagues.

Guerschon Yabusele said he's hoping to make the final 15-man roster for the Celtics next season.

The one they call the Dancing Bear just returned from China where he averaged 20.9 points and 9.4 rebounds on 52.7 percent shooting. He was impressive for the Celtics during summer league, but since then he said he has improved his 3-point shot and is taking better care of the ball - he shot 36.4 percent on his 3-pointers. The No. 16 pick in the 2016 Draft is currently battling an ankle injury, but if he's cleared to play he will suit up for the Maine Red Claws in the D-League. We'll be watching him closely next summer.