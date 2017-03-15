Player Page

Guerschon Yabusele | Forward | #16

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/17/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 270
College: France
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (16) / BOS
Guerschon Yabusele underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from the top of both feet according to ESPN's Chris Forsberg.
May 22 - 12:21 PM
Source: ESPN
All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
4Guerschon Yabusele
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 