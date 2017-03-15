Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Guerschon Yabusele | Forward | #16
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/17/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 270
College:
France
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (16) / BOS
Latest News
Recent News
Guerschon Yabusele underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from the top of both feet according to ESPN's Chris Forsberg.
May 22 - 12:21 PM
Source: ESPN
May 22 - 12:21 PM
Source:
ESPN
Guerschon Yabusele has officially joined Boston's D-League affiliate, the Main Red Claws.
Yabusele came back stateside on March 16 after wrapping up his season in the CBA where he compiled averages of 20.9 points and 9.4 rebounds, but it took him a while to get his US work visa approved. There's a chance he could be suiting up for the Red Claws on Friday, but it's extremely unlikely he'll make a meaningful impact with the Celtics this season.
Mar 29 - 11:00 AM
Source:
Chris Forsberg on Twitter
The Maine Red Claws signed Guerschon Yabusele.
He's still applying for a work visa and is rehabbing his ankle, so Yabusele is not close to playing in D-League action yet. The Celtics could have him on the roster next season and this D-League deal suggests he'll be in Summer League for July. He has the potential to be a multiple-category stud, so keep an eye on the Dancing Bear in dynasty leagues.
Mar 16 - 4:39 PM
Guerschon Yabusele said he's hoping to make the final 15-man roster for the Celtics next season.
The one they call the Dancing Bear just returned from China where he averaged 20.9 points and 9.4 rebounds on 52.7 percent shooting. He was impressive for the Celtics during summer league, but since then he said he has improved his 3-point shot and is taking better care of the ball - he shot 36.4 percent on his 3-pointers. The No. 16 pick in the 2016 Draft is currently battling an ankle injury, but if he's cleared to play he will suit up for the Maine Red Claws in the D-League. We'll be watching him closely next summer.
Mar 16 - 9:29 AM
Source:
Providence Journal
Guerschon Yabusele (foot) undergoes surgery
May 22 - 12:21 PM
Guerschon Yabusele joins the Main Red Claws
Mar 29 - 11:00 AM
Dancing Bear headed to the D-League
Mar 16 - 4:39 PM
Guerschon Yabusele hoping to make Celtics
Mar 16 - 9:29 AM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
Sidelined
Isaiah Thomas (hip) will begin meeting with specialists on Monday.
Thomas was ruled out of the postseason following an aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear, but he won't have a treatment plan set in stone until he meets with his doctors. Coach Brad Stevens said surgery is an option, so Thomas could be looking a lengthy rehab this summer. Marcus Smart will start Game 3 vs. Cleveland in Thomas' absence.
May 21
2
Marcus Smart
SG
1
Avery Bradley
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
3
James Young
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Jordan Mickey
4
Guerschon Yabusele
Sidelined
Guerschon Yabusele underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from the top of both feet according to ESPN's Chris Forsberg.
May 22
May 22
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
