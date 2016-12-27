Player Page

Roster

Chinanu Onuaku | Center | #21

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/1/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 245
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (7) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chinanu Onuaku will make his first career start on Monday vs. the Clippers.
Nene (fingers) is out tonight and Clint Capela is resting, so this will be the rookie's best chance to produce all season. We'll let you know how he fares after the game, but he will likely be out of the rotation on Wednesday vs. the Wolves unless the Rockets rest players again. Montrezl Harrell will likely be the first big off the bench tonight. Apr 10 - 9:20 PM
Source: Calvin Watkins on Twitter
More Chinanu Onuaku Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4291243245.800441.000000.0123.01.00.80.50.50.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 9@SAC112111.00000.000221.000011100014
Apr 7DET1812.50000.00000.000000121102
Apr 5DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2@PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 31@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 30@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Lou Williams
3Bobby Brown
4Isaiah Taylor
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Troy Williams
PF1Ryan Anderson
2Montrezl Harrell
3Kyle Wiltjer
C1Clint Capela
2Nene Hilario
3Chinanu Onuaku
 

 