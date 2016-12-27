Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Bobby Brown
(G)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Lou Williams
(G)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
James Harden
(G)
Chinanu Onuaku
(C)
Troy Williams
(F)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
Isaiah Taylor
(G)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chinanu Onuaku | Center | #21
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 11/1/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 245
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (7) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $543,471 2017-18: $905,249 2018-19: $1,050,262 2019-20: $1,326,120 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chinanu Onuaku will make his first career start on Monday vs. the Clippers.
Nene (fingers) is out tonight and Clint Capela is resting, so this will be the rookie's best chance to produce all season. We'll let you know how he fares after the game, but he will likely be out of the rotation on Wednesday vs. the Wolves unless the Rockets rest players again. Montrezl Harrell will likely be the first big off the bench tonight.
Apr 10 - 9:20 PM
Source:
Calvin Watkins on Twitter
The Rockets have recalled Chinanu Onuaku from the D-League.
Nene (fingers) will miss the next two games for Houston, so maybe Onuaku will pick up a couple minutes. Most fantasy owners can continue to ignore him.
Apr 9 - 1:07 PM
Source:
Rockets on Twitter
Chinanu Onuaku has been recalled from the D-League.
The rookie isn't going to be in the rotation on most nights and can be left on the wire.
Jan 5 - 1:31 PM
Source:
Rockets on Twitter
Chinanu Onuaku has been assigned to the D-League.
Onuaku made his NBA debut Sunday night, most notable because he made both of his free-throws - while shooting underhanded. He should be left on waiver wires in all standard leagues (unless 'underhand free throws' is a category in your fantasy league)
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:36:00 PM
Source:
Adam Wexler on Twitter
Chinanu Onuaku will start vs. the Clippers
Apr 10 - 9:20 PM
Rockets recall Chinanu Onuaku
Apr 9 - 1:07 PM
Chinanu Onuaku recalled from D-League
Jan 5 - 1:31 PM
Rockets assign Chinanu Onuaku to D-League
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:36:00 PM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
4
29
12
4
3
2
4
5
.800
4
4
1.000
0
0
0.0
1
2
3.0
1.0
0.8
0.5
0.5
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 9
@SAC
1
12
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
4
Apr 7
DET
1
8
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
2
1
1
0
2
Apr 5
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
@PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 31
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 30
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 28
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
2
Lou Williams
Sidelined
Lou Williams, who will sit out Monday's game for rest purposes, finished Sunday's road victory with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, one block and one 3-pointer in 31 minutes.
Williams and Nene (hand) are both going to sit out vs. the Clippers, as Houston seeks to maximize their key players' rest with playoff seeding locked. Williams shot just 5-of-15 from the field tonight, including 1-of-9 from downtown, but in typical fashion he made all seven of his free throws.
Apr 9
3
Bobby Brown
4
Isaiah Taylor
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
Sidelined
Patrick Beverley (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers due to a slight stinger in his shoulder.
With Beverley on the shelf, as well as several other key players, it looks like Eric Gordon and Isaiah Taylor will see more playing time. It's that time of the year, and playoff teams aren't risking it with key players, even if the injury is ever so slight.
Apr 10
2
Eric Gordon
Sidelined
Eric Gordon (rest), Trevor Ariza (rest) and Nene (fingers) will not play Sunday vs. Sacramento.
With Gordon on the sidelines, there will be more opportunities for Lou Williams in the second unit, and Ariza's absence could result in Troy Williams sliding back into the starting five. Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell will man the five-spot with Nene out. Gordon should be back in action for Monday's game against the Clippers, but he'll have a minutes limit for the remainder of the season.
Apr 9
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
Sidelined
Trevor Ariza (rest) will not suit up for Sunday's game against Sacramento.
With Ariza receiving a rest day, we'll likely see Troy Williams return to the starting lineup, and he could be someone to consider as a potential 3-point streamer. Ariza owners can expect to have him back in action on Monday night vs. the Clippers.
Apr 9
2
Sam Dekker
Sidelined
Sam Dekker underwent surgery to repair his fractured left hand on Monday, and he will be re-evaluated in one week.
Dekker is likely done for the rest of the regular season, so he can safely be sent back to the waiver wire just about everywhere. Troy Williams may be able to earn a 20-minute role in the rotation with Dekker out, but he's more of a wait-and-see guy in most leagues.
Apr 3
3
Troy Williams
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Kyle Wiltjer
C
1
Clint Capela
Sidelined
The Rockets are resting Clint Capela and Patrick Beverley on Monday vs. the Clippers.
Lou Williams (rest) and Nene (fingers) are also out, but that was reported on Sunday. With Capela out, Montrezl Harrell should get a lot of burn up front and we could see a lot of rookie center Chinanu Onuaku. Capela should be back on Wednesday vs. the Wolves.
Apr 10
2
Nene Hilario
Sidelined
Nene (fingers) will miss the next two games of Houston's road trip.
That means he won't play on Sunday vs. the Kings or Monday vs. the Clippers, so a return for the regular-season finale on Apr. 12 is possible. Nene had his fingers bent back in Friday's loss to Detroit, so it doesn't sound serious. He finished with eight points, six rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.
Apr 7
3
Chinanu Onuaku
