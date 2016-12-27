Chinanu Onuaku | Center | #21

Chinanu Onuaku will make his first career start on Monday vs. the Clippers.

Nene (fingers) is out tonight and Clint Capela is resting, so this will be the rookie's best chance to produce all season. We'll let you know how he fares after the game, but he will likely be out of the rotation on Wednesday vs. the Wolves unless the Rockets rest players again. Montrezl Harrell will likely be the first big off the bench tonight.