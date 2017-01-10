Patrick McCaw | Guard | #0

Latest News Recent News

Patrick McCaw could move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat, with Klay Thompson (rest) unavailable. This was the move that head coach Steve Kerr was planning on making on Friday when Thompson nearly didn't play due to an illness, so it's likely the move that will take place tonight. However, with the rest of the Warriors' stars set to give it a go, McCaw will have a tough time making much of an impact on the box score. He's not much more than a DFS punt play. Source: San Jose Mercury News

Patrick McCaw could start on Friday night against the Grizzlies if Klay Thomson can't play. From the D-League to the starter? McCaw has been a treat for hardcore fan, but he doesn't have much value. Source: Tim Roye on Twitter

Patrick McCaw (flu) was active on Wednesday but he recorded just one rebound in one minute off the Warriors' bench. McCaw is on the DFS radar as a fill-in option, but he's useless while Steph Curry and Shaun Livingston are active.