Patrick McCaw | Guard | #0

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/25/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 185
College: UNLV
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (8) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Patrick McCaw could move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat, with Klay Thompson (rest) unavailable.
This was the move that head coach Steve Kerr was planning on making on Friday when Thompson nearly didn't play due to an illness, so it's likely the move that will take place tonight. However, with the rest of the Warriors' stars set to give it a go, McCaw will have a tough time making much of an impact on the box score. He's not much more than a DFS punt play. Jan 10 - 3:44 PM
Source: San Jose Mercury News
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
28323742826102873.38436.5001541.3667152.61.00.90.40.50.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 8@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6MEM1301.00001.00000.000000000010
Jan 4POR1100.00000.00000.000101000010
Jan 2DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 28TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 25@CLE1100.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 