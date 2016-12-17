Player Page

Roster

Paul Zipser | Forward | #16

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/18/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 210
College: Germany
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (18) / CHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Michael Carter-Williams, Paul Zipser, Dwyane Wade, Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez will start against the Knicks on Thursday.
The Bulls do not have Jimmy Butler (illness) or Nikola Mirotic (illness) for this game, so coach Fred Hoiberg will stick with Doug McDermott in the second unit. Zipser has played a grand total of 57 minutes and has somehow made just 1-of-16 from the field. It would take a little slice of crazy to roll with Zipser in DFS. Jan 12 - 6:38 PM
Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter
More Paul Zipser Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
105531242116.06314.25004.000040.31.20.40.20.40.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 10@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 9OKC1803.00000.00000.000011000000
Jan 7TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 4@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 2CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 31MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Michael Carter-Williams
2Jerian Grant
3Rajon Rondo
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 