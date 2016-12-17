Welcome,
Player Page
Roster
Jimmy Butler
(G/F)
Cristiano Felicio
(F/C)
Robin Lopez
(C)
Bobby Portis
(F)
Dwyane Wade
(G)
Isaiah Canaan
(G)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Paul Zipser
(F)
Michael Carter-Williams
(G)
Jerian Grant
(G)
Nikola Mirotic
(F)
Denzel Valentine
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Paul Zipser | Forward | #16
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 2/18/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 210
College:
Germany
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (18) / CHI
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Carter-Williams, Paul Zipser, Dwyane Wade, Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez will start against the Knicks on Thursday.
The Bulls do not have Jimmy Butler (illness) or Nikola Mirotic (illness) for this game, so coach Fred Hoiberg will stick with Doug McDermott in the second unit. Zipser has played a grand total of 57 minutes and has somehow made just 1-of-16 from the field. It would take a little slice of crazy to roll with Zipser in DFS.
Jan 12 - 6:38 PM
Source:
Nick Friedell on Twitter
The Bulls have recalled Paul Zipser from the D-League.
He's not going to be in the rotation for the foreseeable future.
Jan 8 - 12:43 PM
Source:
Chris Kuc on Twitter
Paul Zipser has been assigned to Chicago's D-League affiliate.
There was some talk earlier this week that Zipser might get some minutes off the Bulls bench. However, he only got into Friday's game, a game in which the Bulls lost by 26 points. Zipser can be left on waiver wires.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 11:18:00 AM
Source:
K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Coach Fred Hoiberg said Paul Zipser could get minutes.
Apparently, the coach is not happy with some of his second-unit guys. Zipser is more of a small forward, but he could be used next to Doug McDermott or Nikola Mirotic at the forward spots. This is somewhat bad news for both. Zipser doesn't have value in almost any league.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 03:13:00 PM
Source:
Vincent Goodwill on Twitter
MCW, Wade, Zipser, Taj & Lopez will start
Jan 12 - 6:38 PM
Bulls recall Paul Zipser
Jan 8 - 12:43 PM
Bulls assign Paul Zipser to the D-League
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 11:18:00 AM
Paul Zipser could get minutes now?
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 03:13:00 PM
More Paul Zipser Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
10
55
3
12
4
2
1
16
.063
1
4
.250
0
4
.000
0
4
0.3
1.2
0.4
0.2
0.4
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 10
@WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 9
OKC
1
8
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 7
TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 4
@CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 2
CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 31
MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 30
@IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Michael Carter-Williams
2
Jerian Grant
3
Rajon Rondo
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
Sidelined
Dwyane Wade will start against the Knicks on Thursday.
He is not expected to be limited and he may be very busy with Jimmy Butler (illness) out tonight. Wade is a DFS option tonight, especially with how awful the Knicks have been on defense lately.
Jan 12
2
Denzel Valentine
Sidelined
Denzel Valentine (flu) will not play Thursday against the Knicks.
He was starting to play well with a career-high 19 points after missing three games due to an ankle injury. Rajon Rondo is going to be in the rotation while Isaiah Canaan should be getting some minutes. Valentine was throwing up and had to go back to the hotel, so he could miss additional time with this illness.
Jan 12
3
Isaiah Canaan
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
Sidelined
Jimmy Butler (illness) is feeling better and is targeting Saturday's game vs. the Pelicans.
He stayed home in Chicago and has already been ruled out for Thursday's game vs. the Knicks. Butler will try to hit the gym today, so it sounds like he's doing a lot better. If his owners are lucky, Butler could play on Saturday vs. the Pelicans and Sunday vs. the Grizzlies to salvage a frustrating week. Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine will lose most of their value when Butler comes back.
Jan 12
2
Doug McDermott
3
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Taj Gibson
2
Nikola Mirotic
Sidelined
Nikola Mirotic (illness) will not play against the Knicks on Thursday.
He flew back to Chicago because he is still sick. The Bulls actually played well considering they were missing most of their guys on Tuesday. Doug McDermott should still see most of the backup forward minutes while Bobby Portis could be in the rotation again.
Jan 11
3
Bobby Portis
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
Headlines
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
The Rotoworld hoops crew discusses the most annoying NBA teams for fantasy owners.
More NBA Columns
»
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
»
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
»
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
»
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
»
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
»
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
NBA Headlines
»
LaMarcus Aldridge will start on Thursday
»
Anthony Davis (hip) will not play on Thursday
»
MCW, Wade, Zipser, Taj & Lopez will start
»
Denzel Valentine (flu) will not play Thursday
»
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will not play
»
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) going through 3-on-3
»
Nikola Jokic dominates in win over Pacers
»
Jeremy Lamb (foot) will not play on Friday
»
Nicolas Batum (knee) is probable for Friday
»
Willie Reed (sternum) questionable for Friday
»
Zach LaVine (hip) questionable for Friday
»
Darrell Arthur will not play on Thursday
