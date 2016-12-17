Paul Zipser | Forward | #16

Sidelined

Jimmy Butler (illness) is feeling better and is targeting Saturday's game vs. the Pelicans.

He stayed home in Chicago and has already been ruled out for Thursday's game vs. the Knicks. Butler will try to hit the gym today, so it sounds like he's doing a lot better. If his owners are lucky, Butler could play on Saturday vs. the Pelicans and Sunday vs. the Grizzlies to salvage a frustrating week. Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine will lose most of their value when Butler comes back.