Caris LeVert | Guard | #22 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (22) / 8/25/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 203 College: Michigan Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (20) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,562,280 2017-18: $1,632,480 2018-19: $1,702,800 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,625,718 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,762,653 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 12 points against the Wizards on Friday, adding three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two 3-pointers in 24 minutes. He was 4-of-5 from the field, made both free throws and didn't turn the ball over, so getting to 12 points on just six possessions is extremely impressive. We can't say we're totally surprised after LeVert turned in a pristine 63.5 true shooting percentage with a 2.9 assist:turnover ratio at Michigan last year. Coach Kenny Atkinson has dropped some hints that he likes LeVert and could play him later in the year. He's a treat to watch, but only has value in deep leagues for now. LeVert is trending up.

Caris LeVert scored three points with two rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal and one 3-pointer in 20 minutes against the Bulls on Wednesday. Without the garbage time factor, this was really the most minutes he's seen in the rotation -- he played 24 minutes in a blowout loss to the Cavs on Friday. LeVert is only a stash in very deep leagues, but he could be in the rotation a little more with some injuries to the backcourt.

Kenny Atkinson recently praised Caris LeVert for his energy level when he's on the court. "I love how hard he plays. Good for him to see a few shots go down," the head coach said. Although the rookie is coming off a season-high 24 minutes played, he's got a long way to go before he's on the standard league radar. Source: Anthony Puccio on Twitter