Player Page

Roster

Caris LeVert | Guard | #22

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 203
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (20) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 12 points against the Wizards on Friday, adding three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two 3-pointers in 24 minutes.
He was 4-of-5 from the field, made both free throws and didn't turn the ball over, so getting to 12 points on just six possessions is extremely impressive. We can't say we're totally surprised after LeVert turned in a pristine 63.5 true shooting percentage with a 2.9 assist:turnover ratio at Michigan last year. Coach Kenny Atkinson has dropped some hints that he likes LeVert and could play him later in the year. He's a treat to watch, but only has value in deep leagues for now. LeVert is trending up. Dec 30 - 9:31 PM
More Caris LeVert Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1116344281591548.313610.600828.286274.02.51.40.80.60.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 28@CHI12014.25014.25000.000022101113
Dec 26CHA11523.66712.50000.000011110025
Dec 23@CLE12427.28625.40034.750167211119
Dec 22GS11326.33301.00012.500011400005
Dec 20@TOR11916.16713.33300.000011021013
Dec 18@PHI11113.33301.00000.000011110002
Dec 16@ORL11123.66712.50000.000044201015

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Anthony Bennett
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 