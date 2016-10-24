Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Gary Payton II
(G)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Terrence Jones
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Gary Payton II | Guard | #0
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/1/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Oregon State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Bucks will sign Gary Payton II.
He was with the Rockets in the preseason, but couldn't make the final roster. In his 49 D-League games, Payton averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 treys in 32.7 minutes per game. The timing of this is interesting because of Malcolm Brogdon (back) being hurt, so maybe coach Jason Kidd doesn't trust Rashad Jennings. The Lil' Glove is likely just emergency depth and is likely a 10-day deal.
Apr 1 - 4:50 PM
Source:
C.F. Gardner on Twitter
The Rockets have waived Gary Payton II.
He's a talented defensive player, but his struggles on the offensive end partnered with Houston's wealth of options at the point guard position were too much for Payton to overcome. He'll likely head overseas or to the D-League.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 11:27:00 AM
Source:
Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
The Rockets announced the signings of Gary Payton II, Kyle Wiltjer and Isaiah Taylor on Friday.
Even with the acquisition of Tyler Ennis on Friday, it's still very possible for Payton to make the final roster. As for Wiltjer and Taylor, they will likely end up in the D-League or overseas.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 11:00:00 AM
Source:
NBA.com
Gary Payton II will miss the rest of Summer League due to a sports hernia.
It's a tough break for Payton, and it remains to be seen whether this affects the Rockets' reported plan to sign him to a three-year deal. Houston has minimal depth at PG, so barring a free-agent signing they could still roll the dice on Payton in the hopes that he's ready for training camp.
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 11:57:00 PM
Source:
Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
The Bucks will sign Gary Payton II
Apr 1 - 4:50 PM
Rockets waive Gary Payton II
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 11:27:00 AM
Rockets sign Gary Payton II
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 11:00:00 AM
Gary Payton II out for Summer Lg. w/ hernia
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 11:57:00 PM
More Gary Payton II Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
2
Malcolm Brogdon
Sidelined
Malcolm Brogdon (back soreness) will not play Friday vs. the Pistons.
Brogdon missed two games earlier this month due to back issues which have apparently resurfaced. Matthew Dellavedova will most likely slide back into the starting lineup. Delly has started 49 games this season and is averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 assists in those 49 starts. Jason Terry will backup Dellavedova and likely log 20-plus minutes off the bench.
Mar 31
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
3
Steve Novak
PF
1
Jabari Parker
Sidelined
Jabari Parker (knee) said he hopes to be able to play 40 or 50 games next season.
Parker tore the ACL in his left knee on Feb. 8 and underwent surgery on Feb. 14. The Bucks initial timetable was set for 12 months, so Parker is aiming to beat that prognosis. "It's going to be fun, to tell you the truth," Parker said of his recovery program. "I love challenges. I love being in the position I am." Parker was having a terrific season before the injury, averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49%. However, Parker will be a player to avoid next season, as Milwaukee will limit his minutes even after he does return to the lineup.
Mar 10
2
Michael Beasley
3
Thon Maker
4
Terrence Jones
C
1
John Henson
Sidelined
John Henson (left thumb sprain) is expected to be sidelined for approximately a week.
Henson already missed two straight games after injuring his thumb in Portland on Tuesday night. He should be left on waivers in all leagues. Greg Monroe and Spencer Hawes will see some additional minutes with Henson sidelined.
Mar 25
2
Greg Monroe
3
Spencer Hawes
