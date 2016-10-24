Player Page

Gary Payton II | Guard | #0

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Oregon State
Recent News

The Bucks will sign Gary Payton II.
He was with the Rockets in the preseason, but couldn't make the final roster. In his 49 D-League games, Payton averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 treys in 32.7 minutes per game. The timing of this is interesting because of Malcolm Brogdon (back) being hurt, so maybe coach Jason Kidd doesn't trust Rashad Jennings. The Lil' Glove is likely just emergency depth and is likely a 10-day deal. Apr 1 - 4:50 PM
Source: C.F. Gardner on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
4Terrence Jones
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Spencer Hawes
 

 