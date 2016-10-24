Gary Payton II | Guard | #0

Sidelined

Jabari Parker (knee) said he hopes to be able to play 40 or 50 games next season.

Parker tore the ACL in his left knee on Feb. 8 and underwent surgery on Feb. 14. The Bucks initial timetable was set for 12 months, so Parker is aiming to beat that prognosis. "It's going to be fun, to tell you the truth," Parker said of his recovery program. "I love challenges. I love being in the position I am." Parker was having a terrific season before the injury, averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49%. However, Parker will be a player to avoid next season, as Milwaukee will limit his minutes even after he does return to the lineup.