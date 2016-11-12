Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Festus Ezeli
(C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Jake Layman | Forward | #10
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/7/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 210
College:
Maryland
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (17) / ORL
Latest News
Recent News
Jake Layman will start and Pat Connaughton will come off the bench against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
He'll join Shabazz Napier, Evan Turner, Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard in the first unit. Lay chucked 15 shots in the last one, but only made two. He should have a couple nice dunks tonight.
Apr 12 - 10:29 PM
Source:
Jason Quick on Twitter
Jake Layman has been assigned to Portland's D-League affiliate.
The rookie is a negligible part of the rotation on most nights, so he'll get some much-needed experience in the D-League. There's no fantasy value here.
Jan 23 - 4:13 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Jake Layman scored five points in 14 minutes against the Kings on Friday, adding two rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer.
Hey, he got in the rotation tonight and this wasn't a garbage time special. Layman dropped his points per 36 minutes to 29.8, so he's not the best ever in that category among players with more than 24 minutes. Who is? The Process is.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 02:38:00 AM
Jake Layman scored nine points in 16 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday with one rebound, two assists, one steal and one 3-pointer.
He scored 17 points in his eight minutes back on Nov. 2, so he's provided quite a punch. In fact, Layman ranks first in NBA history in points per 36 minutes among player with at least 24 minutes played -- yes, sample size is a factor here. He's only played in garbage time and doesn't have a rotation spot even with the Al-Farouq Aminu (calf) out. In layman's terms, he won't play most nights.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 02:22:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Jake Layman will start, Connaughton off bench
Apr 12 - 10:29 PM
Jake Layman headed for a D-League stint
Jan 23 - 4:13 PM
Jake Layman gets in the rotation
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 02:38:00 AM
Jake Layman: Scoring Machine
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 02:22:00 AM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
34
216
68
20
8
8
22
79
.278
13
17
.765
11
46
.239
3
7
2.0
0.6
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 10
SA
1
29
2
15
.133
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
1
1
1
1
1
4
Apr 8
UTA
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 6
MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 4
@UTA
1
4
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
Apr 3
@MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 1
PHO
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 30
HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
Sidelined
Damian Lillard (foot), C.J. McCollum (hand) and Allen Crabbe (foot) will not play against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
It'll be the second game off in a row for this trio. On Monday, Shabazz Napier went off for a career-high 32 points against the Spurs in a thrilling win, so he figures to get around 37 minutes again. Lillard's right foot strain isn't considered serious, so expect him to be ready to face his hometown team in Oakland for Game 1 this weekend.
Apr 12
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
Sidelined
C.J. McCollum (hand) will not play on Wednesday against the Pelicans.
This move is likely more about rest as McCollum tries to get his shooting hand in good shape for the postseason. With him out, Pat Connaughton figures to handle the starting SG duties and look to exceed his 15-point Monday. Expect Jake Layman to get plenty of shots after his 2-of-15 showing on Wednesday. Shabazz Napier will also be very busy.
Apr 12
2
Allen Crabbe
Sidelined
Allen Crabbe (foot) will not play against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
He has said he is confident he will be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs, but Crabbe has been playing through soreness in his foot and even needed an MRI. With him out tonight, it should be Pat Connaughton coming close to his 35 minutes from Monday while Evan Turner and Jake Layman also get some heavy wing minutes.
Apr 12
3
Pat Connaughton
4
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Moe Harkless
Sidelined
Moe Harkless will return to action vs. the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Al-Farouq Aminu will rest tonight, as coach Terry Stotts continues to stagger DNP-CDs for his primary players down the stretch.
Apr 12
2
Evan Turner
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Noah Vonleh
2
Al-Farouq Aminu
Sidelined
Al-Farouq Aminu (rest) will not play against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
It's just a game off to join Dame Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Allen Crabbe on the sidelines. There should be a good amount of Noah Vonleh, Jake Layman and Meyers Leonard in this one. Maybe Moe Harkless plays some PF, as well.
Apr 12
C
1
Jusuf Nurkic
Sidelined
Jusuf Nurkic shot around for about 10 minutes prior to the Blazers game on Thursday night.
Blazers fans were surely encouraged, as Nurk was able to shoot comfortably and was walking around without a limp (the video can be viewed at the link below). It appears Nurkic will have a legitimate chance to play in the first round if Portland can advance to the playoffs. However, Nurk should be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues, as he won't play in any of the Blazers remaining regular season games.
Apr 7
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Ed Davis
Sidelined
Ed Davis underwent successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday, and he will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
Davis expects to be ready by training camp, but with him now done for the year, he belongs on the waiver wire in all formats. Davis' minutes will be divvied up between Meyers Leonard and Noah Vonleh, but neither of those guys can be viewed as viable targets in most leagues.
Mar 8
4
Festus Ezeli
Sidelined
Festus Ezeli underwent season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
Ezeli didn't manage to get on the court for a single minute with the Trail Blazers this season, so there won't be any fantasy impact with him now officially done for the year. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go by training camp.
Mar 8
Headlines
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
Ryan Knaus previews a pair of looming playoff matchups -- the Rockets vs. Thunder and the Clippers vs. Jazz.
More NBA Columns
»
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
»
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
»
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
»
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
»
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
»
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
NBA Headlines
»
Crowder scores 16, Boston clinches No. 1 seed
»
Maurice Ndour makes unwelcome game-winner
»
Justin Anderson drops career-high 26 points
»
Bruno Caboclo scores career-high 11 points
»
Jake Layman will start, Connaughton off bench
»
Butler scores 25, Bulls clinch No. 8 seed
»
Archie Goodwin scores season-high 20 pts
»
Brandon Ingram will start on Wednesday
»
Tyler Ennis, Jordan Clarkson starting vs. GSW
»
Tyreke Evans (toe) will not play on Wednesday
»
Al-Farouq Aminu resting vs. Pelicans
»
Tony Allen (leg) will not return vs. Mavs
