Jake Layman | Forward | #10

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 210
College: Maryland
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (17) / ORL
Jake Layman will start and Pat Connaughton will come off the bench against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
He'll join Shabazz Napier, Evan Turner, Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard in the first unit. Lay chucked 15 shots in the last one, but only made two. He should have a couple nice dunks tonight. Apr 12 - 10:29 PM
Source: Jason Quick on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
342166820882279.2781317.7651146.239372.00.60.20.20.20.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 10SA129215.13304.00000.000224111114
Apr 8UTA1100.00000.00000.000011000000
Apr 6MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 4@UTA14111.000111.00000.000000000013
Apr 3@MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 1PHO1300.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 30HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Noah Vonleh
2Al-Farouq Aminu
C1Jusuf Nurkic
2Meyers Leonard
3Ed Davis
4Festus Ezeli
 

 