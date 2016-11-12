Jake Layman | Forward | #10 Team: Portland Trail Blazers Age / DOB: (23) / 3/7/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 210 College: Maryland Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (17) / ORL Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jake Layman will start and Pat Connaughton will come off the bench against the Pelicans on Wednesday. He'll join Shabazz Napier, Evan Turner, Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard in the first unit. Lay chucked 15 shots in the last one, but only made two. He should have a couple nice dunks tonight. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter

Jake Layman has been assigned to Portland's D-League affiliate. The rookie is a negligible part of the rotation on most nights, so he'll get some much-needed experience in the D-League. There's no fantasy value here. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Jake Layman scored five points in 14 minutes against the Kings on Friday, adding two rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer. Hey, he got in the rotation tonight and this wasn't a garbage time special. Layman dropped his points per 36 minutes to 29.8, so he's not the best ever in that category among players with more than 24 minutes. Who is? The Process is.