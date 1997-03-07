Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Darren Collison
(G)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Georgios Papagiannis | Center | #13
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 7/3/1997
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 240
College:
Greece
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,202,240 2017-18: $2,301,360 2018-19: $2,400,480 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,430,288 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,744,086 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Georgis Papagiannis turned in career-highs 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first NBA double-double of his career against the Thunder on Saturday, adding one assist, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.
It was obviously his best game. His defense was better, he had his first make outside of the paint, showed an array of post moves, and only committed two fouls. The days of Papa G getting DNP-CDs are probably over and he's likely looking at close to 20 minutes in the short term and possibly more after that. It's also worth mentioning this game comes with both Anthony Tolliver and Kosta Koufos playing -- one or both will likely rest on Sunday. He's not quite worth adding in standard leagues, but he's trending up for owners in deeper formats.
Mar 18 - 5:27 PM
Georgios Papagiannis blocked a career-high three shots with three rebounds in 13 minutes against the Suns on Wednesday.
He did need three stitched under his chin due to some contact in the fourth. Papagiannis may have turned in his best game, but he's still a major project.
Mar 16 - 2:30 AM
Source:
Sean Cunningham on Twitter
Georgios Papagiannis was sent down to Reno on Friday.
This is a standard move for the Kings. Papagiannis should be back up for the weekend, but don't expect him to play against the Jazz on Sunday.
Mar 3 - 3:19 PM
The Kings have recalled Georgis Papagiannis from the D-League.
They sent him down six hours ago, so hopefully he didn't get on the bus. Papagiannis is a negligible part of the Kings rotation, so he can remain on the waiver wire just about everywhere.
Mar 1 - 7:49 PM
Source:
James Ham on Twitter
Georgios Papagiannis logs first double-double
Mar 18 - 5:27 PM
Papa G blocks three shots
Mar 16 - 2:30 AM
Kings send down Papa G
Mar 3 - 3:19 PM
Georgios Papagiannis recalled from D-League
Mar 1 - 7:49 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
9
52
10
13
0
0
5
10
.500
0
0
0.0
0
0
0.0
5
1
1.1
1.4
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 15
@PHO
1
13
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
3
3
0
Mar 13
ORL
1
12
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
0
0
1
0
2
Mar 11
DEN
1
2
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Mar 10
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 8
@SA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 6
@DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 5
UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
3
Langston Galloway
SG
1
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo (personal) is not with the team and will not play Saturday vs. OKC.
The Kings are in full tank mode and continue to shuffle their lineup haphazardly on almost a nightly basis. Afflalo has been putting up decent numbers, averaging 11.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over his last seven games, but it's hard to rely on him due to the frequent nights off. He should be left on waivers in most leagues.
Mar 18
2
Buddy Hield
3
Garrett Temple
4
Ben McLemore
Sidelined
Ben McLemore (personal) will not play Saturday vs. the Thunder.
McLemore has yet to play in consecutive games this month. Due in part to the seeming dysfunction in Sacramento, he can't be trusted in standard fantasy leagues. Tyreke Evans (ankle) and Arron Afflalo (personal) have also been ruled out on Saturday. These extra backcourt minutes will be divvied up among Darren Collison, Buddy Hield, Ty Lawson, Garrett Temple and Langston Galloway.
Mar 18
5
Malachi Richardson
Sidelined
Malachi Richardson (hamstring) could play Wednesday, according to the Kings TV broadcast.
This sounded more like a guess than anything else, but it's more than what we've seen. Richardson has been going through practice and warmups this week, and he did dress for Saturday's game. While the Kings will get a look at him later this year, it'll likely take a good week or so to get him up to speed. He's only a stash in very deep leagues.
Mar 18
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (Achilles) is expected to be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season.
This is the second report we've heard that Gay will be ready to go for next season after undergoing successful surgery on his ruptured left Achilles’ tendon back in January. He told the Kings prior to the season that he would decline his $14.2 million player option, so it will be interesting to see if the injury will change his stance. Gay averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.4 triples on 45.5 percent shooting, but he will be 31 years old this summer and is shaping up to be a risky pick.
Mar 9
2
Tyreke Evans
Sidelined
Tyreke Evans (ankle), Arron Afflalo (personal) and Ben McLemore (personal) have all been ruled out of Saturday's game vs. the Thunder.
Evans has been battling a nagging ankle injury. He played just 14 scoreless minutes on Wednesday. There will obviously be plenty of minutes available for the Kings guards that are active on Saturday. Darren Collison sat out Wednesday's game to rest but will be back on Saturday. Buddy Hield should see plenty of playing time. Ty Lawson, Garrett Temple and Langston Galloway will also likely log additional minutes.
Mar 18
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
Willie Cauley-Stein
2
Georgios Papagiannis
