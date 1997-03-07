Georgios Papagiannis | Center | #13

Georgis Papagiannis turned in career-highs 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first NBA double-double of his career against the Thunder on Saturday, adding one assist, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.

It was obviously his best game. His defense was better, he had his first make outside of the paint, showed an array of post moves, and only committed two fouls. The days of Papa G getting DNP-CDs are probably over and he's likely looking at close to 20 minutes in the short term and possibly more after that. It's also worth mentioning this game comes with both Anthony Tolliver and Kosta Koufos playing -- one or both will likely rest on Sunday. He's not quite worth adding in standard leagues, but he's trending up for owners in deeper formats.