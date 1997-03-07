Player Page

Roster

Georgios Papagiannis | Center | #13

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/3/1997
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 240
College: Greece
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Georgis Papagiannis turned in career-highs 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first NBA double-double of his career against the Thunder on Saturday, adding one assist, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.
It was obviously his best game. His defense was better, he had his first make outside of the paint, showed an array of post moves, and only committed two fouls. The days of Papa G getting DNP-CDs are probably over and he's likely looking at close to 20 minutes in the short term and possibly more after that. It's also worth mentioning this game comes with both Anthony Tolliver and Kosta Koufos playing -- one or both will likely rest on Sunday. He's not quite worth adding in standard leagues, but he's trending up for owners in deeper formats. Mar 18 - 5:27 PM
More Georgios Papagiannis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
952101300510.500000.0000.0511.11.40.00.00.10.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 15@PHO11302.00000.00000.000033000330
Mar 13ORL11213.33300.00000.000134000102
Mar 11DEN12111.00000.00000.000011000002
Mar 10WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 8@SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 6@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 5UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
3Langston Galloway
SG1Arron Afflalo
2Buddy Hield
3Garrett Temple
4Ben McLemore
5Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Tyreke Evans
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1Willie Cauley-Stein
2Georgios Papagiannis
 

 