Player Page

Roster

Pascal Siakam | Forward | #43

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 230
College: New Mexico State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (27) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Pascal Siakam will start at power forward over Lucas Nogueira against the Nets on Sunday.
It's a last-second switch for the Raptors against the NBA's fastest team. Nogueira should still be very good in the second unit in a good matchup. Feb 5 - 11:55 AM
Source: Doug Smith on Twitter
More Pascal Siakam Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
44737197151152189175.5091926.73104.00040284.53.40.30.50.60.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 3@ORL110221.00000.00012.500123000025
Feb 1@BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 31NO1724.50000.00000.000235010104
Jan 29ORL11123.66700.00000.000000000114
Jan 27MLW11024.50000.00000.000123010144
Jan 25@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 24SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
4Fred VanVleet
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 