Pascal Siakam | Forward | #43 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (23) / 2/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 230 College: New Mexico State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (27) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,196,040 2017-18: $1,249,920 2018-19: $1,303,680 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,351,839 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,487,777 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Pascal Siakam will start at power forward over Lucas Nogueira against the Nets on Sunday. It's a last-second switch for the Raptors against the NBA's fastest team. Nogueira should still be very good in the second unit in a good matchup. Source: Doug Smith on Twitter

Pascal Siakam moved to the bench with two points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 19 minutes against the Hornets on Friday. While he's been a fine role player for the Raptors, there just isn't much fantasy upside at all here. Siakam won't be doing much when he's not blocking shots and getting the boards to go his way.

Pascal Siakam will get bumped back to the bench on Friday, with Normal Powell starting on the wings and DeMarre Carroll shifting to the four. Siakam was expected to draw the start when it was announced that both Lucas Nogueira (concussion) and Patrick Patterson (knee) were ruled out, but the Raps decided to go small and start Powell next to DeMar DeRozan and Carroll. Siakam can be left on the waiver wire. Source: Mike Ganter on Twitter