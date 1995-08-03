Player Page

Roster

Isaiah Whitehead | Guard | #15

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 213
College: Seton Hall
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (12) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Isaiah Whitehead (foot) will not play against the Warriors on Thursday.
It'll be his second game out of the lineup due to this foot injury. Spencer Dinwiddie could get some added run tonight, especially against the heavily favored Warriors. Dec 22 - 5:53 PM
Source: Tom Lorenzo on Twitter
More Isaiah Whitehead Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2250414950681558141.4112228.7861139.28210486.82.33.10.72.20.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18@PHI12136.50023.66734.7500110000211
Dec 16@ORL12423.66700.00000.000033830024
Dec 14LAK12434.75000.000221.000112211068
Dec 12@HOU12468.75001.00012.5000225300313
Dec 10@SA12339.33314.25000.000000231037
Dec 7DEN129511.45525.40023.6670222241214

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Anthony Bennett
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 