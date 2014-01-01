Player Page

Dorian Finney-Smith | Forward | #10

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 220
College: Florida
The Mavs will start Deron Williams, Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith, Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki against the Knicks on Wednesday.
The Mavs will bring Andrew Bogut (hamstring) off the bench for this game. Wes Matthews (hip) is not going to play either tonight or tomorrow, so Finney-Smith should be looking at around 28-30 minutes. In his previous 27 starts, DFS averaged 5.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.0 assists. He should be a little better than that, but he's only a deep-league add right now. Jan 25 - 8:24 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
43912202115382571174.4082531.80635107.32713274.72.70.90.60.60.3
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 22LAK13414.25014.250441.000347011017
Jan 20UTA11434.750111.00000.000112001017
Jan 19@MIA111111.000111.00000.000022100033
Jan 17@CHI1800.00000.00000.000011000020
Jan 15MIN11300.00000.00000.000011102110
Jan 12@PHO11002.00001.000221.000101000032
Jan 9@MIN17111.000111.00000.000000011013

PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Devin Harris
4Pierre Jackson
SG1Seth Curry
2Jonathan Gibson
SF1Wesley Matthews
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Justin Anderson
4Nicolas Brussino
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dwight Powell
C1Dirk Nowitzki
2Andrew Bogut
3Salah Mejri
 

 