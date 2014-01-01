Dorian Finney-Smith | Forward | #10 Team: Dallas Mavericks Age / DOB: (23) / 5/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 220 College: Florida Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Mavs will start Deron Williams, Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith, Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki against the Knicks on Wednesday. The Mavs will bring Andrew Bogut (hamstring) off the bench for this game. Wes Matthews (hip) is not going to play either tonight or tomorrow, so Finney-Smith should be looking at around 28-30 minutes. In his previous 27 starts, DFS averaged 5.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.0 assists. He should be a little better than that, but he's only a deep-league add right now. Source: Bobby Karalla on Twitter

Dorian Finney-Smith started the second half on Sunday with Wesley Matthews (hip) going down and put up seven points, seven boards, one 3-pointer, one steal and one turnover in 34 minutes. If Matthews is forced to miss some time with the hip injury, Finney-Smith will likely move into the starting lineup, although that doesn’t mean much in most leagues. Through 27 starts this season, DFS owns meager averages of 5.6 points, 3.5 boards and not much else on 41.4 percent shooting. Justin Anderson, however, scored 19 points in 16 minutes off the bench, so he may be able to capitalize most on a Matthews absence.

Dorian Finney-Smith scored seven points with two rebounds, one steal and one 3-pointer in 14 minutes against the Jazz on Friday. On top of Dirk Nowitzki being back and Seth Curry playing well, Finney-Smith may have lost his starting job earlier this month because the Mavs actually had enough guard flexibility to move Matthews to the three. With J.J. Barea (calf) now gone for a while, that isn't the case anymore. We still wouldn't add DFS, but throw him on your watch list.