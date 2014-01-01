Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Andrew Bogut
(C)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Pierre Jackson
(G)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F/C)
J.J. Barea
(G)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
Jonathan Gibson
(G)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
Seth Curry
(G)
Devin Harris
(G)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Deron Williams
(G)
Dorian Finney-Smith | Forward | #10
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 220
College:
Florida
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Mavs will start Deron Williams, Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith, Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki against the Knicks on Wednesday.
The Mavs will bring Andrew Bogut (hamstring) off the bench for this game. Wes Matthews (hip) is not going to play either tonight or tomorrow, so Finney-Smith should be looking at around 28-30 minutes. In his previous 27 starts, DFS averaged 5.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.0 assists. He should be a little better than that, but he's only a deep-league add right now.
Jan 25 - 8:24 PM
Source:
Bobby Karalla on Twitter
Dorian Finney-Smith started the second half on Sunday with Wesley Matthews (hip) going down and put up seven points, seven boards, one 3-pointer, one steal and one turnover in 34 minutes.
If Matthews is forced to miss some time with the hip injury, Finney-Smith will likely move into the starting lineup, although that doesn’t mean much in most leagues. Through 27 starts this season, DFS owns meager averages of 5.6 points, 3.5 boards and not much else on 41.4 percent shooting. Justin Anderson, however, scored 19 points in 16 minutes off the bench, so he may be able to capitalize most on a Matthews absence.
Jan 22 - 5:54 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith scored seven points with two rebounds, one steal and one 3-pointer in 14 minutes against the Jazz on Friday.
On top of Dirk Nowitzki being back and Seth Curry playing well, Finney-Smith may have lost his starting job earlier this month because the Mavs actually had enough guard flexibility to move Matthews to the three. With J.J. Barea (calf) now gone for a while, that isn't the case anymore. We still wouldn't add DFS, but throw him on your watch list.
Jan 21 - 2:37 AM
Dorian Finney-Smith moved to the bench against the Hawks on Saturday, scoring three points with three assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer.
He played a little more than expected off the bench. Plus, Finney-Smith may have just moved to the bench to combat Dwight Howard on the other side and have Andrew Bogut out there against him. DFS is still not going to be worth owning while Dirk Nowitzki is active.
Jan 8 - 12:03 AM
Finney-Smith starting; Bogut off the bench
Jan 25 - 8:24 PM
Finney-Smith starts 2nd half, logs 34 minutes
Jan 22 - 5:54 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith likely to get a bump
Jan 21 - 2:37 AM
Dorian Finney-Smith moves to the bench
Jan 8 - 12:03 AM
More Dorian Finney-Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(5227)
2
A. Davis
NO
(4946)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4882)
4
P. Gasol
SA
(4705)
5
C. Paul
LAC
(4676)
6
J. Lin
BKN
(4658)
7
K. Middleton
MLW
(4622)
8
R. Rubio
MIN
(4597)
9
R. Gay
SAC
(4471)
10
B. Simmons
PHI
(4470)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
43
912
202
115
38
25
71
174
.408
25
31
.806
35
107
.327
13
27
4.7
2.7
0.9
0.6
0.6
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 22
LAK
1
34
1
4
.250
1
4
.250
4
4
1.000
3
4
7
0
1
1
0
1
7
Jan 20
UTA
1
14
3
4
.750
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
1
0
1
7
Jan 19
@MIA
1
11
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
0
0
3
3
Jan 17
@CHI
1
8
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
Jan 15
MIN
1
13
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
2
1
1
0
Jan 12
@PHO
1
10
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
2
Jan 9
@MIN
1
7
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
2
J.J. Barea
Sidelined
J.J. Barea (left calf strain) is likely out until the All-Star break according to coach Rick Carlisle.
This isn't a surprise because Barea can't seem to shake this calf issue. With Barea out, Deron Williams and Seth Curry are locked into a heavy workload for the foreseeable future and should be owned in standard leagues. Devin Harris will also play more, but he's not an attractive fantasy asset.
Jan 22
3
Devin Harris
4
Pierre Jackson
SG
1
Seth Curry
2
Jonathan Gibson
SF
1
Wesley Matthews
Sidelined
Wes Matthews (hip) will not play Wednesday against the Knicks and Thursday night against the Thunder.
He was fully expected to play, but the Mavs changed their course here. Matthews suffered the injury over the weekend, but now the Mavs will have to lean more on Dorian Finney-Smith, Seth Curry and maybe even Justin Anderson. Curry should be owned in all leagues.
Jan 25
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
3
Justin Anderson
4
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dwight Powell
C
1
Dirk Nowitzki
2
Andrew Bogut
Sidelined
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) will come off the bench on Wednesday.
Dirk Nowitzki will start again alongside Dorian Finney-Smith, but this is likely just a way to limit Bogut's minutes in his first game back.
Jan 25
3
Salah Mejri
Headlines
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
Ryan Knaus discusses some players whose production appears unsustainable, for better or worse. There's also a Q&A section this week!
