Sheldon Mac exited Sunday's preseason game with a lower left leg injury, and he will not return. Mac appeared to injure his left leg on a non-contact play and he needed to be carried off the court by the Wizards' trainers, so this doesn't look good at all. The Wizards reportedly fear that he may have suffered a torn Achilles, but they won't know for certain until he has an MRI on Monday. If it is an Achilles tear, that could potentially end Mac's 2017-18 campaign before it even begins. The injury can be viewed in the link below. Source: NBC Sports Wizards on Twitter

Sheldon Mac is dealing with a sprained left thumb. X-rays came back negative, but Mac was spotted sporting a brace over his left thumb during Tuesday's practice. He'll be fine, but as the third-string two-guard on the roster, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy hoops. Source: Ben Standig on Twitter

Sheldon McClellan has been recalled from the D-League. This could be an indication that the Wizards plan to rest their stars for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Heat. Washington is locked in as the No. 4 seed out East regardless of what happens on Wednesday, so there's not much incentive for the main guys to play and risk an injury. John Wall and Otto Porter were rested on Monday, and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Washington's entire starting five hit the sidelines on Wednesday night. Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter