Sheldon Mac | Guard | #9

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 200
College: Miami (FL)
Sheldon Mac exited Sunday's preseason game with a lower left leg injury, and he will not return.
Mac appeared to injure his left leg on a non-contact play and he needed to be carried off the court by the Wizards' trainers, so this doesn't look good at all. The Wizards reportedly fear that he may have suffered a torn Achilles, but they won't know for certain until he has an MRI on Monday. If it is an Achilles tear, that could potentially end Mac's 2017-18 campaign before it even begins. The injury can be viewed in the link below. Oct 8 - 4:17 PM
Source: NBC Sports Wizards on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3028790341583075.4002327.852730.233253.01.10.50.30.20.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016WAS309.61.02.5.4000.21.0.2330.80.9.8520.11.01.10.50.20.30.10.63.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016WAS302873075.400730.2332327.85243034155821790
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Tim Frazier
3Tomas Satoransky
SG1Bradley Beal
2Jodie Meeks
3Sheldon Mac
SF1Otto Porter
2Kelly Oubre
PF1Markieff Morris
2Jason Smith
3Mike Scott
4Chris McCullough
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Daniel Ochefu
 

 