Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Betts (wrist) hitting cleanup in Game 3 Sun.
Bottom of order does damage in Dodgers' win
Zimmerman powers Nationals to NLDS Game 2 win
Report: Buxton hurt, but no rib fracture
Hernandez in LF, batting fifth in Game 2
Descalso starting, batting fifth in NLDS G2
Indians uncertain on Encarnacion availability
Turner homers and drives in five vs DBacks
Hendricks fires seven shutout innings vs Nats
Strasburg fans 10, yields two runs in loss
Keuchel yields just one run over 5 2/3 frames
Carlos Correa homers, drives in four runs
NFL PAGES
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Roger Lewis Giants' only healthy receiver
Brandon Marshall has 'sprained' ankle
T.Y. Hilton shreds Niners for 7-177 in OT win
Hoyer throws for 353 yards, 2 TDs in OT loss
Report: Beckham already headed for surgery
Terrance West exits with calf injury Sunday
A.J. Green blows up for 189 yards, TD
Lions 'blocking' TE Fells scores 2 TDs vs CAR
Stafford throws two late TDs vs. Panthers
5 INTs, 2 pick-6s for Roethlisberger in loss
Fournette rushes for 181 yards, 2 TDs in win
Giants down to two healthy wide receivers
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lonzo Ball (ankle) done for the preseason?
Sheldon Mac exits game with left leg injury
Ryan Anderson (hip) practices in full Sunday
Caleb Swanigan starting Sunday vs. Clippers
Wilson Chandler (hip) will play Sunday vs. SA
Nikola Jokic (elbow) will play Sunday vs. SA
Avery Bradley (ankle) questionable Monday
Andre Drummond (pink eye) doubtful for Monday
Reggie Jackson (knee) questionable Monday
Gasol, Mills, Anderson, Leonard out Sunday
Danilo Gallinari (foot) out Sunday vs. POR
Kelly Oubre starting next to Otto Porter
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Columbus calls up Josh Anderson
Senators summon Thomas Chabot from AHL
Nathan Walker scores in NHL debut
Rangers may go back to Lundqvist Sunday
Martin Hanzal dealing with lower-body injury
Jan Rutta got his first NHL goal Saturday
Nick Schmaltz (UBI) out for Monday and Tues.
Ovechkin keeps rolling, scores 4 against MTL
Matt Murray posts shutout win over Predators
Preds likely to start Juuse Saros on Saturday
Joonas Korpisalo will probably start Saturday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Saturday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch sustains damage in stage 2
Clements eliminated from NXS Round of 8 field
Ryan Sieg: Drive for the Cure 300 results
Burton joins Young’s Motorsports for M'ville
DNF for Gallagher in Charlotte XFINITY race
Brandon Jones: Drive for the Cure 300 results
Hornish Jr. runner-up in Charlotte NXS race
Bowman wins Charlotte XFINITY Series race
Erik Jones to start 38th in BoA 500
Bowyer best qualified non-playoff contender
Coby makes daring pass to earn Modified win
Denny Hamlin on Bank of America pole
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hatton defends the Dunhill Links Championship
Hadley one back in Napa after third-round 70
Rookie Duncan maintains 1-shot lead; R3 71
Cauley posts -12; 54-hole clubhouse leader
Hatton in command of Alfred Dunhill Links
Uihlein among notable MCs at Safeway Open
Rookie Tyler Duncan leads after R2 in Napa
Hadley clips the course record w/ 11-under 61
Defender Steele R2 67; trails by 1 in Napa
Zac Blair blemish-free thru 36 holes in Napa
Rookie Diaz (back) WDs prior to R2 in Napa
B. Haas matches low round of the week (-7)
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Finebaum: Jim Harbaugh could be wooed by NFL
Georgia rises to No. 4 in fresh AP Top-25
Toledo WR Cody Thompson suffers broken leg
Saint Juste runs for 241 in losing effort
Penny strolls for 170 in easy win over UNLV
Lindsay goes for 281 and three scores in loss
O'Korn intercepted thrice in loss to Spartans
Ehlinger has 485 yards of offense in OT win
Catalon stomps on SMU w/ 177 yards rushing
Report: Speight (back) likely out for season
Singletary leads dominant FAU rushing attack
Cox slices through FAU for 202 yards rushing
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Fellaini injury not considered serious
Fellaini fortunate to escape serious injury
Dummett expected to miss another month
Lascelles signs new Newcastle contract
Rafa hopes to welcome wingers back vs Saints
Shelvey suffers a training ground injury
Belgium likely to lose Lukaku for one game
Bournemouth sweating on the fitness of King
Lanzini targeting full return after break
Cherries welcome back Wilson after 8 months
Foxes full-back out of the England squad
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
FANTASY GAMES
Player Page
Roster
Bradley Beal
(G)
Marcin Gortat
(C)
Chris McCullough
(F)
Kelly Oubre
(F)
Mike Scott
(F)
Trey Burke
(G)
Kris Jenkins
(F)
Jodie Meeks
(G/F)
Otto Porter
(F)
Jason Smith
(F/C)
Carrick Felix
(G)
Sheldon Mac
(G)
Markieff Morris
(F)
Devin Robinson
(G)
John Wall
(G)
Tim Frazier
(G)
Ian Mahinmi
(F/C)
Daniel Ochefu
(C)
Tomas Satoransky
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sheldon Mac | Guard | #9
Team:
Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 200
College:
Miami (FL)
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,312,611 2018-19: $1,744,951 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sheldon Mac exited Sunday's preseason game with a lower left leg injury, and he will not return.
Mac appeared to injure his left leg on a non-contact play and he needed to be carried off the court by the Wizards' trainers, so this doesn't look good at all. The Wizards reportedly fear that he may have suffered a torn Achilles, but they won't know for certain until he has an MRI on Monday. If it is an Achilles tear, that could potentially end Mac's 2017-18 campaign before it even begins. The injury can be viewed in the link below.
Oct 8 - 4:17 PM
Source:
NBC Sports Wizards on Twitter
Sheldon Mac is dealing with a sprained left thumb.
X-rays came back negative, but Mac was spotted sporting a brace over his left thumb during Tuesday's practice. He'll be fine, but as the third-string two-guard on the roster, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy hoops.
Oct 3 - 3:15 PM
Source:
Ben Standig on Twitter
Sheldon McClellan has been recalled from the D-League.
This could be an indication that the Wizards plan to rest their stars for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Heat. Washington is locked in as the No. 4 seed out East regardless of what happens on Wednesday, so there's not much incentive for the main guys to play and risk an injury. John Wall and Otto Porter were rested on Monday, and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Washington's entire starting five hit the sidelines on Wednesday night.
Apr 11 - 3:51 PM
Source:
Candace Buckner on Twitter
Sheldon McClellan scored one point in seven minutes against the 76ers on Saturday with one assist and one steal.
The Wizards do use him as a starter most of the time when Bradley Beal or Otto Porter (hip) miss time, so maybe that happens if Porter is out. He's only averaged 9.7 points, 1.7 boards, 1.3 assists and 0.7 treys in those starts, so there's very little reason to add. One of those starts was without John Wall, too.
Jan 14 - 10:56 PM
Sheldon Mac exits game with left leg injury
Oct 8 - 4:17 PM
Sheldon Mac dealing with sprained left thumb
Oct 3 - 3:15 PM
Sheldon McClellan recalled from the D-League
Apr 11 - 3:51 PM
Sheldon McClellan could be starting?
Jan 14 - 10:56 PM
More Sheldon Mac Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Z. LaVine
CHI
(3812)
2
I. Thomas
CLE
(3790)
3
L. James
CLE
(3591)
4
J. Parker
MLW
(3536)
5
J. Embiid
PHI
(3386)
6
K. Kuzma
LAK
(3218)
7
R. Westbrook
OKC
(3102)
8
K. Leonard
SA
(2962)
9
B. Simmons
PHI
(2930)
10
L. Ball
LAK
(2920)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Wizards Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
30
287
90
34
15
8
30
75
.400
23
27
.852
7
30
.233
2
5
3.0
1.1
0.5
0.3
0.2
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
WAS
30
9.6
1.0
2.5
.400
0.2
1.0
.233
0.8
0.9
.852
0.1
1.0
1.1
0.5
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.6
3.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
WAS
30
287
30
75
.400
7
30
.233
23
27
.852
4
30
34
15
5
8
2
17
90
Sheldon Mac's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Sheldon Mac's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Sheldon Mac's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Sheldon Mac's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
John Wall
2
Tim Frazier
Sidelined
Tim Frazier (groin) will not play on Sunday vs. the Cavaliers.
This is his third game in a row on the sidelines, but Frazier is expected to practice on Monday and make his Wizards debut on Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, he'll open the season as John Wall's backup.
Oct 8
3
Tomas Satoransky
SG
1
Bradley Beal
2
Jodie Meeks
3
Sheldon Mac
Sidelined
Sheldon Mac exited Sunday's preseason game with a lower left leg injury, and he will not return.
Mac appeared to injure his left leg on a non-contact play and he needed to be carried off the court by the Wizards' trainers, so this doesn't look good at all. The Wizards reportedly fear that he may have suffered a torn Achilles, but they won't know for certain until he has an MRI on Monday. If it is an Achilles tear, that could potentially end Mac's 2017-18 campaign before it even begins. The injury can be viewed in the link below.
Oct 8
SF
1
Otto Porter
2
Kelly Oubre
PF
1
Markieff Morris
Sidelined
Scott Brooks said he expects to have Markieff Morris (hernia) back with the team within the next day or so.
Morris was away from the team tending to legal matters, but was found not guilty on all charges on Tuesday afternoon, so he should be back with the club shortly. However, he's still recovering from hernia surgery, and he's not expected back on the court until mid-November. Morris could be worth a late-round flier in deep leagues that offer an IR-spot, but there are higher upside guys to take a flier on in standard settings.
Oct 4
2
Jason Smith
3
Mike Scott
4
Chris McCullough
C
1
Marcin Gortat
2
Ian Mahinmi
3
Daniel Ochefu
Headlines
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 8
Take a sneak peek at ADP analysis, projected stats & value-based fantasy rankings from the Draft Guide!
More NBA Columns
»
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 8
»
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
»
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
»
Top-200 Draft Overview
Oct 5
»
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
»
Oct. 4 Preseason Recap Podcast
Oct 4
»
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
»
Risers and Fallers: Forwards
Oct 4
NBA Headlines
»
Lonzo Ball (ankle) done for the preseason?
»
Sheldon Mac exits game with left leg injury
»
Ryan Anderson (hip) practices in full Sunday
»
Caleb Swanigan starting Sunday vs. Clippers
»
Wilson Chandler (hip) will play Sunday vs. SA
»
Nikola Jokic (elbow) will play Sunday vs. SA
»
Avery Bradley (ankle) questionable Monday
»
Andre Drummond (pink eye) doubtful for Monday
»
Reggie Jackson (knee) questionable Monday
»
Gasol, Mills, Anderson, Leonard out Sunday
»
Danilo Gallinari (foot) out Sunday vs. POR
»
Kelly Oubre starting next to Otto Porter
NBA Links
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
