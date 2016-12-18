Sheldon McClellan | Guard | #9

We don't have an official report, but Beal was interviewed at half and said his ankle was "alright." He doesn't appear to be on the bench and may be getting re-taped or further evaluation. We'll have another update shortly.

Sheldon McClellan started the second half for Otto Porter (back) against the Bulls on Wednesday, finishing with seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes.

He has actually started games for Bradley Beal this season, so coach Scott Brooks could look to McClellan with Porter hurting. There's no word on the severity of Porter just yet, so you would have to be in a ridiculously deep league to add the rookie.