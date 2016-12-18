Player Page

Roster

Sheldon McClellan | Guard | #9

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 200
College: Miami (FL)
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Sheldon McClellan started the third quarter for Bradley Beal on Wednesday.
We don't have an official report, but Beal was interviewed at half and said his ankle was "alright." He doesn't appear to be on the bench and may be getting re-taped or further evaluation. We'll have another update shortly. Dec 28 - 8:29 PM
More Sheldon McClellan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
9118459641535.4291315.867213.154115.01.00.70.40.10.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 23@MLW12315.20003.000441.000022200026
Dec 21@CHI11923.66700.00034.750022100117
Dec 19@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Tomas Satoransky
3Trey Burke
SG1Bradley Beal
2Marcus Thornton
3Sheldon McClellan
SF1Otto Porter
2Kelly Oubre
3Danuel House
PF1Markieff Morris
2Andrew Nicholson
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Jason Smith
4Daniel Ochefu
 

 