Tyrone Wallace | Guard | #12

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/10/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 205
College: California
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (30) / UTA
Tyrone Wallace had a big game in 34 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, scoring 22 points on 7-of-11 FGs and 7-of-9 FTs, with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Wallace made his only 3-point attempt and didn't turn the ball over tonight, rounding out an exceptional performance. This will be completely overshadowed by Lou Williams' 50-point eruption, but Wallace is quietly making a case for fantasy ownership over the past five games with averages of 17.0 points, 0.8 triples, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks. We'll see if he can keep it up with Milos Teodosic (foot) possibly returning as soon as Thursday vs. the Kings. Jan 11 - 1:44 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3844611751430.4671620.80023.6672215.33.72.31.70.70.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 10@GS134711.636111.00079.7781564020322
Jan 8ATL11937.42901.00057.7140221102211
Jan 6GS131412.333111.000441.0000332130313

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Patrick Beverley
2Milos Teodosic
3Jawun Evans
4Tyrone Wallace
SG1Austin Rivers
2Lou Williams
3C.J. Williams
4Sindarius Thornwell
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Wes Johnson
3Sam Dekker
PF1Blake Griffin
2Montrezl Harrell
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Willie Reed
 

 