Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Rotation Roulette
Jan 10
Lowdown: Solarte Goes North
Jan 8
Lowdown: What About Cain?
Jan 5
2018 Category Sleepers - SO
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hunt for Hosmer
Jan 3
Lowdown: Saving the Da-vis
Jan 1
Lowdown: Frozen Trade Talks
Dec 29
2018 Category Sleepers - HR
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
NYM nearly worked out trade for Jason Kipnis
JD Martinez may hold out into spring training
Yu Darvish indicates six teams in the running
Jay Bruce back to Mets on 3-year, $39M deal
Indians closer Allen avoids arb. at $10.575M
A's, Khris Davis avoid arbitration for $10.5M
'No deal' between Bucs, Astros on Gerrit Cole
Starlin Castro requests a trade from Marlins
Angels sign C Rene Rivera to one-year deal
Morneau joins Twins organization as assistant
Tigers still dangling Jose Iglesias via trade
Red Sox avoid arbitration with Carson Smith
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
Dose: Seattle Sweeping Staff
Jan 11
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Jonesing to Play
Jan 10
Dose: Divisional Round Preview
Jan 9
Wild Card Targets and Touches
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Wilks, Patricia favorites for Giants' HC job
Jets expected to move on from Matt Forte
Bears tab Mark Helfrich to be new OC
Gruden: Going to ask a lot more from Carr
Shurmur now frontrunner for Cardinals HC job?
Rams expected to tag WR Sammy Watkins
Texans expected to hire Brian Gaine as GM
Seahawks part ways with OL coach Tom Cable
Antonio Brown (calf) practicing in full
Julio Jones (ankle) absent again Wednesday
Kyle Rudolph (ankle) practicing in full
Burkhead 'favoring' his left knee at practice
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
50 is nifty for Lou Williams
Jan 11
Notable Numbers
Jan 10
Fantasy Hoops Draft Recap
Jan 10
Dose: Bam (Adebayo) son!
Jan 10
NBA Injuries Podcast
Jan 10
Stats: The Iceman Cometh
Jan 9
Daily Dose: Knee Cola
Jan 9
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
C.J. Williams (ankle) on crutches, out Friday
Kevin Durant w/ 40 pts, passes 20k for career
Tyrone Wallace posts 22/6/4 in efficient line
Lou Williams erupts for career-high 50 points
JaMychal Green breaks out for 20 & 14
Trevor Ariza fails to score in 39 minutes
Rockets win behind Chris Paul's 37/11/7 gem
Jeff Teague rusty in his return to the lineup
Andre Drummond w/ 22 & 20, DET decimates BKN
Otto Porter (hip, back) returns, plays 37 min
Ekpe Udoh gets 16 & 9 w/ full line as starter
Nene (knee) ruled out Friday & Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Anderson outduels Andersen
Jan 11
Blackhawks Down
Jan 10
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
TBL led by Johnson Hat Trick
Jan 10
Full Metal Blue Jackets
Jan 9
Scoring in Pennsylvania
Jan 8
Bobrovsky Outduels Reimer
Jan 8
Waiver Wired: Teuvo Time
Jan 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Devan Dubnyk allows 1 goal in win over CHI
Ryan Suter scores GWG vs. CHI on Wednesday
Craig Anderson shines in win over Leafs
Mike Hoffman scores in win over Maple Leafs
Coyotes obtain Richard Panik from Chicago
Chicago gets Anthony Duclair in 4-player deal
Vegas puts Luca Sbisa on IR, out 6-8 weeks
Fleury, Neal are Vegas' first All-Stars
Rookie Brock Boeser going to All-Star Game
Blake Wheeler to finally appear in an ASG
Lightning sending 4 players to All-Star Game
Colin White will play with Duchene, Hoffman
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
24. AJ Allmendinger
Jan 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 42 days
Jan 7
25. Kasey Kahne
Jan 6
NASCAR Cup racing in 49 days
Dec 31
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
Cup racing returns in 63 days
Dec 17
Look Ahead: Daytona in 70 days
Dec 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 76 days
Dec 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bo LeMastus in No. 77 for Daytona ARCA race
Kaulig Racing signs Ryan Truex for NXS ride
Burton returns to KBM with expanded schedule
Michael Self partners with Venturini for 2018
Houff joins Mason Mitchell in ARCA at Daytona
Gragson focused on Chilly Will 150 trophy
Menards to sponsor Brandon Jones for 10 races
Ryan Truex parts ways with Hattori Racing
Go Green Racing teams with Joey Gase in 2018
Brandon Brown set for 10 XFINITY Series races
Deegan to drive in NASCAR K&N Pro Series
Lupton back with JGL Racing for 2018 season
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Chase Koepka holds an early SA Open R1 edge
Schwartzel makes another bid for SA Open joy
Defender J. Thomas w/out caddie for Sony Open
Storm returns to site of victory over McIlroy
Grace heads betting for South African Open
Bozzelli returns to action at the Sony Open
John Oda Monday Qs for a home game @ Sony
Brad Fritsch violates Anti-Doping Policy
Rahm R4 69 for solo 2nd at Sentry TOC
Dustin Johnson week-low 65; wins by eight
Dustin Johnson R3 66; leads Sentry by two
Rahm posts 12-under; bogey-free 66 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 1
Jan 9
Alabama-Georgia Preview
Jan 8
Small School Standouts
Jan 3
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Picks: January 1
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 30
Dec 29
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 29
Dec 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Duarte: UH QB Allen plans to enter NFL draft
Florida State RB Patrick heading back for '18
Report: Matt Rhule interviews with Colts
Wisconsin T Michael Deiter announces return
Report: Rodney Anderson to stick w/ Sooners
LSU RB Derrius Guice opts for NFL Draft
Trojans LB Cameron Smith back with USC
Pauline: Clemson trio could go back to school
Report: Alabama DT Payne opts for NFL jump
Reports: Bo Scarbrough declares for NFL Draft
Auburn lands pledge from 2019 QB Nix
Report: Alabama RB Damien Harris coming back
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 23
Jan 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 10
The Bargain Hunter - Week 23
Jan 10
Team News - Week 22
Jan 1
Late Fitness Check GW22
Dec 31
Stag's Take - Gameweek 22
Dec 31
Team News - Week 21
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Francis Coquelin moves to Valencia
Wenger positive despite Wilshere setback
Mirallas loaned out to Olympiakos
Swans enter weekend needing a right back
Arsenal hold Chelsea in Carabao Cup
Coleman closing in on his comeback
Newcastle goalkeeper out for a little longer
Defenders commits long-term with Chelsea
Injuries may scupper Eagles' transfer plans
Bad news as Brown is ruled out for the season
United duo join the squad in Dubai
Reid adds to a mounting Hammers injury list
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Blake Griffin
(F)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Tyrone Wallace
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Milos Teodosic
(G)
C.J. Williams
(G)
Jawun Evans
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Willie Reed
(C)
Sindarius Thornwell
(G)
Lou Williams
(G)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyrone Wallace | Guard | #12
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/10/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 205
College:
California
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (30) / UTA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyrone Wallace had a big game in 34 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, scoring 22 points on 7-of-11 FGs and 7-of-9 FTs, with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Wallace made his only 3-point attempt and didn't turn the ball over tonight, rounding out an exceptional performance. This will be completely overshadowed by Lou Williams' 50-point eruption, but Wallace is quietly making a case for fantasy ownership over the past five games with averages of 17.0 points, 0.8 triples, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks. We'll see if he can keep it up with Milos Teodosic (foot) possibly returning as soon as Thursday vs. the Kings.
Jan 11 - 1:44 AM
Tyrone Wallace scored 11 points with two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 19 minutes vs. the Hawks on Monday.
The Clippers were probably hoping to play him more, but C.J. Williams had the hot hand tonight and hit the game-winning triple. It's just a two-game sample size, but Wallace has certainly looked like an NBA player so far and is worth keeping an eye on with the Clippers so banged up.
Jan 9 - 2:31 AM
Tyron Wallace made 4-of-12 from the field for 13 points with three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one 3-pointer in 31 minutes against the Warriors on Saturday.
It certainly wasn't the best NBA debut of all time, but he played well and he provides a lot of what the Clippers need right now. The 23-year-old guard played multiple positions, he's 6'5", and coach Doc Rivers gave Jawun Evans a very quick hook to start the third quarter to replace him with Wallace. Some of the scoring is from garbage time, but Wallace had some really nice drives against Jordan Bell and even tried to dunk on him -- he got the foul. With Evans getting smoked on defense, the Cal product may actually get a start on Monday. Even with four games next week, you'd have to be in a pretty deep league to ride with Wallace.
Jan 6 - 6:08 PM
Clippers sign G Tyrone Wallace.
It makes sense because Wallace is listed at 6'5", so coach Doc Rivers may have another PG defensive option. Jawun Evans is undersized and coach Doc Rivers mentioned how Evans had a tough night against Russell Westbrook on Thursday. Wallace's G League averages are solid at 22.8 points, 6.0 boards, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 treys. Don't be surprised to see him in the rotation on Saturday.
Jan 5 - 5:58 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Tyrone Wallace posts 22/6/4 in efficient line
Jan 11 - 1:44 AM
Tyrone Wallace scores 11 points
Jan 9 - 2:31 AM
Tyrone Wallace turns in a solid NBA debut
Jan 6 - 6:08 PM
Clippers signing Tyrone Wallace
Jan 5 - 5:58 PM
More Tyrone Wallace Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(7696)
2
K. Leonard
SA
(6464)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(6321)
4
M. Teodosic
LAC
(6094)
5
J. Harden
HOU
(6071)
6
D. Lillard
POR
(6039)
7
D. Russell
BKN
(5790)
8
Z. LaVine
CHI
(5730)
9
P. Millsap
DEN
(5517)
10
N. Vucevic
ORL
(5418)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Clippers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
3
84
46
11
7
5
14
30
.467
16
20
.800
2
3
.667
2
2
15.3
3.7
2.3
1.7
0.7
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 10
@GS
1
34
7
11
.636
1
1
1.000
7
9
.778
1
5
6
4
0
2
0
3
22
Jan 8
ATL
1
19
3
7
.429
0
1
.000
5
7
.714
0
2
2
1
1
0
2
2
11
Jan 6
GS
1
31
4
12
.333
1
1
1.000
4
4
1.000
0
3
3
2
1
3
0
3
13
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Patrick Beverley
Sidelined
Patrick Beverley (knee surgery) will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Beverley's knee required microfracture surgery and an arthroscopic repair of his right lateral meniscus, so he has a very long road ahead of him in the rehab process, and this is horrible luck for him in a contract year. Obviously, he needs to be cut in all re-draft leagues, and it'll be Sindarius Thornwell holding down the point guard spot in L.A. until Milo Teodosic (left foot) comes back. Austin Rivers and Lou Williams will be earning heavy minutes moving forward, and both those guys are worth owning in most leagues. We haven't had much news on Teodosic, but given that he could be earning 30-plus minutes a night as a starter upon his return, he's a decent deep league stash.
Nov 22
2
Milos Teodosic
Sidelined
Milos Teodosic (foot) will not play Wednesday vs. Golden State but may be cleared to return Thursday vs. Sacramento.
Earlier in the week, Teodosic said he was hopeful he'd return on either Wednesday or Thursday. It appears he has a decent chance of getting back on the floor for the second night of this back-to-back. With Teodosic sidelined on Wednesday, Lou Williams and Jawun Evans are expected to once again start in the Clippers backcourt. Williams has been a fantasy monster the last few weeks, and Evans tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 39 minutes on Monday. He'll be a popular DFS target Wednesday.
Jan 10
3
Jawun Evans
4
Tyrone Wallace
SG
1
Austin Rivers
Sidelined
Austin Rivers (bruised heel) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The official diagnosis is a right ankle impingement after he underwent additional testing on Wednesday. To be clear, just because he's scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks doesn't mean he will return right after that. Milos Teodosic and Lou Williams are locked into heavy minutes, while C.J. Williams and Jawun Evans will also get a chance to step up.
Jan 4
2
Lou Williams
3
C.J. Williams
Sidelined
C.J. Williams (sprained right ankle) left the arena on crutches and he will not play vs. the Kings on Thursday.
It's unclear how long Williams could be out, but his absence should open more minutes for Jawun Evans and especially Tyrone Wallace, who was terrific on Wednesday. Lou Williams might also be forced into heavier action after a monster 50-point game, and the Clippers can only hope that Milos Teodosic (foot) is cleared to play vs. the Kings.
Jan 11
4
Sindarius Thornwell
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
Sidelined
Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Danilo Gallinari (glute) is making progress.
"He’s definitely moving better," Rivers said. "There’s no update on his return or anything like that. But it’s the best that I’ve seen him move around, sure. And I think that has to be a pretty positive sign." Gallinari was spotted doing some on-court work over the weekend, but the Clippers aren't ready to provide a timetable. He said back on Dec. 21 that he expects to miss about six weeks, so he's going to be tough to stash if you don't have an I.R. spot.
Jan 1
2
Wes Johnson
3
Sam Dekker
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
Blake Griffin (concussion) will not play Wednesday vs. Golden State.
This is not surprising, as Griffin said on Tuesday that he was expecting to miss this contest. The Clippers next game is Thursday vs. the Kings, and there is an outside chance he clears concussion protocol by then. Wes Johnson, Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell should continue to divvy up additional minutes in Griffin's absence.
Jan 10
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Brice Johnson
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Willie Reed
Headlines
50 is nifty for Lou Williams
Jan 11
Lou Williams dropped 50 points on the Warriors, Anthony Davis and Steph Curry were out, and Chris Paul went off on a busy Wednesday.
More NBA Columns
»
50 is nifty for Lou Williams
Jan 11
»
Notable Numbers
Jan 10
»
Fantasy Hoops Draft Recap
Jan 10
»
Dose: Bam (Adebayo) son!
Jan 10
»
NBA Injuries Podcast
Jan 10
»
Stats: The Iceman Cometh
Jan 9
»
Daily Dose: Knee Cola
Jan 9
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 8
NBA Headlines
»
C.J. Williams (ankle) on crutches, out Friday
»
Kevin Durant w/ 40 pts, passes 20k for career
»
Tyrone Wallace posts 22/6/4 in efficient line
»
Lou Williams erupts for career-high 50 points
»
JaMychal Green breaks out for 20 & 14
»
Trevor Ariza fails to score in 39 minutes
»
Rockets win behind Chris Paul's 37/11/7 gem
»
Jeff Teague rusty in his return to the lineup
»
Andre Drummond w/ 22 & 20, DET decimates BKN
»
Otto Porter (hip, back) returns, plays 37 min
»
Ekpe Udoh gets 16 & 9 w/ full line as starter
»
Nene (knee) ruled out Friday & Monday
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved