Tyrone Wallace | Guard | #12 Team: Los Angeles Clippers Age / DOB: (23) / 6/10/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 205 College: California Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (30) / UTA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyrone Wallace had a big game in 34 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, scoring 22 points on 7-of-11 FGs and 7-of-9 FTs, with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Wallace made his only 3-point attempt and didn't turn the ball over tonight, rounding out an exceptional performance. This will be completely overshadowed by Lou Williams' 50-point eruption, but Wallace is quietly making a case for fantasy ownership over the past five games with averages of 17.0 points, 0.8 triples, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks. We'll see if he can keep it up with Milos Teodosic (foot) possibly returning as soon as Thursday vs. the Kings.

Tyrone Wallace scored 11 points with two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 19 minutes vs. the Hawks on Monday. The Clippers were probably hoping to play him more, but C.J. Williams had the hot hand tonight and hit the game-winning triple. It's just a two-game sample size, but Wallace has certainly looked like an NBA player so far and is worth keeping an eye on with the Clippers so banged up.

Tyron Wallace made 4-of-12 from the field for 13 points with three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one 3-pointer in 31 minutes against the Warriors on Saturday. It certainly wasn't the best NBA debut of all time, but he played well and he provides a lot of what the Clippers need right now. The 23-year-old guard played multiple positions, he's 6'5", and coach Doc Rivers gave Jawun Evans a very quick hook to start the third quarter to replace him with Wallace. Some of the scoring is from garbage time, but Wallace had some really nice drives against Jordan Bell and even tried to dunk on him -- he got the foul. With Evans getting smoked on defense, the Cal product may actually get a start on Monday. Even with four games next week, you'd have to be in a pretty deep league to ride with Wallace.