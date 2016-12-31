Player Page

Ron Baker | Guard | #31

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/30/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220
College: Wichita State
Ron Baker is starting at shooting guard on Monday vs. the Hawks, sending Courtney Lee to the bench.
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek threatened to make lineup changes after Sunday's blowout loss to the Raptors, but now we know that he wasn't just blowing off some steam. Baker has had some nice moments this season, but he has very little upside and fantasy owners can simply monitor his progress from the waiver wire. The Knicks' defense takes another hit with this lineup switch. Jan 16 - 12:20 PM
Source: Marc Berman on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1616454262162050.400912.750522.2273113.41.61.30.40.70.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 15@TOR11623.66712.50000.000033110205
Jan 12CHI1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 11@PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 9NO12535.60000.00000.000077421026
Jan 7@IND11201.00001.00012.500022201031
Jan 6@MLW11213.33302.000441.000022400016
Jan 4MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Brandon Jennings
3Ron Baker
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
3Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Kyle O'Quinn
3Guillermo Hernangomez
 

 