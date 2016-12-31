Ron Baker | Guard | #31 Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (23) / 3/30/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 220 College: Wichita State Share: Tweet

Ron Baker is starting at shooting guard on Monday vs. the Hawks, sending Courtney Lee to the bench. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek threatened to make lineup changes after Sunday's blowout loss to the Raptors, but now we know that he wasn't just blowing off some steam. Baker has had some nice moments this season, but he has very little upside and fantasy owners can simply monitor his progress from the waiver wire. The Knicks' defense takes another hit with this lineup switch. Source: Marc Berman on Twitter

Ron Baker played 12 minutes on Saturday with one point, two rebounds, two assists and one steal against the Pacers. That big Friday night and closing out against the Bucks was bound to be a fluke. Baker has played well when called upon and he had his contract guaranteed today. He doesn't have much value while Brandon Jennings and Derrick Rose are healthy.

Ron Baker played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter on Friday vs. the Bucks, scoring six points with four assists and two rebounds. Baker gave the Knicks a spark down the stretch and helped them steal a win in Milwaukee, so it's possible he could be in the rotation going forward. To be clear, this was likely a fluke and it would be a huge upset if Baker took minutes from Brandon Jennings and Derrick Rose again. With that said, anything is possible in New York.